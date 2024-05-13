Climatic Resorts and Spa Towns in Austria

Climatic resorts meet specific requirements for climate and air quality. Spa towns use recognised natural remedies such as thermal water and brine for spa treatments.

In Galtür, at 1,600 metres, the altitude shapes the climate. In Bad Gastein, thermal water flows from the mountain. Elsewhere, brine or medicinal peat have been part of the spa tradition for generations. Austria's climatic resorts and spa towns each start from very different conditions.

Climatic resorts (Luftkurorte) meet defined requirements for climate and air quality. Therapeutic climatic resorts (heilklimatische Kurorte) have climatic conditions that are recognised for therapeutic use. Spa towns (Kurorte) use natural remedies such as thermal water, brine or medicinal peat. Behind each designation lie verifiable criteria, and behind each place its own story. This selection takes you from a high Alpine valley to lakeside resorts and traditional spa towns, and shows what sets them apart.

Source: Austrian Association of Health Resorts and Spas (Österreichischer Heilbäder- und Kurorteverband)