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Accommodation with Austrian Eco-Label and other certificates

Accommodation providers with recognised sustainability certifications implement measures in areas such as energy use, mobility, regional sourcing and resource management.

Travellers looking for transparent information and independently verified standards can choose from a range of certified accommodation across Austria. These include the Austrian Ecolabel, BIO HOTELS® and Green Key.

For guests, such certifications provide guidance on topics including regional cuisine, mobility services, energy supply and the responsible use of resources. Many businesses openly communicate the measures they have introduced and the certifications they hold.

In some regions, well-connected rail, bus and shuttle services make it easy to travel without a car. The "Places of Tomorrow" platform (Link in German only) showcases examples from Austrian cities and model regions, highlighting a variety of mobility solutions and approaches to car-free travel.

3 recognised certifications for hotels in Austria

Certifications provide guidance on the standards and practices of accommodation providers. In Austria, many businesses participate in recognised certification programmes such as the Austrian Ecolabel, BIO HOTELS® and Green Key. These schemes define specific criteria and

The Austrian Eco-Label

Accommodation awarded the Austrian Ecolabel meets defined standards for energy efficiency, mobility, resource management and regional sourcing.

The Austrian Eco-Label

Green Key Certificate

This is an international certification programme for tourism businesses, with criteria covering energy use, water consumption, waste management and operational practices.

Green Key Certificate

BIO HOTELS®

BIO HOTELS® is a network of certified hotels committed to organic products and defined standards, with regular independent inspections.

BIO HOTELS®

Certified hotels

Hotel Eichingerbauer at Mondsee

This 4* superior hotel, which has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel, focuses on regional cuisine, solar power, wood chip heating and electric vehicle charging points.

Hotel Eichingerbauer

Boutique hotel SPIESS & SPIESS in Vienna

Centrally located 4* hotel with Austrian Eco-Label. Breakfast with regional products.

Boutiquehotel Spiess & Spiess

der daberer. das biohotel in the Gailtal valley

4* eco-hotel with Austrian Eco-Label and EU-Eco-Label. Regional cuisine, natural garden and wellness area.

der daberer. das biohotel

Boutique hotel Stadthalle in Vienna

Austrian Eco-Label and EU Eco-Label. Hotel with green roof, courtyard garden, and excellent public transport connections.

Boutiquehotel Stadthalle

Biohotel Rupertus in Leogang

Austrian Eco-Label & BIO HOTELS®. Eco hotel with regional cuisine, natural pool, and wellness area in the Salzburg mountains.

Biohotel Rupertus

Naturhotel Outside in Matrei

4*s hotel with Austrian Eco-Label and EU Eco-Label, wellness area, regional cuisine and view of the East Tyrolean mountains.

Naturhotel Outside

Biohotel Schwanen in the Bregenz Forest

BIO HOTELS®. Regional cuisine, natural materials, and certified standards across a range of operational areas.

Biohotel Schwanen

Biohotel Walserstuba in the Kleinwalser Valley

Austrian Eco-Label. Eco hotel with regional cuisine, wellness area and views of the mountainous landscape of the Kleinwalser valley.

Biohotel Walserstuba

Biohotel Stillebach in the Pitztal valley

BIO HOTELS®. 3* hotel with regional cuisine, natural materials, and quietly located amidst the Tyrolean mountains.

Biohotel Stillebach

Bio-Nature-Resort Retter in East Styria

4*s hotel with Austrian Eco-Label and BIO HOTELS®. Resort with organic cuisine, natural garden, and wellness area.

Bio-Nature-Resort Retter

Hotel Altstadt Vienna

Austrian Eco-Label and EU Eco-Label. Design hotel with art collection and regional breakfast, located in the Spittelberg quarter of Vienna.

Hotel Altstadt Vienna

Certified wellness hotels in Austria

Biohotel Leutascherhof near Seefeld

BIO HOTELS®. 4* eco hotel with regional cuisine, natural materials and view of the Tyrolean mountain landscape.

Biohotel Leutascherhof

St. Martins Therme & Lodge at Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel

4*s hotel with Austrian Eco-Label. Thermal spa with lodge and lake views. Located close to the Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel national park.

St. Martins Therme & Lodge

Naturhotel Chesa Valisa in the Kleinwalser Valley

BIO HOTELS®. 4*s hotel with natural materials, regional cuisine and wellness area in Walserhaus style.

Naturhotel Chesa Valisa

Spa Resort Geinberg in the Innviertel

4*s hotel with Austrian Eco-Label. Resort with thermal world, wellness area, and regional cuisine in the Upper Austrian Innviertel region.

Spa Resort Geinberg

Hotel Schlosspark Mauerbach in the Vienna Woods

4*s hotel with Austrian Eco-Label, wellness area and garden - located on the edges of the Vienna Woods.

Hotel Schlosspark Mauerbach

Bio- und Wellnesshotel Stanglwirt am Wilden Kaiser

5* hotel with Austrian Eco-Label, wellness area, regional cuisine, and farm in the Wilde Kaiser mountains.

Bio- und Wellnesshotel Stanglwirt

Almwellness Hotel Pierer on the Teichalm

4*s hotel with Austrian Eco-Label, wellness area, regional cuisine. Located on the Teichalm.

Almwellness Hotel Pierer

What measures does a certified hotel take?

Many certified accommodation providers in Austria implement measures relating to energy use, resource management, architecture and regional partnerships. The focus areas vary depending on the business and the certification programme.

Energy and resources

  • Voluntary CO₂ accounting (including an action plan to reduce emissions)

  • Certification by an independent, recognised body

  • Electricity from renewable sources

  • Biodegradable cleaning products

  • Short supply chains

  • energy-efficient lighting

Architecture and interior design

  • Regional building materials

  • Natural living materials

  • Regional partners and craftspeople

  • A blend of tradition and modernity

Food and drinks

  • Organic in-house cultivation

  • Food from regional suppliers

  • Partnerships with organic farms

  • Homemade organic products

Regional partnerships

  • Services and facilities for guests and local residents

  • Partnerships with regional businesses

  • Projects with cultural initiatives

  • Employee benefits and development programmes

  • Collaboration with social organisations

What can you expect from certified restaurants?

  • Seasonal menus featuring ingredients from the regional harvest

  • Certified organic products, including those carrying the EU organic logo

  • Measures to reduce drinking water consumption

  • Waste separation and recycling systems

  • Portion planning and composting to help reduce food waste

  • Fruit and vegetables grown on-site or sourced from regional producers

  • Staff training on operational processes and resource management

  • Homemade products

Where does the journey take us?

Regions, hotels and new ways to travel

Austria offers many opportunities to shape a holiday around regional experiences, mobility options and certified businesses. These include nature experiences, cultural attractions, local cuisine and encounters with people who live and work in the region.

Every holiday is shaped by a series of choices and services – from how you travel and where you stay to the mobility and leisure options available at your destination. Guests, businesses and regions each contribute in different ways and set their own priorities.

  • The guests: Many travellers consider factors such as rail and bus connections, regional products and certified accommodation when planning their holidays.

  • The hosts: Many businesses focus on areas such as accessibility, employee programmes, regional partnerships and energy supply.

  • The regions: Several regions in Austria participate in the Austrian Ecolabel for destinations. The certification is based on defined criteria and independent assessment procedures.

Austrian Eco-Label destinations

FAQs

For travellers who value independently verified standards when choosing where to stay, the following recognised certifications provide useful guidance:

Several regions in Austria have been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel for destinations. The certification is based on defined criteria and independent assessment procedures.

The following five regions hold the Austrian Ecolabel:

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