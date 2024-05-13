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Austria's Most Beautiful Places

View of mountain lake in alpine valley, red alpine roses in foreground, rocky peaks in background.
Discover the natural and cultural gems that Austrians themselves consider the country's most beautiful places.

Every year, Austria votes for its most beautiful place as part of the popular TV programme "9 Plätze – 9 Schätze" ("9 Places – 9 Treasures"), with each of the nine provinces putting forward one favourite spot. Here, we've gathered some of the country's most beautiful natural and cultural gems – from past winners to a few more hidden favourites – grouped by the kind of scenery you're after.

Mountain habitats and cultural landscapes

The most beautiful places in the Alps

The Alps shape much of Austria and have been part of the country's landscape for thousands of years. Between high peaks, alpine pastures, forests and valleys, this region has developed its own varied scenery and traditions – used differently with the seasons, from hiking, climbing and biking in summer to skiing and cross-country skiing in winter. Travelling from the high mountains in the west to the gentler foothills in the east, the character of the Alps shifts gradually along the way. Wherever you go, the connection to nature is easy to feel: marmots whistle across the meadows, eagles circle overhead, and the clear mountain air says everything about Austria's Alpine way of life.

The Alps

Natural spectacles in the Alps

Kaisertal Valley

Until 2008, this Tirol valley was reachable only on foot and is still largely car-free – only 44 locals may drive in. Climb 285 steps to St Anthony's Chapel.

Most beautiful place 2016

Großer Ahornboden in the Karwendel mountains

600-year-old sycamore maples cover the valley floor, declared a natural monument in 1927 – a striking mix of alpine meadow and the mighty Karwendel range.

Eng Alm on Großer Ahornboden

The Kitzlochklamm Gorge in the Salzach mountains

Hiking trails and bridges guide you through the Kitzlochklamm gorge, where steep cliffs and roaring water create a breathtaking natural spectacle.

Kitzlochklamm Gorge

The Liechtenstein Gorge in the Hohe Tauern National Park

A spiral staircase descends 30 metres, allowing you to experience Salzburg's natural wonder with all your senses.

Liechtenstein Gorge
Lakes, rivers, waterfalls and gorges

The most beautiful places by the Water

Over thousands of years, water and rock have shaped Austria's valleys, gorges and lakes, showing off the country's watery diversity. Today, paths run along lakeshores, through narrow rock gorges and beside rivers. For a more active way to experience the water, you can head out by kayak, take on white-water rafting, or combine a bike ride with a pause by the lake – all set against the country's clean, spring-fed waters.

Bodies of water in Austria

Natural spectacles by the water

The Krimml Waterfalls in the Hohe Tauern National Park

With a hight of 380m, the Krimml Waterfalls are one of the highest waterfalls in Europe.

Krimml Waterfalls

Gadauner Gorge

On the list of registered natural monuments since 1978, it can be reached from Bad Hofgastein on a 45min walk. Closed during the winter months.

Most beautiful place 2024

Lake Wiegensee

This European nature reserve is home to a unique moor complex at around 2,000m above sea level, one of the most valuable moorland habitats in the province.

Most beautiful place 2021

Lünersee Lake

Tucked away in Austria's far west, Lünersee is a natural mountain lake at 1,970 m. Hike round it in 90 minutes, go climbing or try fishing for trout and char.

Most beautiful place 2019

Schiederweiher Lake

This small, man-made lake in Stodertal Valley in Upper Austria is known as the valley's "pearl". Easy trails make it great for summer and winter visits.

Most beautiful place 2018

Körbersee Lake

Set in a basin at 1,656 m and surrounded by peaks, it is up to 8m deep and stays a cool 14°C even in summer. The area is uninhabited, save for one hotel.

Most beautiful place 2017

Formarin Lake & Rote Wand

With its strikingly blue water, Formarin Lake has an almost mystical quality against the rugged Rote Wand. At 1,793 m, it's reached by toll road or on foot.

Most beautiful place 2015

Green Lake

The Green Lake looks almost unreal: clear, emerald water with benches and bridges visible below. It nearly disappears in winter, refilling with spring snowmelt.

Most beautiful place 2014
Millions of years of Earth’s history

Geological places

Austria's geological wonders show just how differently the country's landscapes have developed. Rock formations, glaciation and terrain have all left their mark, creating striking natural formations found nowhere else. Climate, vegetation and wildlife continue to shape their character today, giving each region its own distinct look and feel.

Lakes and nature

Natural geological spectacles

Schlögener Schlinge Danube View

Near Linz, the Danube forms a 180-degree bend at the Schlögener Schlinge. The river bend is situated within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Danube Limes.

Schlögener Schlinge

Rock formations of the Waldviertel

Granite has formed striking rock formations in the Waldviertel region. The ‘Wackelstein’ near Amaliendorf weighs around 105 tonnes, yet it can still be moved.

Waldviertel Wobbly Stones

Eisriesenwelt in Werfen

Stretching over 40 km, the Eisriesenwelt in Werfen is one of the largest ice caves in the world. Part of the extensive cave labyrinth is open to the public.

Eisriesenwelt
History in its places of origin

Places and sites of cultural heritage

Historic sites preserve the traces of past centuries and stand as witnesses to art and culture. Castles, churches and other sacred buildings, old routes and archaeological sites all show how people once lived, worked and built. Some are recognised as UNESCO World Heritage or preserve intangible cultural traditions, while others offer a glimpse into regional crafts and everyday history – often found off the beaten track, in Austria's smaller towns and villages.

Art and culture in Austria

Historic cultural sites

Strutz-Mühle Mill in Deutschlandsberg

The over 700 years-old mill is situated amongst beech and spruce forests and offers an insight into traditional crafts. Learn how flour is ground and bake your own bread.

Most beautiful place 2020

Little Church of Peace on Stoderzinken

The Friedenskircherl has inspired poets and comforted hikers for over a century. Built at 1,898 m, it was designed to bring people together, regardless of faith.

Most beautiful place 2022

Mariazell Railway

Take a trip on Austria's longest narrow-gauge railway, crossing 19 viaducts and passing through 21 tunnels - an experience that will stay with you long after the trip.

Most beautiful place 2025

Landskron Castle

The Renaissance castle is one of the region's landmarks. It boasts a gourmet restaurant and a thrilling bird of prey show.

Most beautiful place 2023

FAQs

Notable places in the Austrian Alps include Großer Ahornboden with the Eng Alm in the Karwendel range, the Stubai Valley in Tirol, and the Grossglockner, Austria's highest mountain, home to the Grossglockner High Alpine Road.

Notable places by the water include the Krimml Waterfalls, the highest waterfalls in Europe, Lake Neusiedl, the only steppe lake in Central Europe, and Lake Weissensee, Austria's highest-altitude swimming lake.

Austria brings together geological features and cultural heritage: the Salzwelten salt mines, testament to thousands of years of salt mining, the Roman city of Carnuntum, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Danube Limes, and the Spanish Riding School, the oldest riding school in the world.

Every year since 2014, Austrians have voted for their favourite place as part of the TV programme "9 Plätze – 9 Schätze". Past winners include:

  • 2025 – Mariazell Railway, Styria

  • 2024 – Gadauner Gorge, SalzburgerLand

  • 2023 – Landskron Castle, Carinthia

  • 2022 – Friedenskircherl on the Stoderzinken, Styria

  • 2021 – Wiegensee Lake, Vorarlberg

  • 2020 – Strutz-Mühle Mill, Styria

  • 2019 – Lünersee Lake, Vorarlberg

  • 2018 – Schiederweiher Lake, Upper Austria

  • 2017 – Körbersee Lake, Vorarlberg

  • 2016 – Kaisertal Valley, Tirol

  • 2015 – Formarin Lake and the Rote Wand, Vorarlberg

  • 2014 – Grüner See (Green Lake), Styria

World Heritage sites for generations

UNESCO World Heritage in Austria

UNESCO World Heritage sites represent places of outstanding cultural or natural value, whose preservation is considered a shared responsibility. In Austria, they range from historic old towns and cultural landscapes to feats of engineering and natural heritage sites. Their protected status helps preserve buildings, landscapes and historical evidence for future generations.

At the same time, many of these places remain living spaces – used for everyday life and work, where traditions, crafts and regional practices continue to thrive. UNESCO recognition highlights their international significance and supports efforts in conservation, research and education. In this way, World Heritage sites bring together history, culture and nature through a responsible approach focused on long-term preservation and use.

Austria's UNESCO World Heritage Sites

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