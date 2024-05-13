Winter holidays in Lower Austria reveal their tranquil side: With snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, tobogganing – and, of course, skiing and snowboarding.

Austria’s largest province, with the state capital St. Pölten, lies in the northeast along the Danube – a region rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty! And with the diverse landscapes also including the Vienna Alps, winter sports are a popular pastime here. From skiing and ski touring to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, Lower Austria offers countless ways to enjoy a winter holiday full of active delights.

How would you describe the lifestyle in Lower Austria in one word? Indulgent! Snow experiences are always accompanied by culinary breaks. There’s always a mountain hut or one of the region’s popular inns showcasing traditional Austrian hospitality. But the true star here is wine. The people of Lower Austria have a particular fondness for it – so much so that they celebrate their fine wines as a ‘fifth season’ during the so-called Wine Autumn.