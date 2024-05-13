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Narrow-gauge Railways in Austria

Red Zillertal railway train on green meadow with pink blossom tree in foreground and snow-capped mountains in background.
If you fancy travelling like in the old days—pulled by a steam locomotive or on narrow-gauge tracks—Austria is home to a number of historic railway lines.

In Austria, time moves at a different pace – at least where historic narrow-gauge railways chug through picturesque landscapes. Travelling on these slender tracks, just 760 millimetres wide, is a special experience that delights all the senses.

The rhythmic hiss of the cylinders, the distinctive scent of coal, and the gentle jolting of the old wooden carriages transport passengers back to a time when steam trains were the height of modern travel. They are a testament to the engineering spirit of a bygone era and offer a glimpse of how Emperor Franz Joseph and his Sisi might once have travelled.

Time travel on rails

Nostalgic experiences on narrow-gauge railways

Rail journeys through time live on the details that have endured. Polished brass, heavy leather seats, hand-operated levers and an unhurried pace make nostalgic train experiences in Austria truly distinctive. It is not about reaching the destination, but about the journey itself – a blend of technical heritage and the travel culture of past decades.

Each journey tells its own story, shaped by passion, craftsmanship and the pleasure of stepping out of the rhythm of modern life for a while. A selection of routes where nostalgia is on the move and memories are kept alive.

Achensee Railway

Since 1889, the steam cog railway has been climbing the 7km from Jenbach up to Seespitz on Lake Achensee. The red and black locomotives are among the oldest in the world.

Achensee Railway

Steyrtal Museum Railway

Since 1889, the railway has connected Steyr with Grünburg over a distance of 16.7km. Austria's oldest narrow-gauge railway also operates in winter.

Steyrtal Museum Railway

Ötscherland-Express

The journey from Kienberg-Gaming to Pfaffenschlag takes place at 25 km/h. The train reaches an altitude of 700m and crosses steel bridges dating back to 1890.

Ötscherland-Express

Gurkthal Railway

You can experience genuine narrow-gauge romance on a journey along the approximately three-kilometre section between Treibach-Althofen and Pöckstein-Zwischenwässern.

Gurkthal Railway

Schneeberg Railway

The nostalgic steam train runs every second Sunday from 1 June to 21 September between Puchberg am Schneeberg station and Hochschneeberg mountain station.

Schneeberg Railway

Wälderbähnle

The Wälderbähnle railway runs from Bezau to Schwarzenberg in the Bregenz Forest. With its narrow gauge, it was once an important connecting railway to Lake Constance.

Wälderbähnle

ErlebnisZug Leiser Berge

From Vienna via Korneuburg, the standard gauge railway leads into the nature park region. Hiking trails, cycle routes and a draisine are located along the route.

ErlebnisZug Leiser Berge

Gleichenberg Railway

A gem of railway romanticism, but strictly speaking not a narrow-gauge railway: powered by engines from the 1920s, it runs from Feldbach to Bad Gleichenberg.

Gleichenberg Railway
Panoramic views and summit moments

Adventure trains through Austria's mountain worlds

Panoramic views and summit moments unfold with particular impact on rail. Trains through Austria’s mountain landscapes gain altitude with calm and style, as alpine scenery opens out along the way. Rock faces draw closer, alpine meadows drift past, and peaks are reflected in windows and wandering thoughts.

This interplay of engineering and nature turns every journey into a moving viewpoint. Routes where a sense of wonder travels with you, revealing mountain landscapes from fresh perspectives – for nature lovers and mountain enthusiasts alike.

Schafbergbahn

From St. Wolfgang in the Salzkammergut, it takes 35 min to reach the 1,783-m-high Schafberg. Austria's steepest steam cog railway has been in operation since 1893.

Schafbergbahn

Mariazellerbahn

Popular with hikers, cyclists and pilgrims, the 84-km route leads from the Traisental valley via the Pielachtal valley to the Erlauftal valley and on to Mariazell.

Mariazellerbahn

Pinzgauer Lokalbahn

The railway first began operating in 1898. The idyllic route runs from Zell am See along the Salzach river through the Hohe Tauern National Park to Krimml.

Pinzgauer Lokalbahn

Zillertalbahn

The Zillertalbahn railway is a charming original, running on steam power along a 32-km route over 35 bridges from Jenbach to Mayrhofen.

Zillertalbahn
Leisurely routes at a slower pace

Train journeys through valleys, vineyards and villages

Leisurely routes and a slower pace define rail journeys where landscape and lifestyle travel in harmony. Gentle progress through valleys, vineyards and small towns creates space for observation, conversation and anticipation of what lies ahead. Outside the windows, fields, forests and lakes unfold in a steady rhythm, while the pace remains deliberately unhurried.

These narrow-gauge railways tell stories of travel without haste, of savouring the moment, and of regions that reveal themselves rail by rail – ideal for those who appreciate enjoyment and for families alike.

Murtal Steam Train

With rhythmic puffing, the steam train rolls 64 km along the Mur River. Between Unzmarkt, Murau and Tamsweg, a classic railway experience unfolds.

Murtal Steam Train

Reblaus Express

The journey takes you 40 km between the Wein- and Waldviertel on the standard gauge nostalgia train. Ride through the vineyards and forests in the wine tavern carriage.

Reblaus Express

Waldviertelbahn

The narrow-gauge railway runs between Gmünd, Groß Gerungs and Litschau. Snack trolleys, nostalgic carriages and regional delicacies make for a culinary excursion.

Waldviertelbahn

Traunseetram

On the route of what once was the smallest and one of the steepest trams in the world, the Art Nouveau railcar takes you through the town of Gmunden on Lake Traunsee.

Traunseetram

Atterseebahn

The nostalgia train travels through the Attergau region on the railway line that was established in 1913. Interesting facts about the history of the vehicles included.

Atterseebahn

Train museums: Discover the history of train travel

Light Railway Museum in Türnitz

For those who want to immerse themselves in the world of puffing, soot-blackened field railways, the Traisen Valley further east is just the place. The Light Railway Museum in Freiland displays over 50 locomotives and 180 carriages.

Feldbahn Museum (in German only)

Horse-drawn Railway Museum in the Mühlviertel

In the vaulted stables of the former horse railway station in Upper Austria, visitors can admire tickets, staff caps and schnapps bottles from the first public railway, dating back to 1827.

Horse-drawn Railway Museum

Railway Museum in Schwechat

The Railway Museum in Schwechat offers not only regular exhibitions and annually changing special displays, but also hosts a range of events and organises special train journeys.

Railway Museum

Remise – Vienna’s Transport Museum

Amid lovingly restored vintage vehicles, visitors can look forward to countless moments of discovery at interactive stations. The history of Vienna’s public transport thus becomes a personal journey of exploration.

Remise Transport Museum

FAQs

The oldest narrow-gauge railway in Austria is the Steyr Valley Railway (Steyrtalbahn). It was opened on 20 August 1889 and is considered the oldest 760 mm narrow-gauge railway on Austrian territory. It was also regarded as the oldest narrow-gauge railway in Europe to operate exclusively with steam locomotives.

The railway played an important role in the economic development of the Steyr Valley, particularly in the forestry and metalworking industries.

Today, a 16.5-kilometre section between Steyr Lokalbahn and Grünburg is still in operation.

Steyrtal railway

The main difference lies in the track gauge, i.e. the distance between the rails:

  • Standard-gauge railways have a track width of 1,435 millimetres. This is the most common gauge worldwide and accounts for around 75 percent of the global rail network.

  • Narrow-gauge railways have a track width of less than 1,435 millimetres. A commonly used narrow gauge, for example, is 750 millimetres.

Please check timetables and seasonal schedules: Nostalgic journeys on historic railways in Austria are not available all year round, but mostly take place during the summer season and on selected dates. Most operate between May and October, with occasional additional services during Advent.

Details of each service can be found on the website of the respective operator.

Unfortunately, accessibility is often limited on historic trains, as they were not originally designed for wheelchair users and cannot always be modified without affecting their heritage value. For up-to-date information about accessibility, it’s best to contact the individual railway operators directly.

The best-known narrow-gauge railways in Austria are

You'll get the most beautiful views from the

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