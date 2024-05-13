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Dog-Friendly Holidays in Austria

Reddish-brown dog with blue neckerchief stands next to water dispenser in rustic hotel interior
Whether you're hiking in the mountains, enjoying a wellness hotel, or exploring a city, these dog-friendly hotels can't wait to welcome your four-legged friends.

In Austria, holidays with dogs are unforgettable. Many hotels welcome four-legged guests and take care of their needs. As owners and their pets explore beautiful landscapes, they enjoy the fresh mountain air and the peaceful sounds of the forests. Long hiking trails feature stunning views, clear lakes, and green alpine meadows, giving dogs plenty of space to run and play. After a busy day, cosy dog beds, tasty treats, and food bowls are waiting at the hotel, making the holiday special for everyone.

Vienna

Vienna combines grand parks, vineyard walks and relaxed café culture with the buzz of a city break. From strolls along the Danube Island to green spaces such as the Prater and Vienna Woods, Austria’s capital offers plenty of room for adventures with your dog – alongside stylish hotels that warmly welcome four-legged guests.

Out and about with your dog in Vienna

Dog-friendly hotels in Vienna

Hotel Sacher: 5* luxury

  • Luxury pet programme for dogs at Hotel Sacher Vienna

  • Dog bed, blanket, towel, bowls and waste bags provided

  • Dogs welcome in the Sacherstube for breakfast and dinner

  • Gourmet dog meals available on request

  • Dog-sitting service available during your stay

Hotel Sacher

Boutique Hotel Stadthalle: Sustainability certificate

  • Dog-friendly boutique hotel in Vienna

  • Cosy dog bed and food bowls provided on arrival

  • Close to parks and green spaces for walks

  • Quiet location with nearby walking paths

  • Ideal for a relaxed city break with your dog

Boutiquehotel Stadthalle

The Guesthouse Vienna: Luxury boutique hotel

  • Stylish design hotel in the heart of the city

  • Dogs stay fro free

  • Cosy dog bed, welcome treats and water bowl in the room

  • Dogs welcome in in-house restaurant

  • Dog-sitting service available on request

Guesthouse Vienna

Tirol

With mountain trails, crystal-clear lakes and fresh Alpine air, Tirol is perfect for active holidays with your dog. Many hiking routes lead through grazing areas with cows, so it’s important to keep dogs on a lead and stay at a safe distance to ensure a relaxed and respectful experience for everyone.

Holidays with your dog in Tirol

Dog-friendly hotels in Tirol

Luxury and comfort in East Tirol: Gradonna Mountain Resort

  • Car-free retreat

  • Plenty of space for dogs to roam freely

  • Dogs are welcomed with treats, a food bowl and a travel box (including towel)

Gradonna Mountain Resort 4*s

In the Tirolean Oberland: Hotel Riederhof

  • 1,000 m² play area for your pet

  • Swimming pond

  • Grooming services

  • Guided hikes

  • Mobile dog school

  • Dogs welcome in the in-house restaurant

Hotel Riederhof 4*

Seefeld in Tirol: Hotel Lärchenhof

  • Nature and spa hotel

  • Treats, bowls and a bed for your dog

  • Hiking path starting right at the hotel

  • Dog-friendly cross-country trail in winter

Lärchenhof 4*s

In the Zillertal: Hotel Magdalena

  • Wellness and relaxation

  • Dogs stay for free!

  • Dogs are welcomed with a bed and bowls

  • Playground, swimming pond, and washing room for dogs provided

  • Guests can join guided hikes

  • Hotel offers dog grooming service

Hotel Magdalena 4*

Seefeld in Tirol: Panoramahotel Inntalerhof

  • Dogs are warmly welcomed with treats, towels, waste bags, and training sessions by a certified dog coach

  • The hotel is “paw-check” certified with five paws

Panoramahotel Inntalerhof 4*

In the Ötztal valley: Hotel Johanna

  • Family-run hotel

  • NEW: Dog swimming pond

  • NEW: Off-leash area

  • Welcome treats, a blanket and bowl will be provided on arrival

  • Dog-friendly in-house restaurant

  • Hiking trails directly accessible from the hotel

  • 10,000 sqm of fenced adventure meadow

Hotel Johanna

In Alpbach: Romantikhotel Böglerhof

  • Dog-friendly welcome set including a bed, treats, bowls and a towel

  • Tips for walks with your dog

  • A dedicated dog walking trail

Romantikhotel Böglerhof 4*

In Kitzbühel: Alpenhotel Kitzbühel

  • Located directly on the shores of Lake Schwarzsee

  • Dog-friendly suites at the Lakeside Lodge (with a fenced garden)

  • Numerous walking paths for dogs and owners to explore

  • Dog stick library

  • Dog-washing station at the private lakeside bath

Alpenhotel Kitzbühel

In Fiss: Hotel Natürlich

  • Pet-friendly hotel rooms with private terraces and grassy areas

  • Dog bed provided on arrival

  • Dog-washing station

  • Organised dog walks

Hotel Natürlich

SalzburgerLand

From lakeside walks and forest trails to scenic Alpine hikes, SalzburgerLand offers plenty of space for adventures with your dog. Whether exploring the mountains or relaxing by one of the region’s many lakes, both two- and four-legged guests can enjoy nature at its best.

Dog-friendly hotels in SalzburgerLand

In Rauris: Dog-hotel Grimming

  • Designated dog hotel

  • Cosy dog beds, bowls and towels on arrival

  • Daily feeding service with a selection of food (full board!)

  • 4,500 m² leash-free meadow with an agility course and swimming pond

  • Dog centre offering dog-sitting

  • Dogslounge for showering, cleaning and taking care of four-legged friends

Hotel Grimming

On the Hochkönig: Berghotel Arthurhaus

  • Dogs stay for free

  • Special features include a dog menu, waste bags, fenced play area, agility course, and towels

  • Private dog training and extended hiking routes available

Berghotel Arthurhaus 3*

In Gastein: GRUBERS Hotel Apartments

  • Welcome includes a cosy dog sofa and bowls

  • Dog-friendly on-site restaurant

  • Dog-sitting available

  • Fenced play area

  • Dog wellness

  • Dog shower

Grubers

In Saalbach Hinterglemm: Gartenhotel Theresia

  • Endless walking paths and a 2.7-hectare garden with water features

  • Dogs welcome in the restaurant, lobby, and bar

  • Hotel provides bowls, towels, and blankets

Hotel Theresia 4*s

In Mariapfarr: Hotel Aloisia

  • Dogs run freely on a 1,000 m² play area

  • Dogs welcome in the restaurant and garden

  • Dog-walking and sitting service available on request

  • The hotel is “paw-check” certified with five paws

Hotel Aloisia

In Saalbach Hinterglemm: Hotel Sonne

  • Dog food is provided

  • Dogs are allowed to freely move around in the bar and dining areas

  • The spacious grounds offer plenty of room for a relaxing stay with your pet

  • Towels and bowls for the room are available on request

Hotel Sonne 4*

Carinthia

With warm lakes, gentle mountain trails and plenty of outdoor adventures, Carinthia is ideal for relaxed holidays with your dog. Whether swimming in crystal-clear waters or exploring scenic walking paths together, the region offers nature, sunshine and space for both two- and four-legged guests.

Holidays with your dog in Carinthia

Dog-friendly hotels in Carinthia

In Pörtschach: Das Jo. Seehotel

  • Dog-friendly rooms with durable flooring

  • Dog bed, blankets and bowls provided

  • Direct access to the lake

  • Towels available for wet paws after walks

Das Jo. Seehotel

In Feld am See: Strandhotel Burgstaller

  • Dog bed, bowls and towels provided

  • Direct access to the lake with designated dog areas

  • Spacious walking paths nearby

  • Dog showers available after swimming and walks

  • Hotel’s own dog-friendly beach

Strandhotel Burgstaller

In Bad Kleinkirchheim: Hotel Eschenhof

  • Dogs welcome in the rooms and selected restaurant areas

  • Surrounded by walking and hiking opportunities

  • Home to the hotel dogs Bella and Coco

  • Relaxed atmosphere for holidays with dogs

Eschenhof 4*

Styria

Rolling vineyards, forest trails and peaceful thermal spa regions make Styria a wonderful destination for holidays with your dog. From long walks in nature to relaxing stays surrounded by green landscapes, there’s plenty of space to explore together.

Holidays with your dog in Styria

Dog-friendly hotels in Styria

In Ramsau am Dachstein: Almfrieden Hotel & Romantic Chalet

  • Dogs stay free of charge

  • Spacious agility park for dogs

  • Dog bowl, blanket, toys, towel and welcome treat provided

  • Dedicated dining area for guests with dogs

  • Dog-sitting available on request

  • Small dog shop at the hotel

  • Ideal base for hiking, cross-country skiing and Alpine adventures

Almfrieden Hotel & Romantic Chalet

In Bad Aussee: DIE WASNERIN

  • Specially designed dog-friendly rooms

  • Direct access to a fenced garden

  • Dog blanket, bowl and dog bags provided

  • Personalised welcome sign for dogs

  • Relaxed retreat in the Ausseerland region

Die Wasnerin 4*s

In Pöllauberg: Retter Bio-Natur-Resort

  • Dog mats and bowls provided in the rooms

  • Direct access to the garden

  • Walking trails start right outside the hotel

  • Reserved restaurant seating for guests with dogs

  • Peaceful location surrounded by nature in Styria

Retter Bio-Natur-Resort 4*s

Vorarlberg

From mountain lakes and gentle valley walks to Alpine hiking trails, Vorarlberg offers plenty of outdoor adventures for holidays with your dog. The region combines stunning nature with relaxed hospitality, making it easy for both two- and four-legged guests to feel at home.

The Dog World in Kleinwalsertal offers special guided dog walks for solo travellers, women, and herb lovers as well as open walks in Kleinwalsertal.

In the Bregenzerwald, dogs are allowed on most cable cars, which makes it easy to go hiking together in the alpine landscape.

Holidays with your dog in Vorarlberg

Dog-friendly hotels in Vorarlberg

Stuben am Arlberg: Hotel Hubertushof

  • Perfect for a ski holiday with your dog

  • Dogs are provided with bowls, floor mats, treats and Robby bags

  • Scenic walking paths located nearby

Hotel Hubertushof 4*

In Kleinwalser valley: Naturhotel Chesa Valisa

  • Designated rooms for guests with four-legged-friends

  • 185km of hiking trails

  • 130km of pistes

  • Dogs welcome in restaurant, bar and on sun terrace

Chesa Valisa 4*s

Upper Austria

With its lakes, rolling hills and peaceful forests, Upper Austria is ideal for relaxed holidays with your dog. From scenic walks in the Salzkammergut to outdoor adventures in nature, the region offers plenty of space to explore together.

Dog-friendly hotels in Upper Austria

Aigen-Schlägl: Hotel Bärnsteinhof

Dog-friendly package includes

  • Bowls

  • Dog blanket

  • Waste bags

  • Towel

  • Tips for walks and hikes

Hotel Bärnsteinhof

In the Mühlviertel region: Falkensteiner Bad Leonfelden

Dog-friendly package includes

  • Treats, chew bones

  • Bowls

  • Dog blanket

  • Towel

  • A stylish bandana

  • Dog-walking service

Falkensteiner Bad Leonfelden

Haibach on the Danube: Hotel Donauschlinge

Dog-friendly package includes

  • Bowls

  • Towel

  • Dog blanket

  • Waste bags

  • Treats

  • Dog-walking service

  • Access to a swimming spot in the Danube

Hotel Donauschlinge 4*

Lower Austria

From vineyard walks and riverside trails to forests and wide-open countryside, Lower Austria offers plenty of variety for holidays with your dog. Whether exploring the Vienna Woods, the Wachau Valley or peaceful natural landscapes, there’s space for both adventure and relaxation together.

Dog-friendly hotels in Lower Austria

Waldviertel region/Eggern: Genießergasthof Kutscherklause

The welcome package includes:

  • Treat

  • Cosy blanket

  • Bowl

  • Waste bags

  • Plenty of walking opportunities nearby (including ponds for a refreshing cool-down)

Kutscherklause

In Rabenstein: Wild Herb Farm Steinschalerhof

  • Welcome treat and water station

  • Dogs move freely in restaurant and outdoor dining areas

  • Numerous walking and hiking trails around the hotel (as well as swimming places)

  • Cottages with private fenced gardens

  • Towels, bowls provided in the room

Steinschalerhof (Link in German only)

Burgenland

With sunny vineyards, gentle walking trails and wide-open landscapes, Burgenland is perfect for relaxed holidays with your dog. From lakeside strolls around Lake Neusiedl to peaceful nature reserves, the region offers plenty of space to unwind and explore together.

Holidays with your dog in Burgenland

Dog-friendly hotels in Burgenland

St. Martin an der Raab: Restaurant-Hotel Eisenberg

  • Dog-friendly rooms and restaurant

  • Surrounded by countryside and walking trails

  • Spacious 15-hectare garden for dogs to explore

  • Nearby river and small dog pool for cooling off

  • Special weekends with professional dog trainers

Das Eisenberg

Stegersbach: Hotel Larimar

  • Comfortable rooms with private garden area

  • Large fenced play area for dogs

  • Dog swimming pond at the hotel

  • Regular dog whisperer weekends and training days

  • Ideal for relaxing holidays and activities with your dog

Hotel Larimar

Seewinkel: St. Martins Therme & Lodge

  • Dogs warmly welcomed at the hotel

  • Cosy dog blanket provided in the room

  • Food and water bowls available during the stay

  • Relaxed atmosphere for guests travelling with dogs

St. Martins Therme & Lodge 4*

More tips for dog lovers

Hiking hotels

Your four-legged friend is very welcome in these accommodations.

Discover hiking hotels

Hut fun with your dog

Mountain huts and chalets for hut holidays with dogs.

Find huts

Country hotels with dogs

Here, humans and dogs are equally looked after.

Discover country hotels

FAQs

Austria welcomes everyone, including four-legged companions. If you are travelling with a dog, you can bring up to five animals with you.

Important to know:

  • Each animal must be identified by a microchip. However, a tattoo carried out before July 3, 2011 is still valid, provided that it is clearly legible.

  • For EU-Nationals, the EU pet passport is still valid.

  • For Third-Country Nationals: Each animal must have an animal health certificate issued by a veterinarian authorised by the competent authority. It is then valid after the date of issue for:

    • 10 days for entry into the EU

    • 4 months for onward travel within the EU after you enter the EU

    • 4 months for re-entry to Great Britain

  • It must also show proof of a valid rabies vaccination and, if applicable, a valid booster vaccination. The rabies vaccination is valid for 21 days after completion of the basic immunisation, if the animal has undergone regular booster vaccination thereafter.

For more information on entry/re-entry, validity of rabies vaccination and entry requirements for puppies, please visit the website of the Federal Ministry and the website of the Austrian Federal Office for Consumer Health.

Federal Ministry
AF Office for Consumer Health

Leashes and muzzles are part of your dog's luggage in Austria. Whether both are used is decided by the respective municipality. Sometimes a lead is enough, sometimes a muzzle is also required. Please check with the local tourist board.

As soon as you head towards the mountain pastures, keep your distance, especially from herds. Mother cows often see dogs as a danger to their calves. Therefore, always keep your dog on a lead and walk a safe distance away from the animals.

And if a cow does attack? Let go of your dog! This advice comes from the Austrian Alpine Association, as your dog is quick enough to get to safety.

Vienna

  • Old Danube

  • Hirschstetten bathing pond

Upper Austria

  • Lake Attersee

  • Wolfgangsee

  • Lake Traunsee

Styria

  • Lake Altaussee

  • Lake Erlauf

  • Lake Grundlsee

  • Lake Ödensee

Carinthia

  • Lake Wörthersee

  • Lake Weissensee

Tirol

  • Lake Achensee

  • Pillersee

  • Lake Plansee

  • Berglsteinersee

  • Blindsee

Vorarlberg

  • Lake Constance

  • Lake Formarin

  • Lake Spuller

Burgenland

  • Lake Neusiedl

SalzburgerLand

  • Wallersee

  • Lake Mondsee

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