Austria's nine provinces offer an exciting and vibrant variety. Here, tradition meets originality.

Winter holidays in Austria unfold across all nine provinces as a varied mix of skiing, winter activities, culture and wellness. Tirol, Vorarlberg and SalzburgerLand offer family-friendly ski resorts, snow parks, snowshoe hikes and panoramic views. Styria and Burgenland are known for relaxing thermal spas, spa hotels and regional cuisine. Carinthia, Lower Austria and Upper Austria are ideal for cross-country skiing, ice skating and gentle winter walking. Vienna, Graz and SalzburgerLand combine urban flair with cultural highlights, palaces and museums.

Whether it is a family holiday, an adventure with friends or a peaceful, restorative retreat, Austria's provinces reveal their full diversity in winter. Sustainable mobility, environmentally friendly accommodation and regional specialities make every stay both mindful and authentic.