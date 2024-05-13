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Music in Austria
Classical or modern, in magnificent music halls or outdoors

In Austria, music is part of everyday life. It fills halls, public spaces and landscapes, connects classical traditions with new sounds to create vibrant, diverse moments

Austria lives and breathes music – not only on grand stages, but wherever people come together. Historic roots meet new perspectives, classical works sit alongside contemporary forms of expression. Music shapes everyday life, filling elegant concert halls as well as open landscapes, and is a core part of the country’s identity.

Alongside Vienna, often described as the 'musical capital of the world', opera houses, concert halls, venues and cultural centres across all regions form a dense network of live music. Festivals such as the Salzburg Festival, the Bregenz Festival, the Grafenegg Festival and the Saalfelden Jazz Festival reflect the wide range of styles, from classical music to modern formats.

Composers including Mozart, Schubert, Bruckner and Johann Strauss II have shaped this musical heritage. Their works continue to resonate today and form the foundation of a vibrant contemporary music scene. Traditional folk music also plays a central role, with yodelling and 'Stubenmusik' (intimate chamber-style folk music) deeply rooted in the Alpine regions.

This diversity of stages and styles defines music in Austria. Whether classical, jazz or contemporary, genres and settings flow into one another. Music thrives in the interplay between city and countryside, tradition and innovation, established culture and modern practice.

Where music comes alive in Austria

Step into unique cultural experiences

Cultural Trips with concerts, musicals or theatre

KulturEvents Austria presents the most exciting cultural packages with festival tickets, hotels and much more – easy to book.

Cultural experiences at a glance

Austria's music venues

Where music fills rooms, resonates through halls and opens up new perspectives under the open sky – from grand opera houses to surprising stages in cities and the countryside.
Opera in the Quarry
Halbturn Palace
Lake Stage Mörbisch
Kobersdorf Castle
City Theatre Klagenfurt
Domenig Steinhaus
Congress Centre Villach
Taggenbrunn Castle
Schloss Grafenegg
Weitra Castle
Kirchstetten Palace
Gars Castle
Festspielhaus St. Pölten
Landestheater Linz
Lamberg Palace
Burg Clam
Brucknerhaus Linz
Großes Festspielhaus
House for Mozart
Kunsthaus Nexus
Castello
ICE CAMP Sonnendeck
Opera Graz
Eggenberg Palace
Piber Castle
Orpheum Graz
Ambras Palace
Tiroler Landestheater
Festspielhaus Erl
Angelika-Kauffmann-Hall – Schwarzenberg
Festspielhaus Bregenz
Lake Stage Bregenz
Vienna State Opera
Musikverein Vienna
Volksoper
Burgtheater
Raimund Theatre
Ronacher
Theater an der Wien
Haydn Hall Esterházy Palace

Haydn Hall at Esterházy Palace

The music unfolds beneath ceiling frescoes: a space that harmoniously combines history, architecture and sound – and is closely linked to the work of Joseph Haydn.

Opera in the Quarry

Between rock faces and the evening sky, opera evenings full of drama unfold – intense, visually stunning and carried by music and landscape.

Halbturn Palace

Where imperial living culture once reigned, now music is created close to the audience: a special venue for concerts from chamber music to orchestral performances.

Lake Stage Mörbisch

As one of the largest open-air operetta stages in the world, this venue is synonymous with musicals and operettas set against the unique backdrop of Lake Neusiedl.

Kobersdorf Castle

A Renaissance arcaded courtyard becomes a stage: under the open sky, experience theatrical and musical moments with summer night flair on matinees or crossover events.

City Theatre Klagenfurt

Set between Art Nouveau, glass and steel, this theatre stands for purpose – a place where tradition and contemporary work meet on stage, shaped by an Alpe-Adria spirit.

Domenig Steinhaus

Between concrete, water and music: Günther Domenig's stone house creates an intense space for exclusive concerts at the Carinthian Summer.

Congress Centre Villach

From symphony concerts to spectacular live shows: this venue stands for musical diversity in contemporary architecture on the Drau River.

Taggenbrunn Castle

Where castle walls carry music, live culture is born: at Taggenbrunn Castle, concerts become intense experiences between history and the present.

Grafenegg Palace

The Grafenegg Festival is one of the most important venues for international orchestral and musical culture, considered the highlight of Lower Austria's cultural summer.

Weitra Castle

Historic frescoes, an original Rococo theatre and summer festivals make Weitra Castle a versatile venue for music that bridges tradition and the present day.

Kirchstetten Palace

Whether in the Baroque fresco hall or the courtyard, Kirchstetten Palace is the venue for chamber concerts, bel canto operas and open-air events in the Weinviertel.

Gars Castle

A romantic castle backdrop, unamplified acoustics and grand operas make this location the central stage for open-air events, matinees and concerts.

Festspielhaus St. Pölten

When stage, space and sound come together, live culture gains a sense of closeness. This venue opens up space for concerts, dance and experimentation.

Landestheater Linz

The Landestheater Linz stands for contemporary musical theatre: state-of-the-art technology, high comfort and a programme that reimagines opera, ballet and musicals.

Lamberg Palace

Where the Enns and Steyr rivers meet, atmospheric music is created at the Steyr Music Festival – with an open-air stage in the moat and atmospheric halls for concerts.

Clam Castle

Thousands of music fans gather at Clam Live against the backdrop of a medieval castle – open-air concerts with rock, pop and a summer night atmosphere.

Brucknerhaus Linz

This is where Scandinavian architecture meets musical excellence. As the home of the Bruckner Orchestra, the building has had a lasting impact on concert culture.

Großes Festspielhaus

The Großes Festspielhaus is the central stage of the Salzburg Festival: monumental in size, precise in sound and open to great opera and theatre moments.

House for Mozart

This is where Mozart's works unfold their full effect. The most intimate venue of the Salzburg Festival combines musical precision with architectural elegance.

Kunsthaus Nexus

At Kunsthaus Nexus, powerful sounds meet an intimate club atmosphere – from jazz to rock to reggae, technically precise and right in the heart of Saalfelden.

Castello

Since 1970, Castello has been synonymous with live rock music, powerful sound and long nights – a legendary club with a stage for concert vibes in the heart of Saalbach.

ICE CAMP Sonnendeck

Between ice sculptures and sun loungers, musical moments combine natural art, sound and winter days on the ICE CAMP sun deck.

Opera Graz

As Austria's second largest opera house, Graz Opera combines neo-baroque splendour with contemporary productions, bringing musical theatre to life.

Eggenberg Palace

Baroque state rooms, grottoes and parks become resonance chambers for music at the styriarte and Klanglicht festivals – somewhere between the past and the present.

Piber Castle

Set between baroque arcades and stud farms, the Piber Castle Festival combines classical music, crossover and new concert formats in the open air.

Orpheum Graz

As a traditional stage with modern facilities, this venue is a central location for concerts, shows and events in Graz.

Tiroler Landestheater

The Tyrolean State Theatre in Innsbruck has been shaping the cultural scene since 1629 – today with modern venues and new perspectives for live culture.

Festspielhaus Erl

Black façade, clean lines and alpine backdrop: this venue combines contemporary architecture with excellent acoustics for great musical moments.

Angelika-Kauffmann-Hall – Schwarzenberg

When wood, light and sound come together, the result is a venue renowned for its excellent acoustics and as the central concert hall of the Schubertiade.

Festspielhaus Bregenz

Away from the lake stage, precise productions are created in the festival theatre: a place where technology, space and music come together for contemporary live culture.

Lake Stage Bregenz

Here, water, light and sound merge to create a unique stage. In front of up to 7,000 spectators, opera is transformed into a natural theatre on the lake.

Volksoper

The Vienna Volksoper combines opera, operetta, musical theatre and ballet on one stage – accessible, diverse and with an atmosphere that brings great art within reach.

Burgtheater

The Burgtheater Vienna is Austria's national theatre: a place where great acting, powerful voices and contemporary perspectives come together.

Raimund Theatre

Over 130 years of theatre history have shaped the Raimund Theatre – today one of the most important venues for musicals with international casts and great appeal.

Ronacher

As a theatre steeped in tradition, the Ronacher combines history with contemporary musicals and has a lasting influence on the diversity of Vienna's stages.

Theater an der Wien

Between historical splendour and new perspectives, the Theater an der Wien shapes the opera landscape – from Mozart and Beethoven to influential musical productions.

World-famous Austrian musicians

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Ludwig van Beethoven

Franz Liszt

Franz Schubert

Franz Joseph Haydn

Haydn worked as Kapellmeister for the Esterházys for 30 years and shaped Viennese classical music with his works.

Haydnhaus Eisenstadt

Vienna Symphony Orchestra

Whether at the Konzerthaus, the Prater or St. Stephen's Cathedral: the Vienna Symphony Orchestra brings symphonic music to the places where Vienna lives.

Vienna Symphony Orchestra
Where music plays first fiddle

Music in Austria: In opera houses, on festival stages, in historic state rooms, and open-air

Music event highlights

FAQ

Music in Austria is more than cultural heritage – it is part of the country’s identity. From the works of world-famous composers to a vibrant contemporary music scene, it shapes everyday life in cities and regions alike. Opera houses, concert halls, historic venues and open-air stages create an exceptional diversity of settings, making music a natural part of daily life. Whether classical, jazz, festivals or new formats, music connects generations, landscapes and eras, and is deeply rooted in both Austria’s history and present.

Austria has an exceptionally dense opera landscape. The best-known opera houses include the Vienna State Opera, the Volksoper Vienna and Opera Graz. They are complemented by major music theatre venues with regular opera programmes, such as the Musiktheater Linz and the Tiroler Landestheater Innsbruck. In addition, festival halls, open-air stages and regional venues contribute to the country’s rich diversity of stages, showing how music in Austria is lived between tradition and contemporary culture.

Music in Austria shapes both cities and regions. Vienna and Salzburg are internationally recognised cultural centres, with opera houses, theatres, concert halls and world-famous festivals. At the same time, cities such as Graz, Linz, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, St. Pölten and Bregenz demonstrate how vibrant theatre, concerts and live culture are beyond the major hubs.

Large music festivals take place across Austria. Among the most internationally significant are the Salzburg Festival and the Bregenz Festival, with its iconic lakeside stage on Lake Constance. In Burgenland, the Mörbisch Lake Festival attracts large audiences with open-air operetta, while in Lower Austria the Grafenegg Festival, set in a historic castle park, ranks among Europe’s leading classical music festivals. Together, they highlight Austria’s diversity of stages – between city and landscape, tradition and the present day.

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