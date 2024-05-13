Mountain Huts in Austria

First-class food and drink in mountain huts right by the piste? With friendly hosts and a view of snow-covered mountains?

Austria's ski huts, with their wooden terraces and hearty mountain dishes, are legendary. After an eventful day of skiing, there's nothing better than the anticipation of stopping off together at one of these cosy spots. Unbuckle your skis or snowboards, and take a seat in the rustic parlor or at a wooden table on the sun-drenched terrace. Here, you can savour dishes like cheese spaetzle, generously seasoned with mountain cheese, or fluffy yeast dumplings with poppy seeds. Perhaps you’d prefer a Brettljause, beautifully arranged on a wooden board, featuring homemade sausages, bacon, farmhouse butter, and wood-fired bread. And as a perfect encore, enjoy the breathtaking view of the imposing mountains bathed in the evening light.

Whether old, new, or something completely different, the ski area hosts take great care in designing their rustic huts with contemporary flair. Some renovate, others rebuild, and a few even add modern touches like glass cubes at mountain stations. Regardless of the style, the focus is always on the guests' comfort. The food and drink offerings are thoughtfully adapted to match the unique ambience of each hut.