Woman in bikini with wet hair at the lake shore, turquoise water and mountain panorama in the background.
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The Most Beautiful Bathing Lakes in Austria
Summer at the lake, nature experience, relaxation - memories, that stay with you

Set amid Alpine landscapes, Austria’s lakes are renowned for their water quality: experiences and relaxation by the water that leave a lasting mark.

Summer at Austria's crystal-clear lakes is a dream. It awakens the senses and quite literally fires up your synapses: new impressions and experiences, scents and colours leave traces that stay with you. There are countless activities for the whole family – from swimming and paddling to surfing and kitesurfing, from lazing in the sun to simply gazing up at the sky.

No matter from which perspective you enjoy a day by the lake, children and adults alike revel in Austria's waters with pure enthusiasm. Try a new watersport, take a pedal boat out for a spin or simply enjoy walking barefoot across the soft grass. Those seeking quiet will find secluded bays, while adventure lovers dive into the cool water or explore the surroundings by bike.

Activity, relaxation and nature come together at these turquoise lakes to create moments that stay with you. These are the experiences that take root and connect generations: won’t get it out of your head – Lebensgefühl Austria.

Thanks to the commitment of the lake regions and strict regulations, 96.9% of Austria’s bathing lakes have excellent water quality. The lakes are tested at regular intervals.

Enjoy swimming in clean, crystal-clear water!

Amazing bathing lakes: Change of perspective

Lake Constance

The Lake Constance Vorarlberg region combines urbanity and a love of nature in a wonderful way.

Lake Constance

"Lebensgefühl" at Austria's lakes: Space for new perspectives - grow your „Austrian Synapse“.

Regions by the lake: Water, mountains, culture

Secret tips: Favourite places by the water

Plansee: Tirol's second largest lake

Mountain lakes: Cool down in the Alps

Lake Lunz: Natural bathing lake

Upper Lake Gosau: Mountain lake with Dachstein views

Lake Klopein: Europes warmest bathing lake

Lake Stubenberg: Bathing, biking, boating and more

Lake Millstätter See: Mountain panoramas included

Experiences around Austria's lakes

Culinary delights in unique locations

Kayak, rafting, ice diving - feel the freedom and the real adventure in every element.

Wonders of nature: Fascinating water worlds

Adventure by the water

Relaxation: Water as an element of power

Relaxation by the water

Active water holidays: Paddle and hike away

Water activities

Events by the water

Climate Protection Tips

How do we keep our bathing lakes clean and healthy?

  • Bathing lakes are important habitats for animals and plants. Please observe protection zones!

  • Only use the approved shore areas for swimming.

  • Do not leave any garbage behind.

  • Do not use the bathing lake as a toilet.

  • Do not feed fish and water birds - leftover food causes excess nutrients.

  • Leave sun cream on before swimming (oil film contaminates the water surface).

Travel Sustainability

FAQs

There are around 400 bathing lakes in Austria. Particularly recommended are:

  • Achensee / Tirol

  • Lake Altaussee / Styria

  • Old Danube / Vienna

  • Lake Attersee / Upper Austria

  • Lake Constance / Vorarlberg

  • Erlaufsee / Lower Austria, Styria

  • Lake Fuschl / SalzburgerLand

  • Lake Gosau / Upper Austria

  • Grundlsee / Styria

  • Irrsee / Upper Austria

  • Lake Klopein / Carinthia

  • Längsee / Carinthia

  • Lake Lunz / Lower Austria

  • Lake Millstätter See / Carinthia

  • Mondsee / Upper Austria

  • Lake Neusiedl / Burgenland

  • Lake Traunsee / Upper Austria

  • Wallersee / SalzburgerLand

  • Lake Weissensee / Carinthia

  • Wolfgangsee / Upper Austria, SalzburgerLand

  • Lake Wörthersee / Carinthia

Vienna

  • Old Danube

  • Hirschstetten bathing pond

Upper Austria

  • Lake Attersee

  • Wolfgangsee

  • Lake Traunsee

Styria

  • Lake Altaussee

  • Lake Erlauf

  • Lake Grundlsee

  • Lake Ödensee

Carinthia

  • Lake Wörthersee

  • Lake Weissensee

Tirol

  • Lake Achensee

  • Pillersee

  • Lake Plansee

  • Berglsteinersee

  • Blindsee

Vorarlberg

  • Lake Constance

  • Lake Formarin

  • Lake Spuller

Burgenland

  • Lake Neusiedl

SalzburgerLand

  • Wallersee

  • Lake Mondsee

In summer, Austria's bathing lakes usually reach temperatures between 20 °C and 27 °C. The exact temperature varies depending on altitude, depth and hours of sunshine.

Many Austrian lakes lie within designated nature or conservation areas. Notable examples include Lake Attersee and Lake Mondsee, which form a Natura 2000 protected area safeguarding important stocks of endangered fish species. Lake Neusiedler See is part of Neusiedler See–Seewinkel National Park, a biodiversity hotspot, especially for birdlife. And at Lake Weissensee, two thirds of the shoreline is under nature protection.

For watersports such as surfing, SUP and sailing, Neusiedler See, Attersee, Wolfgangsee, Traunsee, Achensee, Weissensee and Zeller See are especially popular. These lakes offer windsurfing schools, SUP rentals, sailing courses and often ideal wind conditions as well as shallow entry points.

Especially family-friendly options include Wörthersee, Klopeiner See, Millstätter See, Attersee, Stubenbergsee and Weissensee. They offer predominantly shallow shorelines, safe swimming areas and a wide range of leisure activities.

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