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The most Beautiful Wine Hikes in Austria

Two people at an outdoor table with wine glasses and bottle, vineyards in the background.
Always following the vines - in the Burgenland vineyards, along the Danube, through Lower Austria's cellar lanes, over the Styrian hills or around Vienna.

A hike through sun-kissed vineyards, the scent of ripe grapes in the air, and waiting for you at the finish line: A glass of wine, and a hearty Brettljause, loaded with regional specialities.

In Austria, you can easily combine hiking in the fresh air with culinary delights. Stroll along scenic trails through renowned wine regions, stopping at local winemakers who serve their finest drops in cosy and traditional wine taverns.

Burgenland

From Lake Neusiedl to Blaufränkischland and the cellar lanes in the south - wine takes the lead here.

Wine hikes in Burgenland

Burgenland wine-growing region: Powerful wines from the land of the sun

Wine hiking in Burgenland

Central Burgenland-Rosalia

On the trail of the aromatic Blaufränkisch: Along this hour-long wine hiking tour, informative boards offer wine enthusiasts fascinating insights into the world of wine.

Blaufränkisch Trail Horitschon

Southern Burgenland

Hike around one of the most beautiful vineyards in Burgenland, through forests, past clearings and lovely cellars.

Csaterberg circular trail

Lake Neusiedl

If you like long straight stretches and want to discover birds and salt pans in the Seewinkel National Park, this hike is for you.

From Illmitz to Podersdorf

Lower Austria

Eight wine regions are waiting to be discovered on foot and the refined fruits of the vine tasted - at the wine taverns along the hiking tours.

Wine hikes in Lower Austria

Lower Austria wine-growing region: The great wine country on the Danube

Wine trails in Lower Austria

Weinviertel

The two-hour hike leads through the vineyards and cellar lanes. Fine wines and a view of Falkenstein Castle round off the experience.

Little hawk flight hike

Wachau Valley

Hike in stages along the Danube through a World Heritage region: A unique experience! Always accompanied by world-class wines!

World Heritage Trail

Waldviertel

In Austria's largest wine town, everything revolves around the grape: Hike through the charming wine landscape, get to know Langenlois vineyards and top wines.

Langenlois Wine Trail

Styria

Typical for Styria: Here, you hike over gentle and steep vineyards, the ascents of which are rewarded with magnificent views and perhaps a glass of South Styrian wine.

Wine hikes in Styria

Styria wine-growing region: A great terroir for Sauvignon Blanc & Co

Wine hiking in Styria

Southern Styria

It rattles, looks like a windmill and keeps birds away from the grapes: the Klapotetz. The themed hike combines culture with (wine) enjoyment.

Klapotetz hiking trail

Schilcherland

Closer to the wine experience with every step. In southern Styria, passionate winegrowers spoil you with their (Schilcher) wines and Styrian delicacies.

Pleasure hiking

Thermal and volcanic region

Hike through vineyards, enjoy the panoramic views from a lookout point and stop off at the region's top wine taverns.

Wine and tower trail

Vienna

Vineyards in the city? Numerous wine taverns with breathtaking views wait to be discovered by wine-loving hikers.

Wine hikes in Vienna

Vienna wine-growing region: Old wine tradition - new wine culture

Wine hiking in Vienna

Stammersdorf

Through an impressive hollow path with high loess walls up to Obere Jungenberggasse - with a view of the Viennese skyline and Grüner Veltliner vines.

From Stammersdorf to Strebersdorf

Grinzing

When you reach the Nussberg, the Viennese skyline lies at your feet - with the Danube Tower to the left and the Millennium Tower to the right of the Danube.

From Grinzing to Nussdorf

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