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Christmas Markets in Graz & Styria

Christmas market at night with illuminated Ferris wheel, carousel and snow-covered fir trees, people in the square
Enjoy the highlights of Advent in Graz and Styria. Let yourself be enchanted by the romantic lights, the gleaming ice crib, the giant Rathaus Advent calendar, and more.

The Graz Advent markets lie within walking distance of one another, and all opening times plus a calendar of events can be found on the Advent in Graz website. The markets are especially magical against the backdrop of the city's Christmas lights, which are lit daily from 4.30 pm until midnight. Here are just a few festive highlights.

Advent Market in Front of City Hall

As the chill of winter sets in, we huddle together for warmth. In Graz at the Advent Market in front of the city hall, there is a welcoming village of stalls, offering traditional handicrafts and wonderful treats for the body and soul. The local festive drink is "Feuerzangenbowle" - a blend of wine and rum set on fire - so no worries about keeping warm. The much-loved children's carousel will keep the kids entertained.

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  • Where: In front of the City Hall, Hauptplatz

  • When: 20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026

  • Opening hours: Daily, 10 am - 8 pm I Food stands: 10 am - 10 pm I 12/24/2026, 10 am - 2 pm

Old Town Traditional Christmas Market, Franciscan Quarter

The oldest Christmas market in Graz is to be found around the Franciscan church. Styrian handicrafts, farm-produced specialties, Punsch, and Glühwein provide heart-warming cheer here at the Old Town Traditional Christmas Market. At the entrance to the church, a nativity scene complete with real sheep, a carousel, and toys makes children's eyes light up.

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  • Where: Franciscan Church

  • When: 20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026

  • Opening hours: Daily, 11 am - 7 pm I Food stands: 11 am - 09.45 pm I 24.12.2026, 10 am - 2 pm

Christmas Market on Glockenspielplatz

The square under the magical Glockenspiel, much loved by visitors to Graz all year round, becomes a hub of conviviality during the festive season. Alongside the unique arts and crafts for sale at the Christmas Market on Glockenspielplatz, local direct marketers and caterers offer delicacies from Styria. A wide range of handicraft demonstrations encourage young and old to join in.

Learn more

  • Where: Glockenspielplatz Square

  • When: 20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026

  • Opening hours: 11 am – 10 pm, Food Stands: 11 am – 10 pm / 24 December 11 am – 2 pm

WonderLEND on Mariahilferplatz

During the run-up to Christmas, Mariahilferplatz turns into WonderLEND, offering a big wheel, curling rink, and an opportunity to browse gifts with a low-volume, alternative musical programme as an alternative to typical, pre-Christmas bustle.

Learn more

  • Where: Mariahilferplatz

  • When: 20 Nov - 23 Dec 2026

  • Opening hours: Mon - Wed, 2 pm - 8 pm | Thur - Sun, 1 pm - 8 pm | Food & drink stalls open until 10 pm

City Hall Advent Calendar

Experience the beautiful facade of Graz City Hall transformed into a huge, illuminated Advent Calendar at dusk.

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  • Where: on the facade of the City Hall, Hauptplatz

  • When: 20 Nov - 27 Dec 2026

  • Opening hours: Daily from 4.30 pm – 10 pm

Ice Nativity in the Landhaushof Courtyard

Since 1996, a unique nativity scene carved out of crystal-clear ice has been displayed each year in the Landhaushof, a beautiful renaissance yard in Graz. This Ice Nativity Scene ("Ice Crib") with its life-sized figures has become a favourite attraction of the Graz Advent festivities.

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  • Where: Landhaushof, Herrengasse

  • When: 28 Nov 2026 - 6 Jan 2027

  • Opening Hours: Daily from 8 am – 9 pm

Arts and Crafts Market on Färberplatz

The Arts and Crafts Market on Färberplatz is no longer a secret rendezvous for lovers of genuine handicrafts. Here, everyone can find top-quality wares made from cloth, clay, wood, metal, paper, wax, and glass.

Learn more

  • Where: Färberplatz Square

  • When: 27 Nov - 23 Dec 2026

  • Opening hours: Mon - Thu, 11 am - 7 pm I Fri - Sat, 11 am - 8 pm I Sun, 12 pm - 6 pm I Food stands: Mon - Wed, 11 am - 9 pm I Thu - Sat, 11 am - 10 pm I Sun, 12 pm - 9 pm

More Christmas Markets in the city of Graz

More Christmas events & markets in Styria

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