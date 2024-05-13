The Most Beautiful Sights in Carinthia

Between Hochosterwitz Castle and warm bathing lakes, Carinthia inspires with alpine landscapes, family-friendly trip destinations and nature experiences in the mountains.

Carinthia combines nature and culture between mountains, alpine pastures and lakes. Castles and palaces, historic old towns, monasteries and museums tell of the eventful history of southern Austria. At the same time, bathing lakes, waterfalls, gorges and gorges characterise the landscape. In the Hohe Tauern National Park and the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, a wide range of natural spaces and wide views open up.

Carinthia offers numerous excursion destinations for families: mountain railways lead to adventure worlds and themed trails, summer toboggan runs provide speed. Zoos and wildlife parks make the diversity of the animal world come alive, while hiking trails and nature trails invite you to discover them together. Carinthia combines culture, landscape and family experiences in a relaxed way.