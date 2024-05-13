The southern side of the Alps is perfect for winter: Sun-kissed ski resorts, frozen natural lakes, and an abundance of alpine charm.

Southern Austria enchants in winter with its breathtaking mix of mountains and lakes. Surrounded by the Hohe Tauern and Nockberge ranges, Carinthia offers both small family-friendly ski resorts and larger winter sports areas. Winter hikes and snowshoe walks through snow-covered forests, as well as ice skating on frozen natural lakes, provide unforgettable nature experiences. For relaxation, thermal baths and wellness treatments are available.

The region is shaped by the slow food philosophy, with a focus on local specialities like Carinthian Kasnudeln and fresh fish. The Hohe Tauern National Park, the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, and the Dobratsch Nature Park preserve Carinthia’s unique natural beauty.