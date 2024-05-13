Customs and Traditions in Austria

Austria's traditions come to life in colourful cattle drives returning from alpine pastures, Advent and Easter customs, traditional dress, craftsmanship and elegant balls

Experiencing Austria's traditional festivals and regional customs offers a deeper insight into the country's culture and everyday life. These traditions are vibrant, colourful and closely connected to local people, nature and history.

Throughout the year, customs are celebrated across Austria, often with distinctive regional variations. New Year's Eve and New Year mark the start of the elegant ball season, which runs from January to March and brings together music, dancing and celebration. In spring, Easter traditions and colourful Easter markets showcase craftsmanship and regional delicacies. Autumn sees beautifully decorated cows, horses and sheep return to the valleys during the traditional cattle drives from alpine pastures, celebrating a successful summer in the mountains. As winter approaches, Advent customs, famous Christmas markets, festive biscuits and Advent wreaths create a special atmosphere in the run-up to Christmas – a season celebrated with particular warmth and care throughout Austria.