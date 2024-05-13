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The most beautiful cities in Austria
Urban comfort on a winter holiday

Austria's cities in summer
Winter city breaks to Vienna, Salzburg or any of Austria’s nine provincial capitals: culture, sights and Christmas make winter truly magical.

Winter in Austria means more than just skiing and snowy mountains. The cities, too, reveal their own rhythm in the colder months: the scent of spiced punch drifts through the lanes, while cosy coffee houses and small galleries invite you to explore beyond the well-trodden paths.

Unlike a classic ski holiday, the focus here is on a mix of culture, cuisine and urban flair. Each of the nine provincial capitals expresses its own winter feeling – sometimes lively and exciting, sometimes quiet and tucked away – always shaped by the people who live there. Easily reached by train or public transport, every city break is as convenient as it is sustainable.

Austria's capital cities in winter

Experience Austria’s cities in winter and enjoy cultural trips to the Christmas markets! From Vienna’s sights to Salzburg’s cultural treasures, Austria’s provincial capitals reveal their winter magic.

Cultural heritage and modern treasures

Discover Austria’s hidden paths in small historic towns and explore the rich cultural offerings in museums and galleries. Splendid castles and palaces with their gardens are just as inspiring as the architecture and fashion scene.

Small historic towns in Austria

The historical treasures of the centuries-old cities are carefully preserved. To be explored in five varied routes.

Small historic towns

Food & drink, coffee house culture, Lebensgefühl

In Austria, food and drink are an experience: from top locations and Viennese coffee houses to Heuriger taverns, vegan highlights, regional beers, fine wines and sweet treats. Authentic, flavourful and full of life.

Vegan & vegetarian in Austria

Vegan & vegetarian

Events, Christmas and traditions

From Christmas markets and traditional customs to New Year's eve parties and festive ball nights - for unforgettable winter moments
Climate protection info

Heritage conservation as sustainable practice

The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative for climate protection in Austria. Why?

  • Heritage conservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.

  • Heritage conservation plays an important socio-cultural role: Preserving historic structures benefits the entire region, which can captivate visitors with its rich architectural heritage.

  • Many historic buildings are made from natural materials sourced from the immediate surroundings. During professional restoration, regional materials are often used to maintain the building's originality.

  • The preservation of wildlife habitats is ensured. On an ecological level too, heritage conservation is the right path forward.

Sustainable travel

FAQs

Unlike a classic ski holiday, a winter city break is all about the mix of culture, cuisine and urban flair. Christmas markets, concerts, museums, coffee houses and historic old towns create a unique atmosphere. All provincial capitals are easy to reach by train and public transport – perfect for a sustainable winter city break.

Sights in Austria

Austria offers many charming cities in winter for an inspiring getaway. Vienna captivates with its coffee-house culture, museums and Christmas markets, Salzburg with baroque flair and musical tradition. Innsbruck combines urban life with Alpine panoramas, while Graz surprises with design, cuisine and a southern touch. Linz, Klagenfurt, Bregenz, Eisenstadt and St Pölten also offer exciting winter experiences.

Austria's cities in winter

From opera and concerts in Vienna to the Mozart experience in Salzburg, and from modern exhibitions in Graz and Linz – the cultural offerings are diverse. Museums, galleries, theatres and music festivals make winter an inspiring season for city breaks.

Arts & culture in Austria

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