Introduction
Southern Austria enchants in winter with its breathtaking mix of mountains and lakes. Surrounded by the Hohe Tauern and Nockberge ranges, Carinthia offers both small family-friendly ski resorts and larger winter sports areas. Winter hikes and snowshoe walks through snow-covered forests, as well as ice skating on frozen natural lakes, provide unforgettable nature experiences. For relaxation, thermal baths and wellness treatments are available.
The region is shaped by the slow food philosophy, with a focus on local specialities like Carinthian Kasnudeln and fresh fish. The Hohe Tauern National Park, the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, and the Dobratsch Nature Park preserve Carinthia’s unique natural beauty.
Carinthia Card:
Arts and culture, leisure activities for the whole family, adventure worlds - with the Carinthia Card there's a lot to experience.
Meet Carinthia in winter
Top hoogtepunten
Tours
Christmas Markets in Carinthia.
Excursion destinations in Carinthia
Regio's
Steden en plaatsen
Recepten
Unieke plekken om te verblijven
What can we do to protect biodiversity?
Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your rubbish with you.
Use sustainable transport. Opt for public transport or explore by bike.
Be mindful of wildlife. Observe animals from a safe distance.
Enjoy consciously (and organically). Choose local and sustainable food and products.
Strengthen biodiversity. Protecting and preserving biodiversity is crucial for ecological balance.