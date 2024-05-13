Swarovski Crystal Worlds
Crystals, art, and surprising experiences
Introduction
To mark Swarovski’s 100th anniversary, the founding family commissioned artist André Heller to design a world of experiences that would go far beyond a traditional museum. Heller brought a visionary idea to life: a walk-in fantasy realm where art and technology merge in unexpected ways.
At its centre stands a 17-metre-high giant – Heller’s guiding figure and now the iconic guardian of the Chambers of Wonder. This mythical figure, invented by Heller, once travelled the world to collect treasures of knowledge and art. He eventually settled in Wattens, where he now protects his collection in underground chambers – a symbol of curiosity, imagination and the joy of beauty. Heller drew inspiration from the historical Chamber of Art and Wonders at Ambras Castle near Innsbruck. In the 16th century, Archduke Ferdinand II – a Habsburg known for his passion for collecting – created a unique collection there, now considered the world’s first museum. The Ambras chamber brought together the exotic, the precious, the scientific and the strange – from natural wonders to mechanical devices and intricate woodwork – a mirror of the world in all its diversity, curiosity and splendour.
Heller reinterprets this Renaissance concept. The Chambers of Wonder become stages for international artists such as Salvador Dalí, Yayoi Kusama and Brian Eno. At times poetic, at times whimsical – but always surprising – they transform crystal into a living medium.
Visitors encounter not only Swarovski crystals, but also a unique attitude toward art and nature. Swarovski Crystal Worlds is a place where Daniel Swarovski’s founding vision comes to life: crystal not just as a material, but as a spark for creative expression. Here, Tirolean rootedness meets international avant-garde.
The Giant was named one of the most beautiful fountains in the world by Architectural Digest.
Meet the Swarovski Crystal Worlds
The Chambers of Wonder
Sparkling ideas and boundless creativity: The Chambers of Wonder at Swarovski Crystal Worlds transport visitors into artfully staged realms filled with crystal magic. International artists such as Yayoi Kusama, James Turrell, Fernando Romero and Niki de Saint Phalle have transformed their visions into crystal – playful, hypnotic, and always full of surprises. Each chamber is a world of its own: a sensory experiment in light, sound, space and imagination.
Inspired by the historic Chambers of Art and Wonders at Ambras Castle near Innsbruck, André Heller created a modern kaleidoscope of experiences – a place where past, present and future meet. New chambers are regularly added, existing ones reinterpreted, and more artists invited to share their unique take on the sparkle. The artistic styles are as varied as they are striking – from minimalist light installations to lavish pop aesthetics – all united by one element: crystal.
Around the Giant
Events - sparkling like crystals
Swarovski as a souvenir
FAQs
Certified Green Museum
Swarovski Crystal Worlds hold the Austrian Eco-Label as both a Green Museum and Green Event Location – a visible sign of responsible and sustainable design.
The garden area in particular reflects a strong commitment to biodiversity: flowering meadows and near-natural spaces provide vital habitats for insects and birds.
Guests can arrive in climate-friendly ways – for example, via the Kristallwelten Shuttle from Innsbruck or by train combined with regional transport options. It’s an outing that not only sparkles, but also demonstrates a sense of responsibility.