The Best Restaurants in Upper Austria
Introduction
The crème de la crème of Upper Austrian gastronomy is truly something to behold. This region is home to numerous top restaurants boasting Michelin stars and Gault Millau toques. The cuisine here ranges from highly creative to wonderfully traditional, always to masterfully refine the region's best ingredients. And with Upper Austria being one of the most beautiful areas in the country, you’re in for a treat. Your hearts will be full, we promise.
Lake Attersee, Lake Traunsee, and Lake Wolfgang—These are just three of the more than 70 lakes in the Salzkammergut, each surrounded by a vibrant culinary scene that offers far more than just fresh fish. The views of the water and mountains are simply indescribable! But even tucked away in nature or within cosy, secluded courtyards, you’ll find exquisite culinary gems where the art of cooking is understood, and surprises are always in store.
“Hock di her!”—“Take a seat!”—is often the warm invitation with which Upper Austrian hosts welcome their guests. There’s a special sense of community in these inns, where the joie de vivre of the region is particularly palpable. You’ll be treated to the finest traditional fare with a few modern touches. After all, these inns are a reflection of the present as much as the past. Enjoy every bite!
Michelin-starred restaurants in Upper Austria
That progressive ideas and down-to-earth cooking can go hand in hand is clear at Ois im Mühltalhof, where Philip Rachinger leads the kitchen. Expect unconventional charm rather than a classic menu – and cooking defined by conviction and precision.
Klemens Gold’s signature at Rau in Großraming, on the edge of the Kalkalpen, is shaped by “nature-based cuisine”. The menu reflects the surrounding landscape – wild, pure and uncompromising.
Sebastian Leutgeb and Miriam Grädler run the welcoming yet stylish Paula in St. Wolfgang with clear passion. Located directly on the market square in the Hotel and Inn Weisser Bär, it combines contemporary cooking with relaxed hospitality.
Das Bootshaus on Lake Traunsee is well known far beyond the Salzkammergut. Lukas Nagl is considered a virtuoso of fish cookery, but he is equally accomplished with meat – calm, precise and masterful.
In Steyr, Lukas Kapeller and Michael Schlöglhofer run a striking design restaurant described as an ‘atelier for art and cuisine’. The cooking is creative, honest and refined.
At Waldschänke, run by the mother-and-son team Elisabeth and Clemens Grabmer, the focus is on what they call ‘food for the soul’: regional, thoughtful and deeply rooted in the local area. In summer, tables are set in the idyllic garden – a quiet kind of luxury.
Lukas Kienbauer’s restaurant in Schärding presents Michelin-starred cuisine in a relaxed way. Regional and seasonal ingredients meet international influences. His guiding principle: guests should feel like they are visiting friends.
At Tanglberg, Max Schellerer’s cooking draws inspiration from French cuisine. Surrounded by contemporary artworks, the restaurant creates a refined dialogue between art and gastronomy.
‘Down-to-earth experiments and a touch of disobedience’ is the promise at Rossbarth in Linz, led by the chef duo Marco Barth and Sebastian Rossbach. The style is purist, clear and relaxed – with a clear desire to challenge convention.
At Verdi in Linz, father and son Erich and Philipp Lukas cook side by side. Their cuisine combines strong regional roots with Mediterranean lightness and occasional Asian nuances.
In the historic Salzamt building in Linz, Restaurant Kliemstein creates a distinctive atmosphere within its vaulted rooms. Fine dining meets tapas, with Austrian, Spanish and Portuguese influences shaping the cuisine – accompanied by its own vinotheque.
Restaurant Kammer5 is located at Leitner Gut in Ort im Innkreis, set in a former cowshed. Under the motto 'Vive la Hoamat', the kitchen interprets regional produce through a French lens – reduced in style, with a clear focus on flavour.
The Michelin Guide recognises restaurants in several categories: Michelin stars for exceptional cuisine, the Bib Gourmand for particularly good food at fair prices, and selected restaurants for addresses that stand out for their quality and style.
Restaurants with a special view in Upper Austria
At the idyllic Landhaus zu Appesbach, local classics and almost-forgotten dishes are served in an elegant setting, with Lake Wolfgangsee providing a striking backdrop.
Bergergut is located in Afiesl, a small village in the Mühlviertel. The cuisine is firmly rooted in the region and executed with precise craftsmanship – so convincing that guests travel from far afield. A special focus is placed on beer culture.
Set directly on the shores of Lake Mondsee, Restaurant Lackner specialises in fresh fish from the lake, complemented by regional game and traditional baked goods.
A visit to Siriuskogl in Bad Ischl is a memorable experience. Christoph ‘Krauli’ Held and his young, dedicated team present creative, occasionally unconventional regional cuisine – accompanied by sweeping views across the Salzkammergut.
Part of the Geinberg spa resort, Restaurant Geinberg5 sits beside a water lily pond and focuses on carefully selected regional ingredients.
The charming garden overlooking Lake Attersee would already be reason enough to stop at Bräu. The traditional cuisine – featuring fresh fish from the lake – makes the experience even more rewarding.
At the Hotel Post in Traunkirchen, the Beletage combines an open kitchen with ‘soul kitchen to share’. With wide views of the surrounding mountains, it complements the lively inn-style cooking of the Poststube 1327.
At Seeschloss Ort on Lake Traunsee in Gmunden, the Orther Stub’n serves cuisine shaped by tradition and regional ingredients.
A more classic atmosphere awaits at Poll’s Kaiserterrasse in the famous Weisses Rössl on Lake Wolfgangsee. Some ingredients come from the hotel’s own production, while the views across the lake are as generous as they are timeless.
Inns and taverns in Upper Austria
Schloss Hochhaus in Vorchdorf houses a thoughtfully designed inn with a traditional kitchen that’s exactly as it should be: solid, down-to-earth, and expertly crafted.
Steegwirt in Bad Goisern is an institution on Lake Hallstatt, offering classic dishes with modern twists, including offal, all prepared with a “nose to tail” philosophy.
For uncomplicated, minimalist dishes, head to Wirt z’Kraxenberg in Kirchheim, where the seasonally focused menu changes monthly.
In the Mühlviertel region, Keplingerwirt has earned a solid reputation—drawing visitors for over 30 years who appreciate hearty yet refined cuisine. Be sure to try the Grammerltascherl with cabbage.
At the Goldener Hirsch in Gmunden, chef Christoph Parzer balances traditional inn cuisine with fine dining – featuring fish from Lake Traunsee and excellent steaks.
Anyone looking for honest seasonal cooking with innovative touches should visit Die Schmiede in the small village of Pfaffing. The dishes surprise without losing their grounded character.
In the cosy dining rooms of Bergpfeffer in Vorderstoder, the menu focuses closely on regional ingredients, accompanied by a wine pairing that is precise and well judged.
The Restaurant Rahofer in Steyr, a culinary fixture for almost 40 years, serves Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Its idyllic courtyard adds a touch of southern flair.
For generations, the traditional Wirtshaus has reflected the spirit of Upper Austria: grounded, honest, welcoming and sociable. Here are 13 legendary inns that capture the region’s distinctive charm.