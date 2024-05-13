Top 10 Wellness Hotels with a View
Introduction
Where the view stretches across mountain ridges, valleys and shimmering lakes, a special kind of retreat begins: wellness with a view. At altitudes above 1,000 metres, peace and nature come together to create a truly relaxing experience. The spa areas are designed to open up to the surroundings – with large glass fronts that let in the light, pools that seem to merge with the horizon, and quiet zones that keep the panorama always in sight. Away from the crowds, surrounded by Alpine calm, it’s easy to unwind. These ten remarkable hotels show that at higher altitudes, you’ll find not only stunning views but also complete relaxation.
Mountain Resort Feuerberg: Relax on "Cloud 7"
Feel the power of the mountains and enjoy views over Carinthia at Feuerberg Mountain Resort’s panoramic wellness centre, 1,766 metres above sea level, in the ski area Gerlitzen Alpe. Relax in the infinity pool with views of the Karawanken peaks or the panorama pool with a glass pavilion. In summer, take a dip in the alpine lake.
To detoxify, try the rock sauna in the Gerlitzen rock, the Himalayan salt sauna, the infrared heart sauna, or the concert sauna with panoramic views. For relaxation, unwind in "Wolke 7" (Cloud 7) with views of the Carinthian lakes.
Hotel Fernblick in Montafon: Panorama on stilts
Perched at 1,100 metres above sea level on the Bartholomäberg, the Fernblick holiday hotel lives up to its name. The panorama sky pool, supported by stilts, rises 20 metres above the slope, offering front-row views of nature.
Next to it, guests can relax in the panoramic whirlpool. Inside the hotel, the "Feingefühl-Badehaus" provides balance for body and mind, with relaxation rooms filled with soothing fragrances and flavours.
Hotel Höflehner: Luxury with alpine backdrop
At 1,117 metres above sea level, on the sunny plateau above the Ennstal valley in the Schladming-Dachstein region, the Natur- und Wellnesshotel Höflehner offers a retreat for anyone seeking wellness with a view. Surrounded by the Schladming Tauern mountains, the infinity whirlpool and rooftop whirlpool both offer sweeping views of the peaks – a place where slowing down comes naturally.
The 5,000 m² Premium Alpin Spa combines stylish relaxation with an authentic Alpine atmosphere. It features a 25-metre sports pool, a variety of saunas and relaxation rooms with panoramic windows. Those looking for complete privacy can stay in the exclusive Sky Chalets – elegantly furnished lodges with their own private spa experience.
Families are also well catered for: with attentive childcare and dedicated wellness offers for children, Hotel Höflehner is a place where guests of all ages can unwind while enjoying the views.
Hotel Hochschober: Wellness meets world literature
A teahouse in a Chinese tower, an authentic hammam, and a heated lake for swimming in the middle of the Alps – Hotel Hochschober combines original ideas with a true sense of Alpine retreat. Located directly on Lake Turrach, its 5,000 m² spa area opens up in every direction: sometimes with an oriental touch, sometimes Asian-inspired, always connected to the surrounding mountain scenery.
Set at 1,763 metres above sea level, this is not only a place for physical relaxation but also for the mind and spirit. The library holds more than 4,000 books waiting to be explored. Outside, the stone pines whisper in the wind; inside, a calm stillness prevails – perfect for those who appreciate a more thoughtful kind of relaxation.
Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol: Luxury, panorama, silence
When the retreat itself becomes an experience, you’ve arrived at the luxurious Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol. Set in a secluded location at 1,300 metres above sea level, this exclusive hideaway combines tranquillity, space and sophistication – a place where everyday life feels far away. Perched on a sunny plateau near Seefeld, it offers sweeping views of the Inn Valley and the impressive Tirolean mountains – best enjoyed from the panorama pool or your private spa suite.
The 5,400 m² spa area blends Alpine simplicity with refined luxury, featuring saunas, personalised treatments, a spa restaurant, fitness facilities and yoga. The culinary offering is equally exceptional: Michelin-starred chef Mario Döring leads the kitchen, recognised by the MICHELIN Guide 2025. Falstaff has twice named the Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol the “Best Hotel in Austria.”
Gradonna Mountain Resort: Vision with a view
Car-free, architecturally refined and set on a high plateau at 1,500 metres above sea level – the Gradonna Mountain Resort in Kals am Großglockner stands for sustainable relaxation in style. Located right on the ski slopes of the Großglockner Resort Kals-Matrei, every room, suite and chalet offers uninterrupted views of the East Tirolean mountains.
The spacious spa area combines Alpine simplicity with a wide range of wellness options: indoor and outdoor pools, a natural bathing pond, saunas, premium spa treatments and the resort’s own natural cosmetics line, Magdalena’s – made in Tirol. There’s even an in-house hair salon. Internationally recognised as the “World’s Leading Mountain Resort” (2022), Gradonna proves that those seeking relaxation with vision will find it here – in every sense.
Almwellness Hotel Pierer: Nature, peace and quiet, panorama
Set in the heart of the Almenland Nature Park at 1,237 metres above sea level, the Almwellness Hotel Pierer is a retreat for those seeking relaxation in a natural yet elegant setting. The new 5,000 m² Almspa combines Alpine charm with sweeping views: an indoor panorama pool, infinity pool with mountain views, outdoor whirlpool and a natural swimming pond overlooking the Teichalm bring water to life in all its forms.
There are also quiet moments of indulgence – from the aroma steam bath and organic Alpine herb sauna to the ice shower with Kneipp path or the rain shower with a view of nature – almost like forest bathing, but indoors. The panoramic restaurant and thoughtful architecture make the surrounding landscape a constant presence throughout the hotel. A place to breathe deeply – with plenty of space to simply be.
Naturhotel Chesa Valisa: Bio meets mountains
Pioneering spirit with a view: The Naturhotel Chesa Valisa in Hirschegg, Kleinwalsertal, was Vorarlberg’s first certified organic hotel in 2007 – and continues to uphold this commitment today. Located right on the ski slopes at 1,200 metres above sea level, it combines sustainable comfort with an authentic connection to nature. The 20,000 m² garden opens onto the surrounding mountains, while the 2,000 m² AlpinSPA invites guests to pause and unwind.
A year-round pool filled with spring water, a heated outdoor pool, saunas, experience showers, relaxation rooms and a sun terrace provide space for true regeneration. Ayurvedic treatments complement the wellness offering in a holistic way – soothing, mindful and deeply rooted in the region. A place of strength that nurtures both body and spirit.
Übergossene Alm Resort: Wellness with alpine power
The Übergossene Alm Resort combines Alpine authenticity with modern comfort and wellbeing – at 1,250 metres above sea level, surrounded by lush green pastures and rugged rock formations. Whether it’s hiking in summer or skiing in winter, the mountain panorama in Dienten am Hochkönig is always part of the experience.
Inside, guests find a retreat with a 10,000 m² garden, the spacious Hochkönig Spa with indoor and outdoor pools, an outdoor whirlpool, Kneipp pond and natural swimming pool. In the “Saunadörfl”, seven different sauna types – including a multimedia Hochkönig sauna with panoramic window – provide variety and deep warmth. A place where Alpine energy comes to life – grounded, filled with light and deeply revitalising.
Almhotel Forsthofalm: Nature that gets under your skin
Set in a secluded location at 1,050 metres above sea level, surrounded by the Leoganger Steinberge mountains, the Asitz peak and dense forests, the Almhotel Forsthofalm sits above the valley like a private retreat. Built entirely from wood, this sustainable hotel combines architecture, nature and Alpine lifestyle. With direct access to the ski slopes in winter and the bike park in summer, it offers active comfort and a sense of escape all year round.
Relaxation with a view awaits in the rooftop SKY Spa: the rooftop pool, panoramic relaxation rooms, saunas and open sun deck with sweeping mountain views create a setting between sky and earth. The aptly named “SPAnorama” area lives up to its promise – offering space for lightness and calm. A true hideaway with character.