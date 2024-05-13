Small Ski Resorts in Austria

In these small and charming ski resorts, snow-covered mountain panoramas meet historic chocolate-box villages.

In these small yet charming ski resorts, the hustle and bustle takes a break. Wide pistes, plenty of space and a relaxed atmosphere make them perfect for beginners, those returning to the sport, and anyone who prefers things a little quieter.

Here, it’s not about the number of lifts – it’s about the moment: your first turn in fresh powder, the final run as the sun dips low. And in between? Time to breathe.

Small ski resorts offer winter sports without the crowds, a deep connection to nature, and the comforting feeling of truly having arrived.

High-altitude mountain villages, away from the big-name ski centres, invite you to slow down. Once often cut off in winter, they are now easily accessible – though their original charm remains untouched.

Accommodation combines genuine hospitality with modern comforts and regional cuisine.

And beyond the slopes, winter reveals its quieter side – on a walk through snow-covered forests or while cross-country skiing past frozen streams.