Austria's cities spark ideas and open up new perspectives: architecture, culture and culinary enjoyment gently shift everyday habits.

Experiencing a city means discovering new sights, marvelling at cultural treasures and delving into local flavours. When you embrace new perspectives, you open yourself to a shift in the familiar.

Each of Austria's nine provincial capitals has its own atmosphere that alters your viewpoint and inspires fresh ways of seeing. The Austrian Synapse is the souvenir you take home – and the one that stays with you. Urban experiences and city breaks spark ideas in magnificent palaces, castles and historic buildings, as well as in cafés, restaurants, design hotspots and cultural meeting places – and, of course, through the people who give the city its spirit.

Austria's history has shaped countless urban places. Where past and present meet, memories emerge that resonate. And what resonates inspires change and leaves a lasting mark. Grow your Austrian Synapse.