Whether you want to travel by train or stay in certified accommodation: Here's what Austria has to offer.

Sustainable travel can take many forms, from arriving by train or bus to staying in eco-certified hotels, enjoying a car-free holiday or choosing accessible travel options. People exploring the topic often come across slow travel, an approach that focuses on spending longer in one place and getting to know a region more deeply.

Austria offers a range of opportunities for this type of travel. Many destinations are connected to the rail network and can be reached locally by public transport. In numerous regions, shuttle services, cycle paths and mountain railways further expand mobility options. Many accommodation providers also hold certifications such as the Austrian Ecolabel.

These ways of travelling can be combined with nature and cultural experiences, whether hiking or cycling in the mountains, on alpine pastures, by the water or in the forest. Austria is home to numerous protected areas, including national parks, nature parks and biosphere parks. Museums with inclusive programmes and regional cultural events add further variety.