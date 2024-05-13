The Healing Power of Forests
Forest bathing, relaxation, and outdoor activities: Austria’s forests are reliable sources of rejuvenation.
Introduction
It seems that forests provide the relaxation that often gets lost in our digital everyday lives. Trees absorb carbon dioxide, release oxygen, and act as natural air purifiers. But forests can do so much more. In the forest, worries sometimes literally dissolve into thin air – leaving us feeling strengthened by nature as a source of vitality. But why is that?
Research has shown that forest air contains plant compounds that can positively impact the body, support the immune system, and help balance the cardiovascular system. Studies suggest that spending two to three hours in the forest can boost the activation of natural killer cells, which helps defend against harmful influences. All of this makes forest bathing among moss, birdsong, and treetops in Austria so appealing.
Austria's most beautiful forest regionsNearly half of Austria is covered in forest. Styria, Carinthia, and SalzburgerLand top the green ranking. A constant supplier of oxygen – with a large beech tree producing around two kilos of oxygen per hour.
Did you know …
… how many trees are growing in Austria's forests?
Nearly 48% of Austria’s land area is covered by forest.
That’s 4 million hectares of forest, with 3.5 billion trees. That equates to 406 trees per resident.
… how many tree species Austria's forests have?
Austria’s forests are home to 65 different tree species, of which 80% are conifers and 20% are deciduous trees. The most common conifer is spruce, making up 57%, while beech is the most widespread deciduous tree at 12%.
… that Austria has a primeval forest?
The Rothwald Primeval Forest in the Dürrenstein-Lassingtal Wilderness Area in Lower Austria is a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site that protects the largest remaining primeval forest in the Alps. Its aim is to study ecological processes and raise awareness of the importance of preserving natural habitats.
… why deadwood is so important for a forest?
Deadwood provides nutrients, stores water, and promotes natural regeneration. It serves as habitat and food for many animal species, stabilises the soil, prevents erosion, and turns into humus. It also stores carbon, making an important contribution to climate protection.
… who owns Austria's forests?
82% of Austria’s forests are privately owned (by farmers, companies, and noble families). 18% are publicly owned and managed by the federal government, provinces, or municipalities – with the largest areas managed by the Austrian Federal Forests.
Cool outdoor activities in the forest
Forest bathing: Deep-dive into Austria's nature
Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is a natural healing method from Japan. It involves mindful walks in the forest, which are believed to have health benefits. Trees release terpenes – chemical compounds from plants that can strengthen the immune system, reduce stress, and positively impact mental wellbeing.
How does forest bathing work?
Simply breathe consciously, experience nature with all your senses, and let your thoughts come to rest. No rush, no distractions. Listen to the rustling leaves, feel the soft moss, take in the calming greenery, and inhale the scent of the forest floor. With this sense of vitality in body and mind, it becomes easy to recharge and rejuvenate.
Beautiful places and guided tours for forest bathing
Why is being in the forest so good for us?
Forests ground us
Our senses are attuned to natural environments, not artificial light and digital screens. That’s why many people find spending time in the forest so soothing and relaxing.
Forests boost health
Trees release biochemical substances known as terpenes, which are absorbed through breathing or the skin. Research has linked them to immune regulation and lowering blood pressure.
Forests connect us
Throughout history, trees have played a crucial role for humans – providing wood for warmth, cooking, and shelter. This deep connection to the forest has shaped us.
Forests refresh
Being outdoors offers a wealth of sensory impressions: the rustling of leaves, the scent of resin, the gentle light. These natural stimuli in the forest revitalise and refresh.
Forests are free from time and haste
A walk through the forest helps slow down the pace of everyday life. The tranquil environment can help reduce inner restlessness and enhance well-being.
How do forests keep themselves strong and healthy?
Trees communicate
Trees use scents and a finely tuned network of fungi to exchange information. This natural communication process promotes harmony within the forest.
Trees are considerate
Trees regulate their growth to ensure neighbouring trees have enough space. This contributes to a balanced and sustainable forest structure.
Trees have a ‘memory’
Trees register environmental influences and can adapt flexibly to changes. This adaptability supports their long-term stability.
Trees are social beings
Through their extensive root systems, trees exchange nutrients, promoting the healthy growth of the entire forest.
How do we protect our forests?
Forests follow rules.
Most forests in Austria are cultivated landscapes that are carefully maintained. Signs provide guidance to help protect these natural areas.
Forests need peace and quiet.
Forest animals want to be undisturbed during hibernation or other seasons, as noise causes stress.
Beware of fire!
Most forest fires are caused by human negligence. Smoking and campfires are strictly prohibited in the forest. Special barbecue and camping areas are clearly marked.
Stay on the path.
The forest floor is a living ecosystem filled with young trees, plants, fungi, and insects – all with their place in the ecosystem. Staying on the path helps protect them.
Dogs must be kept on a lead.
To protect wildlife, dogs must be kept on a lead.
Cycling with guidance.
The provinces have different cycling regulations. Off-road or cross-country biking is generally prohibited. Well-marked cycling routes indicate where you can ride.