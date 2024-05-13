Wellness, Just for You: Private Spas in Austria
Introduction
When the world fades into the background for a while – that’s when Private Spa time begins.
In stylish retreats designed just for you or for two, it’s all about wellbeing. The motto: close the door, switch off the outside world. Warmth, tranquillity, soothing scents, steam and silence unfold their full effect – undisturbed.
Whether it’s a massage in your own spa chalet, gentle heat in the infrared cabin or a soak in the whirlpool bath with mountain views – everything is geared towards slowing down. Private spas offer space for deep relaxation, with treatments tailored to individual needs – mindful, intimate, and considered.
Be it in the city, by the lake or up in the Alps: wherever time seems to tick a little more softly, your personal wellness moment begins. And sometimes, just one hour is enough to truly reconnect with yourself.
Urban Spa: The city is a wellness jungle
Donauwalzer in Vienna
In the charming 3-star boutique hotel, guests can relax exclusively in the private spa with whirlpool, sauna, steam shower and infrared cabin - all to themselves.
The Ritz-Carlton in Vienna
Elegant 5-star retreat in the city centre: in the Private Spa Suite you can enjoy luxury, peace and relaxation on 120 m², just a step away from the hustle and bustle.
Das Tyrol in Vienna
Shimmering golden walls, fragrant steam bath, aquarium and sauna: the private spa in the 4-star boutique hotel is a place for all the senses.
In the thermal spa: Private in the wellness temple
Linsberg Asia in Bad Erlach
In the 4-star Asia Therme private spa, Far Eastern tranquillity meets exclusive privacy - with a steam bath, lounger area and saunarium for two to six people.
EurothermenResort Bad Schallerbach
A very personal 4-star superior retreat and wellness room: a glass of Prosecco is followed by joint relaxation in the whirlpool tub and a pampering massage.
St. Martins Therme in Frauenkirchen
Directly on the lake, with a bathtub, sauna & retreat for two: the Private Spa Suite at the 4-star superior thermal spa comes with treatments and peace and quiet.
AVITA Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf
Deep relaxation side by side: with infrared lounge, massage loungers and cosy oasis in the stylish Premium Spa for two - 4-star superior.
Therme Geinberg in the Innviertel
21 elegant spa suites with private bathing jetty, whirlpool, fireplace and private sauna - 4-star superior surrounded by greenery around two natural bathing ponds.
Therme Laa in the Weinviertel
Time for two in the Silent Spa at 4-star superior level: steam cabin, tub, relaxation area - topped off with Poysecco and sweet petit fours.
In the mountains: Alpine wellness with a view
Das GOLDBERG in Bad Hofgastein
Couple's time in the Cocoon or Night Spa with infinity pool and sauna world - the 5-star Goldberg is perfect for romantic flights of fancy with a view.
IMLAUER Hotel Schloss Pichlarn in Aigen in the Ennstal
104 m² for two: sauna with infrared, experience shower, heated loungers, cosy alcove - plus a view of the Grimming and 5-star service.
Jagdhof in Neustift in the Stubaital
The 100 m² Private Spa Suite in the 5-star chalet is a refuge with luxury, service and tranquillity - embedded in Tyrolean hospitality.
Biohotel Daberer in Dellach in the Gailtal
Relax by the forest at the 4-star hotel: The wald.sauna becomes a private oasis in the evening - with sauna, relaxation room, plunge pool and fresh mountain air.
Hotel Sonne Mellau in the Bregenz Forest
100 m² private spa zone with whirlpool bath, scrub, sauna and steam bath - topped off with Prosecco, fruit and peace and quiet in the 4-star Wälder Spa.
Spa by the lake: Wellness, water, wow
Waldhof Resort at Lake Fuschl
Relax in the private mountain sauna with a view, followed by a scrub, goat's butter balm and a gourmet platter - spa and indulgence meet 4-star superior luxury.
Schlosshotel Velden at Lake Wörthersee
The Romantic Spa Suite right on the lake pampers you with a luxury bath, steam bath, aroma shower and cosy waterbed - 5 stars.
Seewirt Mattsee in the Salzburg Lake District
Right on the lake: the 4-star spa suite boasts a wooden hot tub, Finnish sauna and lakeside terrace - exclusively for adults.
Verwöhnhotel Kristall in Pertisau at Lake Achensee
Five minutes from the lake and 4-star superior: The Private Spa Suite with fireplace, sauna and waterbed promises pure relaxation with a view of the Karwendel.