The Best Restaurants in Vienna
Introduction
We present: The crème de la crème of Vienna's culinary scene. Places with accolades and stars that could rival those in New York, Copenhagen, or Tokyo. Yet, they are imbued with the unique Viennese cosiness. Vienna's vibrant gastronomy scene pulses with a strong heartbeat: ba-dum. Can you feel it?
Look and savour: Multitasking is a must at these top culinary spots. Often, it's the sweeping views over the city’s rooftops that rival the dishes, sometimes it's the view of the Vienna River or the shimmering Danube. There’s plenty to see, smell, and taste: double jackpot.
A place of conviviality, a microcosm of everyday life, a second living room: the Viennese inns and taverns, or "Wirtshaus" and "Beisl" are nothing short of institutions. If you want to understand the Viennese soul this is the place to be. These top spots serve the finest traditional Viennese cuisine, but some also venture into progressive cooking.
Michelin-starred restaurants in Vienna
Steirereck in the Stadtpark ranks among the best restaurants in the world, where Heinz Reitbauer elevates regional produce with refined finesse.
On the outskirts of the city, Juan Amador serves international haute cuisine in the rustic brick-vaulted cellar of Restaurant Amador.
At Konstantin Filippou, guests dine at black natural-wood tables in a contemporary setting; his minimalist cuisine is defined by precise contrasts.
In the historic Palais Coburg, Silvio Nickol cooks at a similarly high level, accompanied by what is probably the most extensive wine list in the country.
Dining becomes more intimate at Doubek, with up to 16 small courses from the open fire kitchen, served in a dark, stylish atmosphere.
And at Mraz & Sohn, a relaxed setting sets the stage for 13-course surprise menus, where Austro-fusion meets nose-to-tail, root-to-flower and fin-to-head cooking.
Bib Gourmand is a Michelin Guide award for restaurants that offer particularly good food at a fair price.
Michelin-starred restaurants in Vienna
At Apron, you can experience modern interpretations of Austrian cuisine, all prepared in the open show kitchen before your eyes.
Tian is entirely vegetable-focused, with Paul Ivic working with regional rarities in the strictest organic quality, from root to leaf.
At Aend, Fabian Künzel embraces an individual form of minimalism and deliberately ignores trends – every dish follows his own idea.
Herzig turns dining into a gallery, where refined menus meet art objects.
Pramerl & the Wolf serves imaginative cuisine in a relaxed, urban atmosphere.
At Edvard, Paul Gamauf impresses with menus inspired by whatever forests and meadows around Vienna currently have to offer.
The Esszimmer – Everybody’s Darling is small and welcoming, with Alexander Kumptner cooking creative dinners for a limited number of guests.
Z’SOM – Tyrolean dialect for 'together' – invites diners to enjoy international fusion cuisine in a fine-dining format.
Intimate fine dining at the chef's table: at Addiert, Korean flavours meet European precision in a pared-back, surprising menu defined by depth and clarity.
At Glasswing by Alexandru Simon, French finesse, Austrian heritage and global influences come together in precise, refined dishes with a clear focus on quality and depth of flavour.
At JOLA, plant-based cuisine is reimagined. Seasonal ingredients are transformed into creative dishes with depth and contrast, shaped by a strong attention to detail.
Selected restaurants from the Michelin Guide – places for truly excellent cuisine: creative, regionally rooted, served in a modern style. For moments of pleasure that linger long in the memory.
Restaurants with a view in Vienna
The Meierei im Stadtpark serves refined Viennese cuisine from breakfast through to dinner, with relaxed views of the Wien River and its promenade.
What looks like a ship at first glance is Restaurant Motto am Fluss. Located on the banks of the lively Danube Canal, it offers contemporary international dishes with an Austrian focus.
For regional cuisine with a modern twist right inside Parliament, and views over the city centre, Kelsen is the place to go.
Do & Co at Stephansplatz combines panoramic views of the historic centre with an open show kitchen, serving classic Viennese dishes alongside sushi, sashimi and flavours from around the world.
Das LOFT at SO/ Vienna – located on the 18th floor – offers 'Viennese cuisine with culinary inspirations from across the globe' from morning to night; you can also simply stop by for a drink and watch the sun slowly set over the city.
A little further out, Klee am Hanslteich feels green, quiet and far from the city. Here, Austrian classics are joined by light Mediterranean dishes, perfectly suited to its waterside setting.
Inns in Vienna
For refined Viennese cuisine – from Frittaten soup and Tafelspitz to apple strudel – head to Huth Gastwirtschaft in the city centre, where only Austrian wines are served.
Labstelle offers 'food without fuss': regional dishes with urban flair and a modern take on the traditional inn.
If you prefer something a little more private, Buxbaum Restaurant awaits in the historic setting of the Heiligenkreuzerhof, serving fine Austrian cuisine with contemporary accents.
Schreiners Gastwirtschaft is a small haven of calm, surprising guests in summer with an enchanting garden and consistently good local cooking.
The Pfarrwirt, Vienna’s oldest tavern, is known for its garden; under centuries-old chestnut trees, dishes such as Grammel dumplings, Alpine salmon and Riesling chicken are especially enjoyable.
The legendary Plachutta, highly regarded for its Tafelspitz and top-quality Viennese cuisine, has four locations across Vienna.
Zur Herknerin carries Vienna’s soul at heart and reflects above all the personal touch of host Stefanie Herkner, whose kitchen serves classics such as semolina dumpling soup, homemade dumplings and Szeged goulash.
The Viennese Beisl (inn) is a simple dining room: down-to-earth, cosy, home-style. Amidst the lively restaurant scene, it remains true to itself – serving Viennese cuisine as it should be: honest and unpretentious.