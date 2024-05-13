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St. Stephen's Cathedral
Landmark of Vienna

St. Stephen's Cathedral is a Gothic masterpiece - imposing yet intimate. A place full of history and art. And the ideal starting point for exploring Vienna's old town.

As you approach Stephansplatz (St. Stephen's Place) from Kärntner Straße, an awe-inspiring view gradually unfolds - step by step. Amidst the lively bustle of passers-by, café-goers, and travellers, this immense cathedral stands where history meets the present. On one side of the place, you'll see the Gothic cathedral; on the other, the minimalist glass façades of the Haas House.

A testament to generations

Originally consecrated as a Romanesque church in 1147, the cathedral was built under the influence of Babenberg Margrave Leopold IV and Bishop Reginmar of Passau. Over the centuries, it transformed into a Gothic masterpiece, with its distinctive South Tower, begun in 1359 under Duke Rudolf IV, still towering over Vienna today.

After being severely damaged in WWII, the cathedral was rebuilt by 1952 and has been a symbol of Austria's reconstruction ever since. Facing the bustling Stephansplatz, the Giant’s Doorway (Riesentor) marks the oldest part of the cathedral. Its central sections date back to the 13th century and have later been integrated into the Gothic nave. St. Stephen's Cathedral has four towers, including the 136.4-metre-high South Tower, and is flanked on its west façade by the Pagan towers. The roof is particularly striking: A mosaic of colourful tiles depicting Vienna's coat of arms and the double-headed eagle.

St. Stephen’s Cathedral is not only a religious centre but also a cultural landmark and a proud symbol of Vienna. No wonder the “Steffl” has a cherished place in the hearts of the Viennese, standing as the city’s emblem.

Facts about St. Stephen's Cathedral
Length:107 m
Width:34 m
Height:136.4 m (South Tower)
Year of foundation:1137 (Romanesque porches)
Completion:1511 (North Tower)
Architectural style:Gothic
Guided tours
Tickets & visiting hours

The Gothic vaults provide an impressive setting for classical masterpieces from Mozart to organ and Advent concerts. Concerts in St. Stephen's Cathedral are a unique sound experience.

Meet St. Stephen's Cathedral

The cathedral and its treasures

Even a first glance at the Baroque interior from the 17th century gives visitors a sense of the splendour awaiting them. The relics and precious manuscripts in the Westwork further attest to this. Yet, the cathedral holds even more treasures.
A hidden attraction

Christ with a toothache

Curious visitors will find a lot to discover on a tour around St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Those who look closely will spot stone-carved demons, a sundial, and even the embedded cloth merchants' standard units of measurement. Yet, no other sight here is surrounded by as many legends as the “Toothache Christ.”

Behind the cathedral, hidden in the apse, is a half-figure of the suffering Christ wearing a crown of thorns. According to legend, one day a fresh garland slipped down the statue’s cheek, prompting three students to mock the “divine toothache.” Suddenly, they were struck with severe toothache themselves—so the story goes—and relief only came after they sought forgiveness from the “Man of Sorrows.”

Tour: Discover St. Stephen's Square

The city from above

A bird's eye view of Vienna

For many visitors to Vienna, seeing the city from a bird's eye view is at the top of their list. The South Tower's lookout offers just that: Climb 343 steps to reach a height of 72 metres, where watchmen of earlier days kept an eye out for fires in the city. Today, the panoramic view over the rooftops remains spectacular. At over 136 metres, the cathedral’s South Tower is the third-tallest Gothic church tower in the world.

For a less strenuous but equally impressive experience, take a lift up the North Tower, which stands 68 metres high. Here you’ll also find the famous bell, the Pummerin.

St. Stephen's Cathedral as a souvenir

FAQs

St. Stephen’s Cathedral was originally consecrated as a Romanesque church in 1147, initiated under the influence of Babenberg Margrave Leopold IV and Bishop Reginmar of Passau. In the 14th century, it began its transformation into the Gothic cathedral that defines its appearance today. The South Tower, begun in 1359 under Duke Rudolf IV, is especially significant.

History of the cathedral

  • Visitors climb 343 steps to reach the Türmerstube of the South Tower.

  • Only the north tower has an elevator.

  • A spiral staircase with 120 steps leads to the attic of the cathedral.

Yes, you can visit the catacombs, but only as part of a guided tour. Numerous Habsburgs, cardinals and other personalities rest beneath the cathedral square.

You can find detailed information on guided tours and prices for St. Stephen's Cathedral on the official cathedral website.

Climate Protection Info

Heritage Conservation - a synonym for sustainability

Preserving historic buildings is a key climate protection initiative in Austria. Why?

  • Heritage conservation can help save resources. By maintaining existing buildings, new construction on green spaces is avoided.

  • It plays an important socio-cultural role by contributing to the preservation of historic structures. This can strengthen regional identity and enrich cultural offerings.

  • Many historic buildings were originally constructed with natural, often locally sourced materials. Restoration efforts aim to use these same materials to maintain the buildings' authenticity.

  • The preservation of animal and plant species and their habitats can also be supported.

Sustainable travel

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