4*superior hotel in Carinthia Mountain Resort Feuerberg: Relax on "Cloud 7"

Feel the power of the mountains and enjoy views over Carinthia at Feuerberg Mountain Resort’s panoramic wellness centre, 1,766 metres above sea level, in the ski area Gerlitzen Alpe. Relax in the infinity pool with views of the Karawanken peaks or the panorama pool with a glass pavilion. In summer, take a dip in the alpine lake.

To detoxify, try the rock sauna in the Gerlitzen rock, the Himalayan salt sauna, the infrared heart sauna, or the concert sauna with panoramic views. For relaxation, unwind in "Wolke 7" (Cloud 7) with views of the Carinthian lakes.