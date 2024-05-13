Thermal Spas in Austria: The Relaxing Power of Water
Introduction
Austria has around 40 thermal baths, where water bubbles, flows, and steams. A bathing facility can only be called a “thermal bath” if it has its own spring and groundwater with a discharge temperature of over 20°C. What’s unique about thermal water is its blend of minerals and trace elements, which can offer various health benefits.
Research suggests that regular thermal baths and sauna visits can help reduce stress and promote relaxation. This positive effect is partly due to a decrease in cortisol levels, often called the "stress hormone." Studies also indicate that different types of thermal water can have varying effects. If you're curious about which mineral combinations are effective for specific conditions, it's best to contact the thermal baths directly before your visit.
Top thermal spas for families
Austria's family thermal spas are like adventure playgrounds – just with water. There are slides, splash zones, diving areas and plenty of space to relax. Children can jump into wave pools, race down VR slides or drift along lazy rivers, while younger guests enjoy warm baby pools and attentive care.
Meanwhile, adults can recharge in saunas, with massages or in the calm of the thermal baths. Some spas even offer water cinemas, mermaid courses or pirate-themed adventures. Austria's family thermal spas deliver a complete water experience – for children and for parents looking for more than just a swim.
How does thermal water work?
If you would like to understand the effects of different mineral compositions before visiting a thermal spa, it is best to enquire directly with the spa itself.
Top thermal spas for families
Sonnentherme Lutzmannsburg: A gateway to worlds of adventure
Europe's longest VR slide, 18 slides, 24 pools, Baby World, a sauna, a spa and the Sunny Bunny Swim Academy – here, the whole family can literally dive into the fun.
EuroThermen Resort Bad Schallerbach: Pirate and sauna oasis
A pirate world with wave pool, slides, water cinema and tropical atmosphere at the Cabrio-Therme – plus 40 saunas in the Bergdorf for anyone looking to relax.
Therme Laa: Luxury meets relaxation
A fantasy slide, a white-water pool, children's entertainment and Austria's first family textile sauna – this is where swimming fun and relaxation come together in style.
Top thermal spas in big and small cities
Whether in the heart of Vienna, set within charming spa towns or in small historic cities, Austria's urban thermal spas are known for their spacious facilities with modern activity areas, waterfalls and relaxation zones.
Thermal spas in traditional destinations such as Baden near Vienna, Bad Ischl or Bad Radkersburg offer mineral-rich healing springs, extensive sauna areas and saltwater pools. Many resorts also feature organic cuisine, wellness treatments and innovative extras such as hammams, cold chambers or outdoor whirlpools.
Whether for a city break or a stay close to nature, thermal spas in urban settings are true havens for body and mind.
Top thermal spas in the city
Therme NOVA Köflach: Graz region
Relax in mineral-rich thermal waters, set among the rolling hills of the Lipizzaner region, where bright architecture and peaceful spaces invite deep relaxation.
Salzkammergut-Therme Bad Ischl: Oriental sauna retreat
Brine world, oriental sauna retreat, 38°C whirlpool, a lazy river and a Physikarium offer relaxation and wellness experiences in this small historic town.
Römertherme Baden: Sulfur waters with glass roof
Beneath Europe's largest free-hanging glass roof, you'll find sulphurous thermal waters, a 900 m² spa area, saunas, steam rooms and infrared cabins.
Therme Wien: Europe's largest city thermal spa
Modern thermal and activity pools, stream landscapes with waterfalls and spacious relaxation areas offer a chance to unwind right in the heart of the city.
Parktherme Bad Radkersburg: Mineral spring with park view
Sauna village with 8 saunas, one of Austria's most mineral-rich healing springs, an open-plan design with park views, and a variety of water features for a relaxed break.
Austria's exceptional thermal spas
If you are looking for more than just physical and mental relaxation, Austria's thermal spas also offer moments of discovery. Distinctive design concepts range from organic shapes and colourful façades that blend into the landscape, to calm waters and gentle shores that create peaceful retreats. Elsewhere, minimalist, Far Eastern-inspired elegance defines exclusive adults-only areas, while contemporary architecture meets spacious thermal facilities. Discover something out of the ordinary beyond the classic spa experience.
Exceptional thermal spas
Asia Resort Linsberg: Adults only
Far Eastern tranquillity, stylish design and exclusive access for guests aged 16 and over – here, Asian spa culture meets soothing adult-only retreats.
Rogner Bad Blumau: An oasis right out of a fairytale
Architecture meets nature in a total work of art, creating a magical wellness experience – designed by Friedensreich Hundertwasser.
St. Martins Therme & Lodge: So close to nature
Austria's only lakeside spa, located in the Seewinkel region close to the national park, is a spa resort offering lake views, relaxation areas, indoor and outdoor pools.
Top thermal spas in ski areas
A day in the snow, fresh winter air and plenty of movement – followed by deep relaxation in warm thermal waters. Many Austrian ski resorts combine excellent slopes with first-class wellness facilities.
There is nothing quite like unwinding in thermal water after a day on the piste, letting tired muscles relax and recover. Sauna sessions warm the body from within, while steaming outdoor pools open up views of snow-covered slopes. The contrast between cold and heat restores balance, clears the mind and adds a special quality to a winter holiday.