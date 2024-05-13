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Lower Austria in Winter
In the snow, at the thermal spa, in the city, or amidst stunning landscapes

Visit Lower Austria in Summer
Winter holidays in Lower Austria reveal their tranquil side: With snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, tobogganing – and, of course, skiing and snowboarding.

Austria’s largest province, with the state capital St. Pölten, lies in the northeast along the Danube – a region rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty! And with the diverse landscapes also including the Vienna Alps, winter sports are a popular pastime here. From skiing and ski touring to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, Lower Austria offers countless ways to enjoy a winter holiday full of active delights.

How would you describe the lifestyle in Lower Austria in one word? Indulgent! Snow experiences are always accompanied by culinary breaks. There’s always a mountain hut or one of the region’s popular inns showcasing traditional Austrian hospitality. But the true star here is wine. The people of Lower Austria have a particular fondness for it – so much so that they celebrate their fine wines as a ‘fifth season’ during the so-called Wine Autumn.

Quick info about Lower Austria
Capital city:St. Pölten
Area:19.180 km²
Population:approx. 1.72 million (as of 2025)
National parks:2
Nature parks:19
Wellness spas:7

Lower Austria Card: discover 350 excursion destinations for free!
Art and culture, leisure activities for the whole family, adventure worlds - with the Lower Austria Card there's a lot to experience.

When to visit
Seasonal highlights can be found here.

Meet Lower Austria in winter

Top hoogtepunten

Spas and Wellness: Simply listen to your body

Hiking with animals: Alpaca, llama, donkey

At special locations: Extraordinary Christmas Markets

Experience nature: snowshoeing through forests and mountains

Schloss Hof: Baroque comes to life for families

Melk Abbey in Wachau: Gold leaf, stucco and marble

Activities in Lower Austria

Tours

Ski tours on Schneeberg, Ötscher, Göller & Co

The most beautiful winter hikes: peaks, forests, rivers

cross-country skiing regions with cross-country trails

Hiking with animals: alpaca, llama or donkey

Advent in Lower Austria: Advent markets and Christmas excursions

Christmas time in Lower Austria

Excursion destinations in Lower Austria

Regio's

Steden en plaatsen

Top evenementen

Beroemde personen

Recepten

Unieke plekken om te verblijven

LOISIUM Wine and Spa Hotel 4*: In Langenlois

Steigenberger Hotel & Spa 4*sup: In Krems

Loos House in Payerbach: Architecture & History

Naturhotel Holzbachhof 4*: In Kirchberg am Wechsel

Gartenhotel Pfeffel 4*: Spa hotel in Dürnstein

Therme Laa 4*sup: Spa hotel in Laa an der Thaya

Naturhotel Steinschaler Dörfl: In Frankenfels in a forest

Hotel Marienhof: Romantic hotel in Reichenau an der Rax

Hotel Fahrnberger 4*: In Göstling an der Ybbs

Climate Protection Tips

What can we do to protect biodiversity?

  • Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your rubbish with you.

  • Use sustainable mobility. Discover public transport or go by bike.

  • Be considerate of wildlife. Observe animals from a safe distance.

  • Enjoy consciously and organically. Choose local and sustainable food and products.

  • Strengthen biodiversity. Protecting and preserving biodiversity is crucial for the ecological balance.

Travel sustainably

FAQ

Lower Austria offers a wide range of winter sports with ski resorts, snow parks, and challenging slopes for experienced skiers. The region boasts modern chairlifts, well-maintained pistes, and cosy mountain huts for breaks. For beginners and children, there are family-friendly ski areas, while advanced skiers can enjoy freeride spots and fun parks.

Hochkar ski area
Semmering-Hirschenkogel cable cars
Lackenhof-Ötscher ski area
Wexl Arena St. Corona am Wechsel
Erlebnisalm Mönichkirchen
Annaberg family ski area

Lower Austria is Austria’s largest province and is divided into six regions, each distinct in location, culture, and economy:

  • Weinviertel: Known for its vineyards.

  • Waldviertel: Characterised by dense forests.

  • Mostviertel: Known for its apple and pear orchards, and the production of cider.

  • Industrieviertel: The economic heart of Lower Austria, with a strong industrial sector.

  • Vienna Surroundings/Lower Austria Centre: Areas around Vienna offering both residential and recreational space.

  • Danube-March-Thaya Wetlands: River landscapes along the Danube and the rivers March and Thaya.

As Austria’s largest province, with its capital St. Pölten, Lower Austria lies in the northeast along the Danube – a region rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty! The alpine, Pannonian, and northern and southern European influences blend the landscape into a harmonious whole. Farmland, forests, river valleys, and mountain peaks – these contrasting features give Lower Austria its unique character. As Austria’s leading wine-growing region, it is home to cosy "Heurige" wine taverns alongside magnificent castles, fortresses, and monasteries. A vibrant cultural and arts scene brings fresh energy to its historical charm.

Lower Austria boasts three UNESCO World Heritage Sites:

  • Semmering Railway: Over 160 years old, the Semmering Railway regularly runs along the 41-kilometre track from Gloggnitz to Mürzzuschlag. In 1854, it became the world’s first mountain railway and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998.

  • Dürrenstein-Lassingtal Wilderness Area: As the largest remaining virgin forest in the Alps, this wilderness area has been a recognised UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site since 2017. Its protected forests, along with diverse species of wildlife, plants, and fungi, contribute to the preservation of ecosystems.

  • The Wachau: One of the world’s most beautiful river valleys and wine-growing regions, the Wachau was first documented over 1,200 years ago. Economically significant since the early Middle Ages, it remains one of Lower Austria’s most important regions today.

Lower Austria’s rich history and strategic location have led to the construction of numerous castles and fortresses over the centuries. These served not only as military strongholds but also as residences, administrative centres, and symbols of power. Today, many of them stand as icons of Lower Austria’s cultural heritage and identity.

First mentioned in 996 AD as "Ostarrîchi," Lower Austria reached its greatest extent as the Archduchy of Austria below the Enns a few centuries later. It was eventually named "Lower Austria" to distinguish it from "Upper Austria" based on the geographical location of the two regions. In 1920, Lower Austria was recognised as a separate province (excluding Vienna).

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