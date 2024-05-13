The most beautiful Cities in Austria
Urban experiences that move and inspire
Introduction
Experiencing a city means discovering new sights, marvelling at cultural treasures and delving into local flavours. When you embrace new perspectives, you open yourself to a shift in the familiar.
Each of Austria's nine provincial capitals has its own atmosphere that alters your viewpoint and inspires fresh ways of seeing. The Austrian Synapse is the souvenir you take home – and the one that stays with you. Urban experiences and city breaks spark ideas in magnificent palaces, castles and historic buildings, as well as in cafés, restaurants, design hotspots and cultural meeting places – and, of course, through the people who give the city its spirit.
Austria's history has shaped countless urban places. Where past and present meet, memories emerge that resonate. And what resonates inspires change and leaves a lasting mark. Grow your Austrian Synapse.
Austria's capital cities in summerAustria's cities in summer are places where history and the present merge into a way of life shaped by culture, enjoyment and inspiration. Make the most of your city breaks with a rich variety of urban experiences.
Sights, cultural treasures and architectureDiscover Austria's hidden paths in its small historic towns, as well as major cultural highlights in museums and galleries. Splendid castles and palaces with their gardens are just as inspiring as the architecture and fashion scene.
Culinary delights and coffeehouse cultureFood and drink in Austria become an experience in their own right: in top locations, Viennese coffee houses and traditional wine taverns, with vegan and vegetarian highlights, regional beers, fine wines and sweet specialities.
Events, traditions and customsBe curious about Austria's events and festivals. From Easter markets to music festivals and open-air concerts, an easy urban spirit comes to life. Culture, enjoyment and encounters shape summer in Austria and create lasting impressions.
Heritage Conservation – a synonym for sustainability
The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative for climate protection in Austria. Why?
Heritage conservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.
Heritage conservation plays an important socio-cultural role: Preserving historic structures benefits the entire region, which can captivate visitors with its rich architectural heritage.
Many historic buildings are made from natural materials sourced from the immediate surroundings. During professional restoration, regional materials are often used to maintain the building's originality.
The preservation of wildlife habitats is ensured. On an ecological level too, heritage conservation is the right path forward.