Lower Austria in Summer

In Lower Austria, culture and nature blend together perfectly. You can explore museums, wine taverns, palaces, castles, forests, and lakes.

Lower Austria, the largest of Austria's provinces, lies in the northeast of the country and is shaped by the Danube, its cultural and natural lifeline. Fields, forests, river valleys and Alpine peaks meet within a relatively small area, creating a landscape of remarkable variety. Between gentle hills and striking mountain ranges lie some of Austria's most important cultural landscapes, including UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the Wachau Valley, the Semmering Railway and the Dürrenstein-Lassingtal Wilderness Area, home to more than 400 hectares of untouched nature.

Lower Austria is also the country's leading wine region. Heurige and traditional wine taverns shape many villages, often located close to castles, palaces and monasteries that reflect the region's rich cultural heritage. At the same time, a lively arts and cultural scene – from contemporary exhibitions to festivals – brings new perspectives to these historic settings.

Life in Lower Austria can be summed up in one word: enjoyment. Visitors often combine hiking and cycling along the Danube or through vineyard landscapes with culinary breaks along the way. Traditional inns, regional cuisine and wine are part of everyday life here – not staged for visitors, but a natural part of local culture. Wine plays a central role: it shapes the landscape, social gatherings and celebrations, and receives special attention during the autumn harvest season.