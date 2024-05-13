Dog-Friendly Holidays in Austria
Introduction
In Austria, holidays with dogs are unforgettable. Many hotels welcome four-legged guests and take care of their needs. As owners and their pets explore beautiful landscapes, they enjoy the fresh mountain air and the peaceful sounds of the forests. Long hiking trails feature stunning views, clear lakes, and green alpine meadows, giving dogs plenty of space to run and play. After a busy day, cosy dog beds, tasty treats, and food bowls are waiting at the hotel, making the holiday special for everyone.
Vienna
Vienna combines grand parks, vineyard walks and relaxed café culture with the buzz of a city break. From strolls along the Danube Island to green spaces such as the Prater and Vienna Woods, Austria’s capital offers plenty of room for adventures with your dog – alongside stylish hotels that warmly welcome four-legged guests.
Dog-friendly hotels in Vienna
Hotel Sacher: 5* luxury
Luxury pet programme for dogs at Hotel Sacher Vienna
Dog bed, blanket, towel, bowls and waste bags provided
Dogs welcome in the Sacherstube for breakfast and dinner
Gourmet dog meals available on request
Dog-sitting service available during your stay
Boutique Hotel Stadthalle: Sustainability certificate
Dog-friendly boutique hotel in Vienna
Cosy dog bed and food bowls provided on arrival
Close to parks and green spaces for walks
Quiet location with nearby walking paths
Ideal for a relaxed city break with your dog
The Guesthouse Vienna: Luxury boutique hotel
Stylish design hotel in the heart of the city
Dogs stay fro free
Cosy dog bed, welcome treats and water bowl in the room
Dogs welcome in in-house restaurant
Dog-sitting service available on request
Hotel Sacher: 5* luxury
Luxury pet programme for dogs at Hotel Sacher Vienna
Dog bed, blanket, towel, bowls and waste bags provided
Dogs welcome in the Sacherstube for breakfast and dinner
Gourmet dog meals available on request
Dog-sitting service available during your stay
Boutique Hotel Stadthalle: Sustainability certificate
Dog-friendly boutique hotel in Vienna
Cosy dog bed and food bowls provided on arrival
Close to parks and green spaces for walks
Quiet location with nearby walking paths
Ideal for a relaxed city break with your dog
The Guesthouse Vienna: Luxury boutique hotel
Stylish design hotel in the heart of the city
Dogs stay fro free
Cosy dog bed, welcome treats and water bowl in the room
Dogs welcome in in-house restaurant
Dog-sitting service available on request
Tirol
With mountain trails, crystal-clear lakes and fresh Alpine air, Tirol is perfect for active holidays with your dog. Many hiking routes lead through grazing areas with cows, so it’s important to keep dogs on a lead and stay at a safe distance to ensure a relaxed and respectful experience for everyone.
Dog-friendly hotels in Tirol
Luxury and comfort in East Tirol: Gradonna Mountain Resort
Car-free retreat
Plenty of space for dogs to roam freely
Dogs are welcomed with treats, a food bowl and a travel box (including towel)
In the Tirolean Oberland: Hotel Riederhof
1,000 m² play area for your pet
Swimming pond
Grooming services
Guided hikes
Mobile dog school
Dogs welcome in the in-house restaurant
Seefeld in Tirol: Hotel Lärchenhof
Nature and spa hotel
Treats, bowls and a bed for your dog
Hiking path starting right at the hotel
Dog-friendly cross-country trail in winter
In the Zillertal: Hotel Magdalena
Wellness and relaxation
Dogs stay for free!
Dogs are welcomed with a bed and bowls
Playground, swimming pond, and washing room for dogs provided
Guests can join guided hikes
Hotel offers dog grooming service
Seefeld in Tirol: Panoramahotel Inntalerhof
Dogs are warmly welcomed with treats, towels, waste bags, and training sessions by a certified dog coach
The hotel is “paw-check” certified with five paws
In the Ötztal valley: Hotel Johanna
Family-run hotel
NEW: Dog swimming pond
NEW: Off-leash area
Welcome treats, a blanket and bowl will be provided on arrival
Dog-friendly in-house restaurant
Hiking trails directly accessible from the hotel
10,000 sqm of fenced adventure meadow
In Alpbach: Romantikhotel Böglerhof
Dog-friendly welcome set including a bed, treats, bowls and a towel
Tips for walks with your dog
A dedicated dog walking trail
In Kitzbühel: Alpenhotel Kitzbühel
Located directly on the shores of Lake Schwarzsee
Dog-friendly suites at the Lakeside Lodge (with a fenced garden)
Numerous walking paths for dogs and owners to explore
Dog stick library
Dog-washing station at the private lakeside bath
In Fiss: Hotel Natürlich
Pet-friendly hotel rooms with private terraces and grassy areas
Dog bed provided on arrival
Dog-washing station
Organised dog walks
SalzburgerLand
From lakeside walks and forest trails to scenic Alpine hikes, SalzburgerLand offers plenty of space for adventures with your dog. Whether exploring the mountains or relaxing by one of the region’s many lakes, both two- and four-legged guests can enjoy nature at its best.
Dog-friendly hotels in SalzburgerLand
In Rauris: Dog-hotel Grimming
Designated dog hotel
Cosy dog beds, bowls and towels on arrival
Daily feeding service with a selection of food (full board!)
4,500 m² leash-free meadow with an agility course and swimming pond
Dog centre offering dog-sitting
Dogslounge for showering, cleaning and taking care of four-legged friends
On the Hochkönig: Berghotel Arthurhaus
Dogs stay for free
Special features include a dog menu, waste bags, fenced play area, agility course, and towels
Private dog training and extended hiking routes available
In Gastein: GRUBERS Hotel Apartments
Welcome includes a cosy dog sofa and bowls
Dog-friendly on-site restaurant
Dog-sitting available
Fenced play area
Dog wellness
Dog shower
In Saalbach Hinterglemm: Gartenhotel Theresia
Endless walking paths and a 2.7-hectare garden with water features
Dogs welcome in the restaurant, lobby, and bar
Hotel provides bowls, towels, and blankets
In Mariapfarr: Hotel Aloisia
Dogs run freely on a 1,000 m² play area
Dogs welcome in the restaurant and garden
Dog-walking and sitting service available on request
The hotel is “paw-check” certified with five paws
In Saalbach Hinterglemm: Hotel Sonne
Dog food is provided
Dogs are allowed to freely move around in the bar and dining areas
The spacious grounds offer plenty of room for a relaxing stay with your pet
Towels and bowls for the room are available on request
Carinthia
With warm lakes, gentle mountain trails and plenty of outdoor adventures, Carinthia is ideal for relaxed holidays with your dog. Whether swimming in crystal-clear waters or exploring scenic walking paths together, the region offers nature, sunshine and space for both two- and four-legged guests.
Dog-friendly hotels in Carinthia
In Pörtschach: Das Jo. Seehotel
Dog-friendly rooms with durable flooring
Dog bed, blankets and bowls provided
Direct access to the lake
Towels available for wet paws after walks
In Feld am See: Strandhotel Burgstaller
Dog bed, bowls and towels provided
Direct access to the lake with designated dog areas
Spacious walking paths nearby
Dog showers available after swimming and walks
Hotel’s own dog-friendly beach
In Bad Kleinkirchheim: Hotel Eschenhof
Dogs welcome in the rooms and selected restaurant areas
Surrounded by walking and hiking opportunities
Home to the hotel dogs Bella and Coco
Relaxed atmosphere for holidays with dogs
Styria
Rolling vineyards, forest trails and peaceful thermal spa regions make Styria a wonderful destination for holidays with your dog. From long walks in nature to relaxing stays surrounded by green landscapes, there’s plenty of space to explore together.
Dog-friendly hotels in Styria
In Ramsau am Dachstein: Almfrieden Hotel & Romantic Chalet
Dogs stay free of charge
Spacious agility park for dogs
Dog bowl, blanket, toys, towel and welcome treat provided
Dedicated dining area for guests with dogs
Dog-sitting available on request
Small dog shop at the hotel
Ideal base for hiking, cross-country skiing and Alpine adventures
In Bad Aussee: DIE WASNERIN
Specially designed dog-friendly rooms
Direct access to a fenced garden
Dog blanket, bowl and dog bags provided
Personalised welcome sign for dogs
Relaxed retreat in the Ausseerland region
In Pöllauberg: Retter Bio-Natur-Resort
Dog mats and bowls provided in the rooms
Direct access to the garden
Walking trails start right outside the hotel
Reserved restaurant seating for guests with dogs
Peaceful location surrounded by nature in Styria
Vorarlberg
From mountain lakes and gentle valley walks to Alpine hiking trails, Vorarlberg offers plenty of outdoor adventures for holidays with your dog. The region combines stunning nature with relaxed hospitality, making it easy for both two- and four-legged guests to feel at home.
The Dog World in Kleinwalsertal offers special guided dog walks for solo travellers, women, and herb lovers as well as open walks in Kleinwalsertal.
In the Bregenzerwald, dogs are allowed on most cable cars, which makes it easy to go hiking together in the alpine landscape.
Dog-friendly hotels in Vorarlberg
Stuben am Arlberg: Hotel Hubertushof
Perfect for a ski holiday with your dog
Dogs are provided with bowls, floor mats, treats and Robby bags
Scenic walking paths located nearby
In Kleinwalser valley: Naturhotel Chesa Valisa
Designated rooms for guests with four-legged-friends
185km of hiking trails
130km of pistes
Dogs welcome in restaurant, bar and on sun terrace
Stuben am Arlberg: Hotel Hubertushof
Perfect for a ski holiday with your dog
Dogs are provided with bowls, floor mats, treats and Robby bags
Scenic walking paths located nearby
In Kleinwalser valley: Naturhotel Chesa Valisa
Designated rooms for guests with four-legged-friends
185km of hiking trails
130km of pistes
Dogs welcome in restaurant, bar and on sun terrace
Upper Austria
With its lakes, rolling hills and peaceful forests, Upper Austria is ideal for relaxed holidays with your dog. From scenic walks in the Salzkammergut to outdoor adventures in nature, the region offers plenty of space to explore together.
Dog-friendly hotels in Upper Austria
Aigen-Schlägl: Hotel Bärnsteinhof
Dog-friendly package includes
Bowls
Dog blanket
Waste bags
Towel
Tips for walks and hikes
In the Mühlviertel region: Falkensteiner Bad Leonfelden
Dog-friendly package includes
Treats, chew bones
Bowls
Dog blanket
Towel
A stylish bandana
Dog-walking service
Haibach on the Danube: Hotel Donauschlinge
Dog-friendly package includes
Bowls
Towel
Dog blanket
Waste bags
Treats
Dog-walking service
Access to a swimming spot in the Danube
Lower Austria
From vineyard walks and riverside trails to forests and wide-open countryside, Lower Austria offers plenty of variety for holidays with your dog. Whether exploring the Vienna Woods, the Wachau Valley or peaceful natural landscapes, there’s space for both adventure and relaxation together.
Dog-friendly hotels in Lower Austria
Waldviertel region/Eggern: Genießergasthof Kutscherklause
The welcome package includes:
Treat
Cosy blanket
Bowl
Waste bags
Plenty of walking opportunities nearby (including ponds for a refreshing cool-down)
In Rabenstein: Wild Herb Farm Steinschalerhof
Welcome treat and water station
Dogs move freely in restaurant and outdoor dining areas
Numerous walking and hiking trails around the hotel (as well as swimming places)
Cottages with private fenced gardens
Towels, bowls provided in the room
Waldviertel region/Eggern: Genießergasthof Kutscherklause
The welcome package includes:
Treat
Cosy blanket
Bowl
Waste bags
Plenty of walking opportunities nearby (including ponds for a refreshing cool-down)
In Rabenstein: Wild Herb Farm Steinschalerhof
Welcome treat and water station
Dogs move freely in restaurant and outdoor dining areas
Numerous walking and hiking trails around the hotel (as well as swimming places)
Cottages with private fenced gardens
Towels, bowls provided in the room
Burgenland
With sunny vineyards, gentle walking trails and wide-open landscapes, Burgenland is perfect for relaxed holidays with your dog. From lakeside strolls around Lake Neusiedl to peaceful nature reserves, the region offers plenty of space to unwind and explore together.
Dog-friendly hotels in Burgenland
St. Martin an der Raab: Restaurant-Hotel Eisenberg
Dog-friendly rooms and restaurant
Surrounded by countryside and walking trails
Spacious 15-hectare garden for dogs to explore
Nearby river and small dog pool for cooling off
Special weekends with professional dog trainers
Stegersbach: Hotel Larimar
Comfortable rooms with private garden area
Large fenced play area for dogs
Dog swimming pond at the hotel
Regular dog whisperer weekends and training days
Ideal for relaxing holidays and activities with your dog
Seewinkel: St. Martins Therme & Lodge
Dogs warmly welcomed at the hotel
Cosy dog blanket provided in the room
Food and water bowls available during the stay
Relaxed atmosphere for guests travelling with dogs
St. Martin an der Raab: Restaurant-Hotel Eisenberg
Dog-friendly rooms and restaurant
Surrounded by countryside and walking trails
Spacious 15-hectare garden for dogs to explore
Nearby river and small dog pool for cooling off
Special weekends with professional dog trainers
Stegersbach: Hotel Larimar
Comfortable rooms with private garden area
Large fenced play area for dogs
Dog swimming pond at the hotel
Regular dog whisperer weekends and training days
Ideal for relaxing holidays and activities with your dog
Seewinkel: St. Martins Therme & Lodge
Dogs warmly welcomed at the hotel
Cosy dog blanket provided in the room
Food and water bowls available during the stay
Relaxed atmosphere for guests travelling with dogs
More tips for dog lovers
Hiking hotels
Your four-legged friend is very welcome in these accommodations.
Hiking hotels
Your four-legged friend is very welcome in these accommodations.