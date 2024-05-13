Austria's Lakes and Mountains
Active holidays with hiking, swimming and mountain biking in the Alps
Introduction
Mountain and lake holidays go hand in hand in Austria. Hiking trails lead to mountain lakes, summits and Alpine pastures, while via ferratas, mountain bike routes and swimming lakes round out the options for an active summer in the Alps.
The Alpine way of life has deep roots in Austria — the love of mountains and lakes runs through the culture. Many regions combine activity in the mountains with relaxation by the water, often within a single day. The Alps stretch across much of Austria, shaping valleys, forests, meadows and waterways. Mountain streams, rivers and waterfalls accompany many routes, offering the chance to stop for a swim or take a detour to the water's edge.
Tips and infos for your lakes and mountains holiday
Walking, moving, climbing a mountain and descending again — it is a parallel to life.Peter Habeler, Austrian extreme mountaineer and mountain pioneer
Active holidays in Austria's mountains
Alpine farming in Austria
Eight Alpine countries share the highest mountain range in Europe, its vast mass of rock stretching across around 200,000 km². With 29%, Austria has the largest share of the Alps, dotted throughout with Alpine huts to stop at.
Alpine pastures have been part of Austria's mountain landscape for centuries. Nearly 8,000 Almen are farmed across Austria — most of them in Tirol, Carinthia and SalzburgerLand. Grazing animals keep many of these pastures open, preventing large areas from being reclaimed by shrubs and trees.
This creates habitats supporting a wide variety of plant and animal species. At the same time, the Almen are working agricultural landscapes and a starting point for hikes and mountain tours. Staying on marked paths, giving grazing animals a wide berth and closing pasture gates behind you all help to ensure a respectful coexistence on the Alm — allowing visitors to enjoy the mountain landscape while respecting the work of Alpine farmers and the use of these cultural landscapes.
8 stunning bathing lakes in the Alps
Lake Tappenkarsee in the Radstädter Tauern
Sheer rock walls surround Tappenkarsee, one of the largest mountain lakes in the Eastern Alps.
Lake Weissensee in the Gailtaler Alpen
Crystal clear, emerald green, and so calm that you can’t help but feel at ease.
Lake Altaussee in the Totes Gebirge
At the foot of the 1,837-metre-high Loser, it is one of the most picturesque lakes in the Salzkammergut.
Lake Traunsee in the Kalkalpen
The Traunsee-Almtal region is the largest in the Salzkammergut and is known for offering loads of activities all around.
Lake Attersee in the Höllengebirge
People in the Attersee-Attergau region of the Salzkammergut are passionate about all kinds of water sports.
Lake Zell in the Schieferalpen Mountain Range
Majestic peaks frame Lake Zell, where you'll find plenty of swimming spots.
Grundlsee in the Salzkammergut
Nestled at the base of the Totes Gebirge mountain range, Lake Grundlsee is one of the most popular swimming lakes in the Alps.
Discover 6 hikes to the most beautiful mountain lakes
Gosauseen lakes
Two picturesque mountain lakes, nestled between the Dachstein Glacier and the Gosaukamm range, serve as both the starting point and destination of a scenic hike.
Lake Formarinsee
At the Steinernes Meer, an impressive high plateau, the hiking trail runs below the Formaletsch to the Freiburger Hut and the mountain lake.
Lake Seebensee
Challenging, popular tour via the Seebensee to the Coburger Hütte — steep and partly rope-secured paths lead to the lake, then a serpentine climb to the Drachensee.
Lake Prebersee
An Alpine peat lake at 1,514 m / 4,970 ft above sea level, with a nature trail winding around it. The walk from the car parks takes about 45 minutes.
Lake Duisitzkarsee
The mountain lake sits at 1,665 metres / 5,463 feet above sea level and is one of the natural gems of the Schladminger Tauern, framed by its peaks.
Travelling through sensitive habitats
Mountain lakes, Alpine pastures and high-altitude landscapes are among Austria's most characteristic habitats. Depending on elevation, they are home to specialised plant and animal species, fragile soils and areas of moorland — and many hiking trails pass through them.
Walkers are asked to stay on marked paths and carry packaging, drinks bottles and tissues back down to the valley. Wildlife and grazing animals such as cows and sheep should be observed from a distance. Regional trains and hiking buses serve many popular destinations. Those who want to learn more about these mountain and lake landscapes can join guided tours with rangers in national parks and protected areas.