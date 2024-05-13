Routes through the Small Historic Towns in Austria
Introduction
For those seeking a slower pace, Austria’s small historic towns are the perfect destination. Scattered like precious gems across the country, towns such as Bludenz in Vorarlberg, Bad Ischl in Upper Austria, or Hallein in SalzburgerLand offer a blend of history, hospitality, and romantic charm.
Five curated routes connect 17 small historic towns across Austria. From the cosy streets of Schärding to the over-1,000-year-old town of Steyr, whose town square is one of the best-preserved in the German-speaking world, or Baden, renowned for its 19th-century Biedermeier architecture.
These towns combine romantic flair with a vibrant cultural scene, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary art and festivals. They invite visitors to pause, admire the details, and savour each unique moment—offering the freedom to do everything or simply nothing at all.
Meet the small historic towns
5 itineraries along the Small Historic Towns
17 small historic old towns in Austria
Small towns, big experiences
FAQs
Preserving History for Sustainability
Heritage conservation, including the maintenance and use of historic buildings, is resource-efficient and supports climate protection. Restoring existing structures saves building materials and prevents soil sealing from new developments. Austria’s small historic towns contribute significantly to climate protection by prioritising the preservation of historical buildings and monuments.
This preservation also helps safeguard traditional craftsmanship.
Social sustainability focuses on fostering respectful coexistence, including accessibility. The Museums Guide inklusiv offers an excellent overview of Austrian museums with inclusive programmes and facilities.