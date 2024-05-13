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National Parks & Nature Parks in Austria
Protected area for hikes and animal encounters

Austria's national parks and nature parks are protected areas where you can explore diverse landscapes and encounter wildlife up close.

Almost half of Austria is forested, with deciduous and mixed woodland across a variety of tree species. These landscapes support a rich diversity of wildlife and plants. Around a third of the country consists of protected natural landscapes and nature-influenced cultural landscapes, offering habitats for a wide range of species. In addition, roughly a quarter of Austria's land area is legally protected — with some overlap between these designations.

The measures behind this are extensive, the goal clear: to preserve landscapes, safeguard habitats and species diversity, and at the same time create space for people to enjoy nature. Protected areas encompass a wide range of habitats — including the places where nature holidays, hiking and wildlife watching are possible.

In national parks, the protection of natural ecosystems is the top priority, with strict rules on conservation and access. Nature parks take a different approach, combining conservation with use: cultural landscapes shaped over centuries remain accessible. Biosphere parks are model regions under the UNESCO programme, demonstrating how nature conservation, regional development and human activity can work together. And in Austria's few wilderness areas, some zones see very little human activity at all — a refuge for wildlife and plant species.

Source: Austrian Federal Ministry for Agriculture and Forestry, Climate and Environmental Protection, Regions and Water Management

Discover protected nature in Austria

Large parts of Austria are protected. Between high mountains, floodplains and cultural landscapes, fascinating natural environments unfold — with clear rules and room for a wide range of experiences.

6 National Parks under strict protection

47 Nature Reserves with diverse habitats

4 UNESCO-Biosphere Parks as model regions

1 Wilderness Area as an UNESCO World Heritage Site

There are 47 nature parks across eight provinces in Austria. Together they cover more than 6,000 km² and include over 200 nature park municipalities with around 760,000 residents. Each nature park has its own distinctive landscape and cultural character.

Austria's national parks

Austria's national parks cover a wide range of habitats: steppes and floodplains, woodland, Alpine valleys, limestone mountains and glacier landscapes. Each park has its own ecological conditions and conservation priorities.

Kalkalpen National Park

Four-fifths of the national park in Upper Austria is covered in forest, with spruce, fir, and beech trees dominating the landscape.

Kalkalpen National Park

Thayatal National Park

In the secluded Green Canyon of Lower Austria, nestled between dense deciduous trees, find steep cliffs and the river that gives the valley its name.

Thayatal National Park

Gesäuse National Park

Austria's newest national park can be explored along the roaring Enns River and the rugged limestone mountains. This is nature at its most pristine!

Gesäuse National Park

Hohe Tauern National Park

Pristine nature, majestic peaks, and a rich variety of wildlife and plants. A precious natural gem that spans areas in Tirol, Carinthia, and the SalzburgerLand.

Hohe Tauern National Park

Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park

The unique landscape of the steppe lake is home to a rich birdlife and showcases a fascinating variety of flora. A true hotspot for biodiversity!

Neusiedler See-Seewinkel

Donau-Auen National Park

An ancient forest right on the doorstep of Vienna, the world's greenest city? It's true! The free-flowing Danube here is a vital habitat for numerous endangered species.

Donau-Auen National Park

Austria's national parks protect valuable natural landscapes across 2,395 km² – around 3% of the country's total land area.

“When I’m birdwatching at Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park, I feel like I have arrived. Everything’s so quiet, and all I hear and see is nature’s fantastic spectacle.”

Elena TuracRanger at Burgenland's Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park
Space for learning and discovery

Hohe Tauern National Park

The Hohe Tauern National Park spans regions in Tirol, Carinthia, and the SalzburgerLand. This unique natural world is crisscrossed with numerous hiking trails - offering around 4,300 kilometres / 2,672 miles of alpine paths. Mountain huts and snack stations provide convenient stops for extended tours.

The region is perfect for experiences that open your eyes and heart to the beauty of nature:

Hohe Tauern National Park
Commitment to people, animals, nature

How do you become a national park ranger?

They say people excel at what they love doing. Hermann Jansesberger, one of over 200 rangers in the Kalkalpen national park, is a prime example of this. Hermann is a true “nature enthusiast.” He knows every moss by name and can vividly recount the ancient history of any rock. Every beetle he encounters is worth a pause. So, how does one become a national park ranger?

A love for nature and enjoyment of working with people are essential for anyone looking to become a ranger. The roles vary from park to park but generally include guiding visitors and school groups, maintaining and monitoring educational trails and observation huts, giving talks, overseeing the area, and carrying out monitoring tasks.

Learn how to become a park ranger

Austria's biosphere reserves

In UNESCO biosphere reserves, environmental protection is the top priority. At the same time, we humans use them for agriculture, sport and recreation. And yet the ecosystems are thriving.

Biosphere Reserve Großes Walsertal

"Make the most of nature without harming it" – that’s the motto of the Biosphere Reserve in Vorarlberg, where biodiversity and land management go hand in hand.

Biosphere Reserve Großes Walsertal

Biosphere Reserve Wienerwald

The area covers large parts of Lower Austria and Vienna, blending culture, biodiversity, and sustainable land management.

Biosphere Reserve Wienerwald

Biosphere Reserve Unteres Murtal

The Lower Mur Valley is designated a biosphere park, encompassing floodplain forests, river landscapes and cultural countryside.

Biosphere Reserve Unteres Murtal

Biosphere Park Salzburger Lungau

The focus is on regional development, cultural landscape and land use in line with the biosphere park's guidelines.

Biosphere Park Salzburger Lungau

Biosphere Reserve Nockberge

Combined with the Salzburg Lungau region, the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve forms the largest biosphere park in Austria.

Biosphere Reserve Nockberge

Austria's UNESCO biosphere parks cover around 2,872 km² in total – model regions where people and nature coexist in balance.

Austria's nature parks

Nature parks are cultural landscapes used for farming and recreation while remaining under protection.

Nature parks in the Burgenland: Vineyards and rivers

Nature parks in Tirol: Mountains and alpine pastures

Nature parks in Styria: River valleys & cultural landscapes

Nature parks in Carinthia: Lakes and mountains

Nature parks in Lower Austria: Floodplains and forests

Nature parks in Vorarlberg: Alpine forests and valleys

Nature parks in Upper Austria: Orchards and lakes

Naturparks in SalzburgerLand: Mountains and alpine pastures

Awaken all your senses!

Why does nature feel so restorative?

Nature’s feel-good package is simple yet powerful, benefiting both body and mind with fresh air, warm sunshine, vibrant forests, meadows, and natural light.

Our senses come alive in meadows full of diverse flowers and rich biodiversity. The more variety, the better we feel. Nature also grounds us - sitting at a desk doesn’t fully engage our senses or soul. Humans are made for nature, not computers. The best place to recharge is in the mountains or ancient forests, as we are naturally attuned to thrive in these surroundings.

Species diversity

What role does biodiversity play for the climate?

Ecosystems are home to countless species of microorganisms, fungi, plants and animals. These communities interact with one another, forming complex cycles that are linked to climate, air quality and water balance. Forests, among other things, absorb CO₂.

Biodiversity is therefore of central importance to people, animals and plants alike. When the balance of these systems is disrupted by external pressures, their functions are affected too. A stable climate is connected to diverse habitats and a wide variety of species. Across different regions of Austria, measures are being implemented to address the preservation of habitats and biodiversity.

FAQ

A national park is a particularly valuable natural area designated as a protected site according to the criteria of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Here, protecting ecosystems is the top priority. In the core zones, nature can develop largely undisturbed, while visitors can experience the landscape in a mindful way.

A nature park protects and preserves a cultural landscape shaped by the interaction between people and nature over centuries. Nature parks provide habitats for many species, but they are also used sustainably – for example through agriculture – and offer space for recreation, nature education and regional development.

The ecological diversity of Austria’s six national parks is truly impressive: Vast steppes, wild-growing primeval and floodplain forests, gentle valley landscapes, rugged limestone mountains, and icy glaciers. Each national park showcases its own unique character in terms of wildlife and plant life.

In UNESCO biosphere parks, people make use of nature in a sustainable way. Ecological research for sustainable development is just as important here as economic practices. The ecosystems in these biosphere parks, defined by internationally agreed standards, are carefully protected and maintained.

In Austria, you'll find the following official biosphere parks:

A wilderness area is completely untouched by humans, offering an undisturbed haven for wildlife and plant species, while also helping to reduce CO2 levels. Wilderness areas are becoming increasingly important in the face of climate change. In Austria, you can find such pristine, wild areas in the Göstling Alps of Lower Austria, particularly in Dürrenstein-Lassingtal – the country's only designated wilderness area. Covering 4.2 km2 / 1037 ac, the "Rothwald primeval forest" is gradually being expanded as a protected reserve. Since 2003, this wilderness area has been under IUCN protection as a strict nature reserve.

There are other protected areas that follow the same non-intervention management style, similar to the primeval forest as a natural landscape type. These include the core zones of strictly protected national parks, where nature is allowed to thrive without human interference, and the Natural Forest Reserves.

Spanning an area of 1,856 km2 / 458,627 ac, Hohe Tauern National Park is Austria’s oldest and biggest. It is split into a core zone (1,213 km2 / 299,738 ac) and a larger outer zone (643 km2 / 158,889 ac) and stretches over three provinces.

  • Are you allowed to ride a bike in a national park?

    On marked cycle routes leading through the national park area, cycling is allowed. Cycling off the paths is not permitted.

  • Are you allowed to swim or take a boat ride?

    Boating and swimming are permitted in certain designated areas. Flora and fauna are protected on all other bodies of water.

  • Are dogs allowed in national parks?
    Yes, dogs are allowed in all six Austrian national parks. To protect wildlife, they must be kept on a lead at all times. Additional rules may apply in particularly sensitive areas.

  • Are you allowed to pick flowers and mushrooms?

    No, national parks are valuable natural reserves. Natural materials may therefore not be removed.

  • Are you allowed to camp in a National Park?

    Camping is only permitted on official and explicitly designated campsites.

  • Are you allowed to stray off the designated paths?

    No, the designated routes must be followed. Only then a national park experience in harmony with nature is possible.

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