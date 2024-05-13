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The most beautiful Cities in Austria
Urban experiences that move and inspire

Austria's cities in winter
Austria's cities spark ideas and open up new perspectives: architecture, culture and culinary enjoyment gently shift everyday habits.

Experiencing a city means discovering new sights, marvelling at cultural treasures and delving into local flavours. When you embrace new perspectives, you open yourself to a shift in the familiar.

Each of Austria's nine provincial capitals has its own atmosphere that alters your viewpoint and inspires fresh ways of seeing. The Austrian Synapse is the souvenir you take home – and the one that stays with you. Urban experiences and city breaks spark ideas in magnificent palaces, castles and historic buildings, as well as in cafés, restaurants, design hotspots and cultural meeting places – and, of course, through the people who give the city its spirit.

Austria's history has shaped countless urban places. Where past and present meet, memories emerge that resonate. And what resonates inspires change and leaves a lasting mark. Grow your Austrian Synapse.

Austria's capital cities in summer

Austria's cities in summer are places where history and the present merge into a way of life shaped by culture, enjoyment and inspiration. Make the most of your city breaks with a rich variety of urban experiences.

Sights, cultural treasures and architecture

Discover Austria's hidden paths in its small historic towns, as well as major cultural highlights in museums and galleries. Splendid castles and palaces with their gardens are just as inspiring as the architecture and fashion scene.

Small Historic Towns in Austria

The historical treasures of the centuries-old cities are carefully preserved. To be explored in five varied routes.

Small Historic Towns

Culinary delights and coffeehouse culture

Food and drink in Austria become an experience in their own right: in top locations, Viennese coffee houses and traditional wine taverns, with vegan and vegetarian highlights, regional beers, fine wines and sweet specialities.

Events, traditions and customs

Be curious about Austria's events and festivals. From Easter markets to music festivals and open-air concerts, an easy urban spirit comes to life. Culture, enjoyment and encounters shape summer in Austria and create lasting impressions.
Climate Protection Info

Heritage Conservation – a synonym for sustainability

The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative for climate protection in Austria. Why?

  • Heritage conservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.

  • Heritage conservation plays an important socio-cultural role: Preserving historic structures benefits the entire region, which can captivate visitors with its rich architectural heritage.

  • Many historic buildings are made from natural materials sourced from the immediate surroundings. During professional restoration, regional materials are often used to maintain the building's originality.

  • The preservation of wildlife habitats is ensured. On an ecological level too, heritage conservation is the right path forward.

FAQ

Austria’s cities are ideal for a varied urban escape. Vienna combines world-class culture with culinary highlights and striking architecture; Graz impresses with creativity and design; Salzburg captivates with historic charm and musical heritage. Linz, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, Bregenz, Eisenstadt and St. Pölten also surprise with modern architecture, an easy urban feel and lively atmospheres. Each city has its own character – and offers unique experiences that inspire and stay with you.

A city break in Austria blends culture, architecture and culinary enjoyment with a light summer atmosphere. Between historic old towns, modern museums, gardens, galleries and trendy venues, an urban lifestyle emerges that is both inspiring and relaxing. Open-air concerts, music festivals, street-food markets and warm evenings in rooftop bars turn Austria’s cities into vibrant summer stages.

With short distances and excellent rail and public transport connections, every city trip becomes a sustainable summer adventure full of urban inspiration.

Austria’s cities change with the seasons – and every visit reveals something new.

In spring, parks and gardens come back to life, temperatures are mild and many events draw visitors into the city centres.

Summer brings open-air concerts, festivals, street-food markets and warm evenings in cafés, gardens and rooftop bars – ideal for city trips rich in culture, enjoyment and design.

In autumn, light, cuisine and exhibitions create an inspiring mood, while winter enchants with Advent markets and a festive atmosphere.

Austria’s cities can easily be combined into a varied multi-stop city break. Thanks to short distances and an excellent rail network, you travel comfortably and sustainably from one city to the next. A route from Vienna via Linz to Salzburg or on to Innsbruck links imperial splendour, modern creativity and an Alpine urban lifestyle. Graz, Klagenfurt, Bregenz, St. Pölten and Eisenstadt also integrate seamlessly – ideal for travellers who want to experience Austria’s culture, architecture, design and food in all their diversity.

Austria's cities offer countless experiences worth planning into your trip:

  • In Vienna, a classic coffee house visit is a must, as is a stroll past imperial landmarks.

  • Graz inspires with street art, creative cuisine and design districts.

  • Salzburg charms with its historic old town and musical tradition.

  • Linz impresses with modern architecture and media art, while Innsbruck delights with views from the Nordkette.

  • Klagenfurt offers Mediterranean flair on Lake Wörthersee; Bregenz stands out with the Kunsthaus and lakeside stage; St. Pölten with diverse culture and architecture; and Eisenstadt with baroque elegance and the music of Joseph Haydn.

Every city creates experiences that inspire, connect and leave a lasting impression.

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