Wooden chalets with natural pool, coniferous forest and rocky peak in background, flower meadow in foreground.
  1. Homepage
  2. Accommodation in Austria

Accommodation in Austria
Sleeping here is an experience

From designer chalets to rustic alpine huts - Austria's accommodation puts everyone in a holiday mood.

In Austria, special accommodations offer an extraordinary holiday experience. They uniquely combine nature and comfort: Whether in a cosy chalet with mountain views, a tree house in the middle of the woods, or a glamping tent that combines a close-to-nature experience with modern amenities - these places create a special atmosphere of relaxation.

Special accommodation

Eco-certified Accommodation

Energy concepts, saving resources, organic quality: Many Austrian hotels offer what their climate-conscious guests are increasingly looking for - sustainable holidays.

Eco-certified accommodation

Accommodation close to nature

Holidays on an Alpine pasture

To your Alpine holiday
Our handpicked accommodations

Wellness Hotels

Misschien ook interessant voor jou

Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abbonneer je nu op onze nieusbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepunten en recepten

  • Unieke evenementen

  • Actueel reisaanbod en specials