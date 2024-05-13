Christmas Markets in Graz & Styria
Introduction
The Graz Advent markets lie within walking distance of one another, and all opening times plus a calendar of events can be found on the Advent in Graz website. The markets are especially magical against the backdrop of the city's Christmas lights, which are lit daily from 4.30 pm until midnight. Here are just a few festive highlights.
Advent Market in Front of City Hall
As the chill of winter sets in, we huddle together for warmth. In Graz at the Advent Market in front of the city hall, there is a welcoming village of stalls, offering traditional handicrafts and wonderful treats for the body and soul. The local festive drink is "Feuerzangenbowle" - a blend of wine and rum set on fire - so no worries about keeping warm. The much-loved children's carousel will keep the kids entertained.
Where: In front of the City Hall, Hauptplatz
When: 20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Opening hours: Daily, 10 am - 8 pm I Food stands: 10 am - 10 pm I 12/24/2026, 10 am - 2 pm
Old Town Traditional Christmas Market, Franciscan Quarter
The oldest Christmas market in Graz is to be found around the Franciscan church. Styrian handicrafts, farm-produced specialties, Punsch, and Glühwein provide heart-warming cheer here at the Old Town Traditional Christmas Market. At the entrance to the church, a nativity scene complete with real sheep, a carousel, and toys makes children's eyes light up.
Where: Franciscan Church
When: 20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Opening hours: Daily, 11 am - 7 pm I Food stands: 11 am - 09.45 pm I 24.12.2026, 10 am - 2 pm
Christmas Market on Glockenspielplatz
The square under the magical Glockenspiel, much loved by visitors to Graz all year round, becomes a hub of conviviality during the festive season. Alongside the unique arts and crafts for sale at the Christmas Market on Glockenspielplatz, local direct marketers and caterers offer delicacies from Styria. A wide range of handicraft demonstrations encourage young and old to join in.
Where: Glockenspielplatz Square
When: 20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Opening hours: 11 am – 10 pm, Food Stands: 11 am – 10 pm / 24 December 11 am – 2 pm
WonderLEND on Mariahilferplatz
During the run-up to Christmas, Mariahilferplatz turns into WonderLEND, offering a big wheel, curling rink, and an opportunity to browse gifts with a low-volume, alternative musical programme as an alternative to typical, pre-Christmas bustle.
Where: Mariahilferplatz
When: 20 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Opening hours: Mon - Wed, 2 pm - 8 pm | Thur - Sun, 1 pm - 8 pm | Food & drink stalls open until 10 pm
City Hall Advent Calendar
Experience the beautiful facade of Graz City Hall transformed into a huge, illuminated Advent Calendar at dusk.
Where: on the facade of the City Hall, Hauptplatz
When: 20 Nov - 27 Dec 2026
Opening hours: Daily from 4.30 pm – 10 pm
Ice Nativity in the Landhaushof Courtyard
Since 1996, a unique nativity scene carved out of crystal-clear ice has been displayed each year in the Landhaushof, a beautiful renaissance yard in Graz. This Ice Nativity Scene ("Ice Crib") with its life-sized figures has become a favourite attraction of the Graz Advent festivities.
Where: Landhaushof, Herrengasse
When: 28 Nov 2026 - 6 Jan 2027
Opening Hours: Daily from 8 am – 9 pm
Arts and Crafts Market on Färberplatz
The Arts and Crafts Market on Färberplatz is no longer a secret rendezvous for lovers of genuine handicrafts. Here, everyone can find top-quality wares made from cloth, clay, wood, metal, paper, wax, and glass.
Where: Färberplatz Square
When: 27 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Opening hours: Mon - Thu, 11 am - 7 pm I Fri - Sat, 11 am - 8 pm I Sun, 12 pm - 6 pm I Food stands: Mon - Wed, 11 am - 9 pm I Thu - Sat, 11 am - 10 pm I Sun, 12 pm - 9 pm
More Christmas Markets in the city of Graz
Advent stores At Eisernes Tor: 20 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Arts and crafts market on the Mehlplatz: 20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Children's Advent Fair at Kleine Neutorgasse: 20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Crafts from all over the world at Tummelplatz: 20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Grazer Winterworld at Jahngasse, featuring a 2,500 m2 (27,000 sqft) ice skating rink:
14 Nov 2026 - 31 Jan 2027
“Aufsteirern” Christmas market on Schlossberg hill: 20 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday - Sunday
Christmas market at Südtiroler Platz: 20 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Events at the Joanneum Quarter: 20 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
More Christmas events & markets in Styria
Bad Gleichenberg: Advent Market on the main square: 28 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, on weekends
Christmas Market in Fürstenfeld: 20 Nov - 20 Dec 2026
Hartberg: Hartberg Christmas Magic
20 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Leoben: Christmas Village on Hauptplatz: 27 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Advent Time in Mariazell (Link in German only): 19 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Thursday to Sunday + 7 and 8 Dec
Mountain Christmas in Schladming: 27 Nov - 20 Dec 2026