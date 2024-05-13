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Wine taverns in Southern Styria

Waitress serving meals to three guests at wooden table, wine glasses, vineyards in background.
Hospitality Plus: The wine routes in Southern Styria entice visitors with fine wines, rolling landscapes, and excellent wine taverns.

Welcome to Southern Styria, where winemakers and farmers proudly serve their wines and produce. The landscape provides ideal conditions with its hills, forests, and vineyards.

The region’s culinary variety is also reflected in its wine taverns, where hosts serve regional specialities – only cold dishes and drinks, as required by law. Often served on a wooden board, the traditional Brettljause has become a local favourite. With a good glass of wine and good company, life is truly wonderful!

Rating: "Excellent wine taverns"

Wine taverns in Southern Styria

Of the over 800 wine-growing businesses with wine taverns in Styria, around one in ten holds the distinction of "excellent." This means that only their own wines and products, or those from nearby producers, are served.

It also ensures the quality and atmosphere are just right – a complete experience. Only places where everything comes together harmoniously can earn this distinction: The food, the wine, the people, the culture, and the landscape.

Award-winning wine taverns

Wondering how to spot an "excellent" wine tavern? It’s easy: Just look for the rectangular wine-red seal with white lettering.

A classic dish

The Styrian Brettljause

A wooden platter showcasing the best from the kitchen: Bacon, smoked meat, freshly grated horseradish, minced spreads, liver pâté, cheese, various spreads like pumpkin seed oil spread, and more.

This well-balanced selection is served with fresh farmhouse bread and garnished with tomatoes and peppers. Once the go-to snack for farmers, it’s now a staple on regional menus.

A Brettljause without bacon and sausage? You'll find that now, too. More and more taverns in Styria offer vegetarian and vegan dishes on a wooden platter or plate.

Refreshment tips along the wine route

The name Buschenschank comes from the so-called "Buschen". These are green branches which hang above the entrance when the Buschenschank is open.

Skoff winery in Gamlitz

Whether in the meadow, conservatory or taproom: the snack platters with regional and vegetarian homemade dishes taste just as good here as they do there, as do the fine brandies.

Buschenschank Skoff

Kögl Winery in Ratsch

A farm lovingly renovated with clay and old wood, where Tamara and Robert Kögl serve biodynamic wines to accompany their home-made delicacies. Also vegan!

Buschenschank Kögl

Repolusk winery in Leutschach

"Nachhaltig Austria" certified business in a fantastic location. Farmhouse bread, Styrian (also vegan) specialties and pastries are all homemade.

Buschenschank Repolusk

Winery Oberer Germuth in Leutschach

Located on steep vineyards, Styria winner 2024 (Falstaff). Fruity wines, daily prepared brüstl (crispy roasted belly meat), fine pastries.

Buschenschank Oberer Germuth

Wine idyll Dreisiebner in Sulztal

In the midst of vineyards, homemade South Styrian classics are paired with excellent local wines. You can also stay overnight!

Buschenschank Dreisiebner

Winery Assigal in Leibnitz

Hearty snacks or light specialties? Both are available. Plus fresh, fruity wines in a modern atmosphere with a view of the vineyards. With guest rooms!

Buschenschank Assigal

Schauer Winery in Kitzeck

The culinary spectrum ranges from typical Styrian Brettljause to vegan dishes, all homemade. Accompanied by wines full of character. A specialty: the Kübelfleisch.

Buschenschank Schauer

Zweytick winery in Ehrenhausen

The sustainably sourced wines are a joy to drink, the desserts are worth the indulgence and the home-refined meat comes from close by. Open all year round!

Zweytick wine tavern

Hiden Winery in St. Stefan ob Stainz

Fancy a picnic in the vineyard? You can. White wines, the local Schilcher, smoked meat and salami are also delicious in the shady vine arbor.

Buschenschank Hiden

Bernd Stelzl winery in Leutschach

Cheese plate, beetle bean salad and salad: on the Hiritschberg you can enjoy homemade classics with fine wines from Bernd Stelzl. A beautiful view!

Bernd Stelzl wine tavern

Schipferhof winery in St. Martin

Small farm in a quiet location. The farm's own Zebu cattle and Turopolje pigs are refined here, and the kernel oil and brandies are homemade - just like the clear wines.

Schipferhof wine tavern

Schneeberger winery in Heimschuh

Home-marinated fish, bacon and ham from their own wool pig and vegan spreads with excellent bread are available here all year round. Top wine and sparkling wine? The same.

Buschenschank Schneeberger

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