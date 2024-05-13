The Most Beautiful Sights in Styria
Introduction
Between vineyards, alpine pastures and dense forests, Styria shows how powerfully nature and culture can come together. In Graz's Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Renaissance courtyards, winding lanes and contemporary architecture create a lively cityscape. Here, you can drink coffee beneath arcades, climb the Schlossberg and let your gaze wander across the red rooftops.
Further north, the Dachstein Glacier World opens up an alpine panorama of rock and ice. On the suspension bridge and the Stairway to Nothingness, you get close to the elements, with sweeping views far across the Enns Valley. In Gesäuse National Park, rivers run through narrow gorges, while striking peaks rise above them. Trails lead through varied terrain and offer fascinating insights into this landscape.
For families, Styria becomes a setting for adventures big and small. Take a cable car up to airy heights or follow family-friendly themed trails through forests and gorges - everywhere, there is something new to discover. Nature parks, swimming lakes and adventure mountains combine activity with curiosity. The result is a holiday that does not need to be loud to leave a lasting impression.
World Heritage meets contemporary art
Between historic buildings and contemporary architecture, Styria reveals its many facets. Castles, palaces, abbeys and churches are still in use – hosting concerts, exhibitions and collections. At the same time, modern buildings add clear accents to public spaces.
You move through different eras and experience culture in many forms – vibrant, diverse and constantly evolving.
Castles, monasteries and modern architecture
Kunsthaus Graz
The Museum of Contemporary Art is affectionately called the "Friendly Alien" by the people of Graz. The blue bubble is an eye-catcher in the middle of the old town.
Graz Schlossberg and Clock Tower
The old town nestles gently against the Schlossberg, the meeting point above the rooftops of Graz. The Schlossbergbahn cable car takes you comfortably to the top.
Mur Island
A surprising view of the city: A shell with a café and amphitheater floats in the middle of the river and connects the two banks of the Mur with two footbridges.
Sculpture Park
The park in the south of Graz with 75 sculptures by well-known Austrian artists has established itself as a center for contemporary sculpture.
Eggenberg Palace UNESCO World Heritage Site
The Eggenberg family influenced the development of Styria in the 17th century. With a castle with 24 state rooms, they created a monument to their work.
Riegersburg Castle
Perched on a rock overlooking the rolling hills of Eastern Styria, the castle was virtually impregnable for many years. Todays museum offers an insight into its history.
Glaciers, alpine pastures, wine
On the Dachstein, a glacier landscape unfolds, shaped by ice, rock and wide open skies. Crossing the suspension bridge and the 'Stairway to Nothingness', the path leads upwards to viewpoints that stretch far across the Alps.
Further south, the scenery shifts. In the Almenland, meadows carry the scent of fresh grass and baked bread, while cows move calmly across the pastures. And as the evening air turns warm, a glass of Styrian wine awaits among the vines.
This is Styria in all its facets.
Nature parks, gorges, and lakes
Dachstein glacier world
At 2,995 metres, the Dachstein is the highest mountain in Styria. Take the yellow panoramic gondolas from Ramsau up to the Dachstein Glacier World.
Silberkar gorge in Ramsau on the Dachstein
The 5.4 km-long water trail in Ramsau am Dachstein leads along the Waldbach stream, past rock faces and waterfalls, and up easily navigable steps to the Silberkarhütte.
Gesäuse national park
At the information office in Admont or the Gstatterboden National Park Pavilion, you can find out all about the walks and the habitats along the River Enns.
Green Lake in Tragöß
In Tragöß, the spring snowmelt creates a lake whose water level rises seasonally. In winter, the water recedes, revealing paths and bridges.
Bärenschütz gorge in Mixnitz
The gorge in Mixnitz winds its way along footbridges and steps through a rocky landscape criss-crossed by streams – suitable for all levels of experience.
Naturpark Almenland
With around 125 alpine pastures, the nature park is the largest alpine pasture area in Europe: a high plateau featuring Lake Teichalm, meadows, woods and rolling hills.
Attractions for Families
With children, Styria becomes a journey of discovery. At the Zotter Experience World, you can sample your way through imaginative chocolate creations, with outdoor areas featuring animals and playgrounds. At the Erzberg, a ride on the Hauly – a giant haul truck – takes you through the impressive mining landscape. On the Rittisberg, you can speed down the mountain on the summer toboggan run or by bike, or head into the forest for a high ropes course.
At the Lipizzaner Stud in Piber, you can follow the horses’ development – from dark foals to the white stallions they become.
Chocolate, mountain adventures, and white horses
Zotter experience world
At the Zotter Erlebniswelt in Bergl near Riegersburg, everything revolves around chocolate – from the Cocoa Cinema and the tasting tour to the shop.
Herberstein zoo & castle
At Herberstein Zoo, you can see animals from various regions, including bears, cheetahs and monkeys. If you have time, check out the castle as well.
Children's museum FRida & freD in Graz
At the Graz Children’s Museum, children can explore a variety of themes in a playful way – with interactive stations and plenty of space to try things out.
Stübing Open-Air Museum
In the nature reserve, the museum grounds are home to houses, stables, mills and alpine huts from Austria and South Tirol from the past six centuries.
Piber Lippizzaner Stud Farm
The white stallions spend their summer holiday in Styria. Only after completing their training do they move to the Spanish Riding School in Vienna.
Erzberg adventure
To see the open-cast mine up close, book an adventure tour with the 1,217 hp Hauly or experience mining in the mine, which leads through a labyrinth of tunnels.
Rittisberg in Ramsau on the Dachstein
At the Rittisberg adventure mountain, there are activities such as a high ropes course, a swimming lake, a summer toboggan run, cycling trails and archery.
CoSA Center of Science Activities in Graz
At CoSA Graz, children aged 12+ can enjoy free entry and dive into a world of research: solve puzzles, learn about money, and get creative with upcycling.
Lurgrotte cave in Semriach
The stalactite cave winds its way through large caverns and gorges. Light and sound installations are on display in the “Great Dome”.
FAQs
Gesäuse national park
Austria’s youngest national park lies between steep limestone peaks and river landscapes. Forests, floodplains and rocky terrain shape the area. A wide range of plant and animal species have been recorded here, including endemics such as the feather pink. Overall, the park provides habitats for a rich diversity of wildlife. The River Enns runs through a narrow gorge and defines much of the landscape.
You can explore the national park on foot along marked hiking trails and themed paths through forests, alpine pastures and rocky sections. Water-based tours are also possible, for example on the Enns. Ranger-led programmes offer guided insights into the area.