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Winter Holidays in Carinthia
Snow, fun and sunshine

Visit Carinthia in Summer
The southern side of the Alps is perfect for winter: Sun-kissed ski resorts, frozen natural lakes, and an abundance of alpine charm.

Southern Austria enchants in winter with its breathtaking mix of mountains and lakes. Surrounded by the Hohe Tauern and Nockberge ranges, Carinthia offers both small family-friendly ski resorts and larger winter sports areas. Winter hikes and snowshoe walks through snow-covered forests, as well as ice skating on frozen natural lakes, provide unforgettable nature experiences. For relaxation, thermal baths and wellness treatments are available.

The region is shaped by the slow food philosophy, with a focus on local specialities like Carinthian Kasnudeln and fresh fish. The Hohe Tauern National Park, the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, and the Dobratsch Nature Park preserve Carinthia’s unique natural beauty.

Facts about Carinthia
Capital city:Klagenfurt am Wörthersee
Area:9.538 km²
Population:approx. 570,000 (as of 2024)
National parks:1
Nature parks:3
Wellness spas:5

Carinthia Card:
Arts and culture, leisure activities for the whole family, adventure worlds - with the Carinthia Card there's a lot to experience.

Winter in Carinthia:
Here, you'll find a to-do list for an exciting winter holiday in Carinthia.

Meet Carinthia in winter

Top hoogtepunten

Skiing: In 24 ski areas on 800 km of slopes

Ice skating on Lake Weissensee: A winter wonderland

Pyramidenkogel: Stunning views of Carinthia

Gerlitzen Alpe: Nature and views

Advent markets: Embrace the season

Thermal baths: Relax and unwind

Activities in Carinthia

Tours

Torchlight hikes in the Rennweg-Katschberg region

Stargazing: Take an astronomy tour

Tour in the Hohe Tauern National Park: Book a ranger

Dobratsch: Snowshoeing under the moonlight

Christmas Markets in Carinthia.

Christmas time in Carinthia

Excursion destinations in Carinthia

Regio's

Steden en plaatsen

Recepten

Unieke plekken om te verblijven

The daberer.the biohotel 4*: In Dellach in the Gailtal

Genießerhotel Die Forelle 4*: Award-winning cuisine

Hotel Gut Trattlerhof & Chalets 4*: In Bad Kleinkirchheim

Werzers Resort 4*sup: Wellness at Lake Wörthersee

Mountain Resort Feuerberg 4*sup: Wellness on the Gerlitzen

Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden 5*: At Lake Wörthersee

Hotel Hochschober 4*sup: On the Turracher Höhe

Almwellness-Resort Tuffbad 4*sup: In the Lesach Valley

Climate Protection Tips

What can we do to protect biodiversity?

  • Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your rubbish with you.

  • Use sustainable transport. Opt for public transport or explore by bike.

  • Be mindful of wildlife. Observe animals from a safe distance.

  • Enjoy consciously (and organically). Choose local and sustainable food and products.

  • Strengthen biodiversity. Protecting and preserving biodiversity is crucial for ecological balance.

FAQs

  • Nassfeld – One of Carinthia's largest and sunniest ski resorts, with 110 km of slopes and 30 modern lifts.

  • Bad Kleinkirchheim – Famous for its thermal baths and a wide range of slopes, including 103 km of runs and World Cup tracks.

  • Mölltaler Glacier – Skiing fun at up to 3,122 metres, offering around 17 km of slopes.

  • Gerlitzen Alpe – A family-friendly ski resort with 45 km of slopes and stunning views of Lake Ossiach.

  • Katschberg – A popular ski resort on the border with Salzburg, offering 70 km of slopes.

  • Turracher Höhe – A scenic ski area on the border with Styria, reaching up to 2,205 metres in altitude.

  • Heiligenblut am Großglockner – Offers 55 km of slopes beneath Austria's highest mountain, the Großglockner.

Carinthia is especially charming in winter with its combination of reliable snow and plenty of sunshine, particularly in ski areas like Nassfeld. In addition to skiing, frozen lakes such as Lake Weissensee offer perfect conditions for ice skating. Wellness and skiing also pair perfectly, especially in places like Bad Kleinkirchheim.

In Carinthia, you can perfectly combine skiing fun and wellness. Bad Kleinkirchheim is particularly well known, with two modern thermal spas – Therme St. Kathrein and Römerbad Therme – located right next to the slopes. The KärntenTherme in Villach-Warmbad is also a highlight.  

Carinthia offers plenty of winter fun without skiing: Ice skating on Lake Weissensee, snowshoeing in the Hohe Tauern National Park, ski tour trekking in the Nockberge Mountains or a ride on the Nocky Flitzer on the Turracher Höhe.

Carinthia is considered very family-friendly. Many smaller, compact ski resorts are specially tailored to families and offer amenities such as ski schools, toboggan runs, winter toboggan runs and play areas. The Kärnten Card also offers numerous discounts for family activities. 

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