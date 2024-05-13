Austria's Most Beautiful Places

Mountain habitats and cultural landscapes The most beautiful places in the Alps

The Alps shape much of Austria and have been part of the country's landscape for thousands of years. Between high peaks, alpine pastures, forests and valleys, this region has developed its own varied scenery and traditions – used differently with the seasons, from hiking, climbing and biking in summer to skiing and cross-country skiing in winter. Travelling from the high mountains in the west to the gentler foothills in the east, the character of the Alps shifts gradually along the way. Wherever you go, the connection to nature is easy to feel: marmots whistle across the meadows, eagles circle overhead, and the clear mountain air says everything about Austria's Alpine way of life.