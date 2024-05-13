There are many towns in Austria, but the small towns are something special. No wonder, after all, these centuries-old towns are carefully maintained.

For those seeking a slower pace, Austria’s small historic towns are the perfect destination. Scattered like precious gems across the country, towns such as Bludenz in Vorarlberg, Bad Ischl in Upper Austria, or Hallein in SalzburgerLand offer a blend of history, hospitality, and romantic charm.

Five curated routes connect 17 small historic towns across Austria. From the cosy streets of Schärding to the over-1,000-year-old town of Steyr, whose town square is one of the best-preserved in the German-speaking world, or Baden, renowned for its 19th-century Biedermeier architecture.

These towns combine romantic flair with a vibrant cultural scene, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary art and festivals. They invite visitors to pause, admire the details, and savour each unique moment—offering the freedom to do everything or simply nothing at all.