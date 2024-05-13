Narrow-gauge Railways in Austria

If you fancy travelling like in the old days—pulled by a steam locomotive or on narrow-gauge tracks—Austria is home to a number of historic railway lines.

In Austria, time moves at a different pace – at least where historic narrow-gauge railways chug through picturesque landscapes. Travelling on these slender tracks, just 760 millimetres wide, is a special experience that delights all the senses.

The rhythmic hiss of the cylinders, the distinctive scent of coal, and the gentle jolting of the old wooden carriages transport passengers back to a time when steam trains were the height of modern travel. They are a testament to the engineering spirit of a bygone era and offer a glimpse of how Emperor Franz Joseph and his Sisi might once have travelled.