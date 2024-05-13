Red cogwheel train on winding mountain route, green Alpine landscape and mountain panorama in background.
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Round Trips and Themed Tours in Austria
Get to know Austria

On the trail of unique places and stories that make up the country.

A journey to castles and palaces, exploring traditional crafts or indulging in culinary delights: Through round trips and themed tours, travellers can immerse themselves in the heart of Austria and get to know the country and its people.

Round trips, secret tips and theme roads

Nostalgia, trains, and small historic towns

Nostalgia on Rails

If you want to be pulled by a steam locomotive, or travel on narrow tracks like in the old days, you will find a number of historic train lines in Austria.

Narrow-gauge trains

Routes through the small historic towns in Austria

The historical treasures of the centuries-old towns are carefully maintained. Explore them on five varied routes.

Small Historic Towns

Inspiring Austria: More than just a train journey

If you travel by train from east to west through the country, you will discover the cultural diversity, landscape and culinary specialties from Vienna to Bregenz.

Charming train journeys

Discover Austria's provinces and cities

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