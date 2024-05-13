The Most Beautiful Sights in Carinthia
Introduction
Carinthia combines nature and culture between mountains, alpine pastures and lakes. Castles and palaces, historic old towns, monasteries and museums tell of the eventful history of southern Austria. At the same time, bathing lakes, waterfalls, gorges and gorges characterise the landscape. In the Hohe Tauern National Park and the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, a wide range of natural spaces and wide views open up.
Carinthia offers numerous excursion destinations for families: mountain railways lead to adventure worlds and themed trails, summer toboggan runs provide speed. Zoos and wildlife parks make the diversity of the animal world come alive, while hiking trails and nature trails invite you to discover them together. Carinthia combines culture, landscape and family experiences in a relaxed way.
Modern museums, historic town squares, tranquil abbeys
Carinthia's sights tell of an eventful history between the Alps and lakes. Castles and palaces are enthroned on hills or nestled in gentle landscapes, while monasteries and monasteries provide insights into centuries-old culture. Historic buildings and old towns characterise cities such as Klagenfurt or Friesach with their narrow streets and squares. Museums preserve regional traditions, art and crafts and combine the past with the present. Carinthia does not show its cultural sights as a backdrop, but as lively places full of stories.
Hochosterwitz Castle meets Lindwurm
Hochosterwitz Castle in Launsdorf
The medieval fortress stands on a 160-metre-high rock. The path up is lined with 14 gates. Once you reach the top, you can see as far as the Alps.
Porcia Palace in Spittal an der Drau
Porcia Castle is regarded as one of the most beautiful Renaissance buildings in the Alps. Today, its arcaded courtyard serves as an atmospheric setting for events.
Lindwurm
According to legend, back in the days a lindworm haunted the moorlands between the Wörthersee Lake and the river Drau. Brave servants managed to overcome the beast.
Old Square Klagenfurt
Stroll, eat ice cream and enjoy the social life in Klagenfurt. This is the place to do it in Klagenfurt.
Landskron castle ruins
The Renaissance castle scores with its fabulous gourmet restaurant and a bird of prey show that fascinates guests of all ages.
Museum of Modern Art Carinthia
Young and established national and international artists are presented on around 1,000 square metres of modern exhibition space.
Museum of the Nötsch Circle
Something big happened in the small village of Nötsch in Carinthia's Gailtal valley. A world-class artistic movement was born here.
Museum Liaunig
When a passionate art collector creates his own private museum, there is a lot to see.
Gurk Cathedral
This 12th-century Romanesque church, with its impressive crypt, frescoes and treasury, is one of the region’s most significant religious buildings.
St. Paul Abbey in the Lavant valley
The 11th-century Benedictine abbey is one of Carinthia’s most significant monastic complexes. Its extensive library houses a collection of historical manuscripts.
Millstatt Abbey
The collegiate church is open to the public during the day. The Romanesque west portal and the cloister are characteristic of Carinthia's Romanesque architecture.
Experience Castle Friesach
On a hill near Friesach, a medieval castle is being built using traditional techniques, bringing the construction methods and craftsmanship of centuries past to life.
Turquoise lakes, an alpine national park and a waterfall
Carinthia combines warm bathing lakes with alpine mountains and wide panoramas. Between the national park and the biosphere reserve, landscapes that are shaped by water unfold: clear lakes, rushing waterfalls as well as gorges and gorges that are cut deep into the rock. Hiking trails lead over gentle hills as well as into the high mountains. At the lakes, summery lightness meets nature experiences in the Alps. Carinthia thus shows a landscape full of contrasts - calm and powerful at the same time.
Lake Wörthersee meets Großglockner High Alpine Road
Lake Wörthersee
The Wörthersee moments: feel a mild breeze, lightness and freedom, the scent of wooden planks on the jetty, summer and sun and the lapping of the waves in your ears.
Hohe Tauern National Park
The Alpine landscape combines glaciers, waterfalls and mountain lakes with Austria’s highest peaks – the Großglockner, the Großvenediger and the Hoher Sonnblick.
Pyramidenkogel observation tower
The highest wooden tower in the world offers a breathtaking 360-degree view over Carinthia. Particularly exciting for children: The 120 metre long slide.
Tscheppa Gorge
An adventure for the whole family: Here you can hike along waterfalls, over suspension bridges and through the wild gorge.
Places to visit with children
Carinthia combines nature experiences with family-friendly excursion destinations. Mountain railways lead up to themed trails with play stations and wide views. Summer toboggan runs provide speed, while adventure worlds, zoos and wildlife parks bring children closer to nature. Between lakes and mountains, adventures for all ages await - from animal watching to interactive adventure spaces. This makes Carinthia a place to discover together: outdoors, varied and with plenty of space for unforgettable family moments.
Minimundus meets adventure park and monkey mountain
Minimundus Adventure Park
The big world in miniature: Explore famous buildings from all over the world in miniature.
Nocky Flitzer summer toboggan run
Experience an exciting descent with bends and loops through the picturesque landscape of the Turracher Höhe on the Nocky Flitzer alpine rollercoaster.
Happ Reptile Zoo
In Klagenfurt, children can immerse themselves in the world of reptiles on an exciting and educational excursion.
Monkey Mountain Adventure Park in Landskron
Around 180 Japanese macaques live in a 4.5-hectare outdoor enclosure near the ruins of Landskron Castle, above Lake Ossiach.
Groppenstein Gorge in Obervellach
Over a distance of 2.5 km, you'll hike along paths and over bridges, passing waterfalls with drops of up to 30 m in the Hohe Tauern National Park.
Obir Stalactite Caves in Eisenkappl
Formed 200 million years ago, the formations were discovered by chance. Guides lead visitors through tunnels and chambers featuring illuminated stalactites.
Fallbach Water Adventure Park in the Maltatal Valley
A themed trail leads past the 200-metre-high waterfall to the viewing platform, providing interesting facts about water and the landscape.
FAQs
Dobratsch nature park
In the nature park, wide views meet quiet nature experiences. The Villach Alpine Road leads up to vantage points with a view of the Karawanken and the Julian Alps. Hiking trails, themed trails and nature tours open up the landscape between alpine pastures, rock faces and peaks.
Popular destinations are the Rosstratte, the Dobratschgipfel and the two pilgrimage churches in the Alps. Families will discover geological nature trails, viewing platforms and the flora and fauna of the nature park.