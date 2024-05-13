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Christmas Markets in Innsbruck & Tirol

Christkindlmarkt in front of the Golden Roof in Innsbruck at night, illuminated Christmas tree, crowds of people.
Imagine the lights of a Christmas tree rivalling with glistening tiles of the Golden Roof, the aroma of freshly made “Kiachln”, and the sound of Christmas carols.

When fairy lights are giving the medieval alleys and charming villages a magical glow, Christmas time is here. Tower brass bands and Advent concerts additionally put everyone in a festive mood. Get entertained by old traditions and customs such as Krampus runs, St. Nicholas visits, and nativity scene exhibitions. And don't forget to try some Christstollen and Kletzenbrot.

Old Town Christmas Market

Every Advent in the historic part of Innsbruck, in front of the famous Golden Roof and surrounded by beautifully preserved medieval facades, you will come across the Old Town Christmas Market. Strolling through the market, you will find Christmas ornaments, handicrafts, and other winter treats. Traditional dishes such as Kiachln and a mug of Glühwein (mulled wine) will keep you warm whilst mingling with the locals and making new friends.

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  • Where: In front of the Golden Roof, in Innsbruck's historic city centre

  • When: 13 Nov - 23 Dec 2026

  • Opening hours: Open daily from 11 am – 9 pm

Christmas Market Maria-Theresien Straße

Innsbruck's main shopping street will once again dazzle visitors at the Maria Theresien Straße Christmas Market. Modern Christmas designs and an exciting range of souvenirs supplement the traditional Christmas market offerings.

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  • Where: Maria Theresien Straße

  • When: 25 Nov 2026 - 6 Jan 2027

  • Opening hours: Open daily from 11 am – 9 pm

The Family Christmas Market at Marktplatz

The Christmas Market at Marktplatz (Market Square) will delight the entire family. The carousel, petting zoo, and many other attractions make children's eyes sparkle, whilst parents can browse a range of beautiful gifts and savour tasty regional specialities.

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  • Where: Marktplatz

  • When: 13 Nov - 23 Dec 2026

  • Opening hours: 11 am – 9 pm

Panorama Christmas Market on Hungerburg

The funicular railway line promises to make your journey to the Hungerburg Christmas Market a scenic adventure. Once at the top, you will not only be guaranteed breathtaking views of Innsbruck and its surroundings, but also plenty of culinary delights and a wide range of Christmas souvenirs.

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  • Where: Hungerburg

  • When: 20 Nov 2026 - 6 Jan 2027

  • Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays: 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

    24 December 2026: Open from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
    31 Decembe 2026: Open from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

    From 25 December 2026:
    Monday to Friday: I 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
    Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

More Christmas markets in Tirol

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