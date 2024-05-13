Austria's fashion scene is creative, diverse, and sustainable: new and established fashion designers set trends, and attract international attention.

What is it that makes Austrian fashion so special? It combines casual elegance with creative self-confidence – and reflects the local colour, openness, and joy of experimentation. In Austria, traditional high-quality tailoring meets modern cuts, regional materials meet new technologies, and nostalgic patterns meet radically new forms. Austria’s fashion scene is a stage for the unexpected – always with a wink and a keen eye for detail.

Many designers take the conscious decision to make their fashion more sustainable, focusing on fair production, resource-conserving materials, and long-lasting design. Instead of folllowing short-lived trends, they create collections with attitude – driven by values, not just fabrics. And anyone strolling through Austria's cities will quickly notice: the fashion scene is growing. Young labels are opening showrooms, studios invite visitors to browse – and among them, international known names such as Helmut Lang, Lena Hoschek, and Arthur Arbesser, are no longer the only ones catching the eye.

What unites them all is a desire to explore new paths and a keen sense of quality. Austrian fashion is unique, varied, and invites you to discover it, while browsing through concept stores and small studios or at fashion festivals. Fashion from Austria feels good. But it also stays in your mind—and sometimes even in your heart.