Introduction
Winter in Austria means more than just skiing and snowy mountains. The cities, too, reveal their own rhythm in the colder months: the scent of spiced punch drifts through the lanes, while cosy coffee houses and small galleries invite you to explore beyond the well-trodden paths.
Unlike a classic ski holiday, the focus here is on a mix of culture, cuisine and urban flair. Each of the nine provincial capitals expresses its own winter feeling – sometimes lively and exciting, sometimes quiet and tucked away – always shaped by the people who live there. Easily reached by train or public transport, every city break is as convenient as it is sustainable.
Austria's capital cities in winterExperience Austria’s cities in winter and enjoy cultural trips to the Christmas markets! From Vienna’s sights to Salzburg’s cultural treasures, Austria’s provincial capitals reveal their winter magic.
Cultural heritage and modern treasuresDiscover Austria’s hidden paths in small historic towns and explore the rich cultural offerings in museums and galleries. Splendid castles and palaces with their gardens are just as inspiring as the architecture and fashion scene.
Food & drink, coffee house culture, LebensgefühlIn Austria, food and drink are an experience: from top locations and Viennese coffee houses to Heuriger taverns, vegan highlights, regional beers, fine wines and sweet treats. Authentic, flavourful and full of life.
Events, Christmas and traditionsFrom Christmas markets and traditional customs to New Year's eve parties and festive ball nights - for unforgettable winter moments
Heritage conservation as sustainable practice
The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative for climate protection in Austria. Why?
Heritage conservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.
Heritage conservation plays an important socio-cultural role: Preserving historic structures benefits the entire region, which can captivate visitors with its rich architectural heritage.
Many historic buildings are made from natural materials sourced from the immediate surroundings. During professional restoration, regional materials are often used to maintain the building's originality.
The preservation of wildlife habitats is ensured. On an ecological level too, heritage conservation is the right path forward.