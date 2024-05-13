Lower Austria in Summer
Holidays with culture, wine along the Danube river, and UNESCO World Heritage
Introduction
Lower Austria, the largest of Austria's provinces, lies in the northeast of the country and is shaped by the Danube, its cultural and natural lifeline. Fields, forests, river valleys and Alpine peaks meet within a relatively small area, creating a landscape of remarkable variety. Between gentle hills and striking mountain ranges lie some of Austria's most important cultural landscapes, including UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the Wachau Valley, the Semmering Railway and the Dürrenstein-Lassingtal Wilderness Area, home to more than 400 hectares of untouched nature.
Lower Austria is also the country's leading wine region. Heurige and traditional wine taverns shape many villages, often located close to castles, palaces and monasteries that reflect the region's rich cultural heritage. At the same time, a lively arts and cultural scene – from contemporary exhibitions to festivals – brings new perspectives to these historic settings.
Life in Lower Austria can be summed up in one word: enjoyment. Visitors often combine hiking and cycling along the Danube or through vineyard landscapes with culinary breaks along the way. Traditional inns, regional cuisine and wine are part of everyday life here – not staged for visitors, but a natural part of local culture. Wine plays a central role: it shapes the landscape, social gatherings and celebrations, and receives special attention during the autumn harvest season.
Lower Austria Card:
Art and culture, leisure activities for the whole family, adventure worlds - with the Lower Austria Card there's a lot to experience.
Meet Lower Austria
Top hoogtepunten
Tours
Regio's
Steden en plaatsen
Top evenementen
Beroemde personen
Where fine food is part of everyday life
Lower Austria is a true culinary treasure trove where good food is simply part of life. Many of the region's finest ingredients grow right here: the famous Wachau apricots and wines, poppy seeds, herbs and spices from the Waldviertel, as well as wine and cider from the regions that take their names from these traditions.
Traditional inn culture holds a particularly important place in Lower Austria. Whether a city inn, village tavern or award-winning restaurant, around 200 establishments carry the distinction 'Gasthaus with Wirtshauskultur'. They preserve classic dishes, create modern interpretations and cook with regional ingredients. Alongside long-standing traditions, there is also room for fresh ideas, innovative recipes and new approaches to the region's inn culture.
Recepten
Unieke plekken om te verblijven
Inner sustainability
Slow down instead of rushing. Listen instead of reacting. Lower Austria makes it easy to turn your focus inward. Pilgrimage routes lead through open landscapes, step by step, with no goal other than your own rhythm. As you walk, thoughts begin to settle while the path continues ahead.
In the Vienna Woods, forest bathing replaces speed with awareness. The forest sets the pace, not the calendar. Yoga takes place where the view opens up – on alpine pastures, among vineyards or in quiet cellar lanes. Movement and breath find their balance.
Those seeking silence will find it in monasteries. Simplicity, clear daily rhythms and quiet rituals create space for genuine time out. Moments that linger – calm, honest and surprisingly lasting.
The "Noah's Ark" show garden in Schiltern
In the show garden of "Arche Noah" in the Waldviertel, diversity is in full bloom! A guided tour through the idyllic show garden in Schiltern reveals many highlights, with the romantic 18th-century pavilion being just one of them. The garden’s produce, mainly rare varieties of fruits and vegetables, is turned into delicious treats – with the garden kitchen opening every summer. The shop also offers rare seeds and young plants for your garden or balcony.
A great tip for anyone who cares about biodiversity!