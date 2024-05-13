Austria's cities in winter

Winter city breaks to Vienna, Salzburg or any of Austria’s nine provincial capitals: culture, sights and Christmas make winter truly magical.

Winter in Austria means more than just skiing and snowy mountains. The cities, too, reveal their own rhythm in the colder months: the scent of spiced punch drifts through the lanes, while cosy coffee houses and small galleries invite you to explore beyond the well-trodden paths.

Unlike a classic ski holiday, the focus here is on a mix of culture, cuisine and urban flair. Each of the nine provincial capitals expresses its own winter feeling – sometimes lively and exciting, sometimes quiet and tucked away – always shaped by the people who live there. Easily reached by train or public transport, every city break is as convenient as it is sustainable.