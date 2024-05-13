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Winter Closings in Austria

Group of young winter sports enthusiasts taking selfie in snow, wearing helmets, ski goggles and colorful winter clothing.
Austria bids a fitting farewell to winter with major events. Find here all dates and events at the end of the season.

We could be a bit sad, as the winter comes to an end in Austria. But fear not, as the closing of the winter season is marked by cool events and a great atmosphere. One thing's for sure - the next winter is coming and will bring with it another fantastic ski season.

Please note:

Our list provides an overview of end-of-season events and is regularly updated, but it does not claim to be exhaustive. As weather conditions may lead to changes, please also check the website of the respective region or cable car operator, or contact the local tourism board directly.

Lower Austria & Upper Austria

Gemeindealpe Mitterbach, Lower Austria
Gmoa Oim Race, 28 February 2026 (Link in German only)

Feuerkogel, Upper Austria
Nostalgia ski race, 21 March 2026

Kasberg in the Almtal, Upper Austria
The Kasberg is cooking, 08 March 2026 (Link in German only)

SalzburgerLand & Styria

Gastein, SalzburgerLand
Snow Jazz Gastein, 11 - 16 March 2026

Obertauern, SalzburgerLand
Gamsleiten Criterion, 11 - 19 April 2026

Saalbach-Hinterglemm Skicircus, SalzburgerLand
White Pearl Mountain Days, 20 - 29 March 2026

Schladming-Dachstein, Styria
DJ ÖTZI summit tour on the Hauser Kaibling, 14 March 2026

Carinthia

Bad Kleinkirchheim
tba

Gerlitzen Alpe
tba

Heiligenblut am Grossglockner
tba

Tirol

Hohe Salve
Tirol Retro Week, 2 - 7 March 2026

Ischgl
Top of the Mountain Easter Concert mit Robin Schulz, 5 April 2026  
Top of the Mountain Spring Concert mit Ben Zucker, 19 April 2026  
Top of the Mountain Closing Concert, with Christina Aguilera, 2 May 2026

Kaunertaler Gletscher, 18 May 2025

Kitzbühel, tba

Mayrhofen in the Zillertal
Full Metal Mayrhofen, 23 - 28 March 2026
Snowbombing, 6 - 11 April 2026

Nauders on the Reschen Pass
Golden Mountain Beats, 15 - 29 March 2026 (Link in German only)
Food Vibration Slope Food Festival, 19 and 22 March 2026 

Obergurgl-Hochgurgl
Diamond Beats by Nassau Beach Club, 13 - 18 March 2026

Sölden in the Ötztal valley
Electric Mountain Festival, 13 - 18 April 2026

St. Anton am Arlberg
Tanzcafé Arlberg Music Festival, 4 - 19 April 2026
The White Thrill, 18 April 2026

St. Leonhard in the Pitztal
Pitztal Snow Festival, 11 April 2026

Zillertal

Vorarlberg

Lech Zürs am Arlberg
Tanzcafé Arlberg Music Festival, 4 - 19 April 2026

Silvretta Montafon
DJ ÖTZI Summit Tour, 21 March 2026
Dirndl im Firn with Mickie Krause, 28 March 2026
Season finale with Maite Kelly, 4 April 2026 


Warth-Schröcken in the Bregenzerwald
We love the 80s ski day, 11 April 2026

Bergfex shows you when the season ends in the ski resorts. The overview provides you with all the dates at a glance.

FAQ

Winter closings are events that celebrate the end of the winter season. In Austria's ski resorts, concerts, spring snow and special ski races come together to transform the end of the season into a lively, spring-like finale.

The winter closings in Austria take place from the end of February to the beginning of May. The first events start at the end of February, while major season finales, such as the Top of the Mountain Closing Concert in Ischgl, do not take place until the beginning of May.

Highlights of the ski closing events include the White Pearl Mountain Days in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, the Weiße Rausch in St. Anton am Arlberg, the Gamsleiten Kriterium in Obertauern, the Electric Mountain Festival in Sölden and the nostalgic ski race on the Feuerkogel.

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