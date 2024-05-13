Winter Sports on Austria's Glaciers
High-alpine skiing fun.
Introduction
Austria’s glaciers offer far more than perfect piste fun in winter. For those aiming high, these alpine giants promise unique experiences year-round – from skiing on snow-sure glacier slopes and cross-country skiing to ski touring amid majestic mountain ranges.
In both summer and winter, glaciers become stages for new perspectives: panoramic platforms, high-alpine hiking trails and climbing routes, as well as winter hiking, cross-country trails and ski tours provide breathtaking encounters with a fascinating world of rock and ice. A true highlight is the Pasterze Glacier at the foot of the Großglockner – at around eight kilometres, it is the longest glacier in the Eastern Alps, stretching like a silvery ribbon through the alpine landscape.
Whether you're feeling sporty or simply curious, Austria’s glaciers invite you to move, marvel, and experience alpine highs in every season.
Mölltal Glacier in Carinthia
Carinthia’s one-of-a-kind glacier ski area, the Mölltal Glacier, is a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts. With guaranteed snow up to 3,122 m (10,242 ft) and impeccably groomed pistes, it promises an exceptional experience. Powder snow, breathtaking views, and the Glacier Express make the Mölltal Glacier a perfect spot to soak up Austria’s winter magic.
The glacier ski area has slopes of all levels of difficulty and is perfect for a winter holiday away from the hustle and bustle. The short waiting times and the free ski bus in Flattach make the Mölltal Glacier a family-friendly winter sports region.
17.4 km of slopes | 9 lifts
winter season from October until June (snow-depending)
Kitzsteinhorn in SalzburgerLand
The Kitzsteinhorn offers an unrivalled range of winter sports, with wide glacial slopes covered in natural snow, diverse freeride routes, three snow parks, and Austria's largest super-pipe for freestylers.
Plus, there are unforgettable experiences waiting at Gipfelwelt 3000, highly enjoyable moments at the stylish ICE CAMP presented by Audi, and lots of different events. From early autumn to late spring, Austria’s first glacier resort awaits makes winter dreams come true at 3,000 m (9,843 ft).
61 km of slopes | 23 lifts
winter season from October until May (snow-depending)
Dachstein Glacier in Styria
What an amazing cable car ride! It spans over 1,000 unsupported vertical metres (3,281 ft) with the impressive Dachstein South Faces as a backdrop, and in just a few minutes, you'll reach the Dachstein Glacier at 2,700 m (8,858 ft).
Active glacier enthusiasts can fill their days with adventures such as climbing, hiking, cross-country skiing, and ski touring. For those who prefer to take it easy and enjoy the view, there are attractions like the famous Stairway to Nothingness, the Dachstein Sky Walk, the Dachstein Ice Palace, and Austria’s highest suspension bridge. By the way, the Hunerkogel mountain station is one of the most beautiful viewpoints in the Eastern Alps. Inside the Dachstein Glacier, the Ice Palace reveals a fascinating world.
winter season from 25 December - 6 April (snow-depending)
Well prepared for a day on the glacier
Check the weather forecast!
The conditions change from day to day. Check snowfall, temperature and wind strength before you head out.
Get information directly from the glacier ski area!
On the websites of the glacier ski areas, you will find information on lift operating times, snow depth, piste conditions, public transport and events.
Don't forget the sun screen!
The sun rays are particularly intense in the mountains and the snow reflects the sunlight. Therefore, sun screen and sunglasses are essential!
Check the weather forecast!
The conditions change from day to day. Check snowfall, temperature and wind strength before you head out.
Get information directly from the glacier ski area!
On the websites of the glacier ski areas, you will find information on lift operating times, snow depth, piste conditions, public transport and events.
Don't forget the sun screen!
The sun rays are particularly intense in the mountains and the snow reflects the sunlight. Therefore, sun screen and sunglasses are essential!
Hintertux Glacier in Tirol
„The snow must go on!" True to this motto, the Hintertux Glacier offers over 60 km (37 miles) of guaranteed natural snow runs for all levels of difficulty: The selection ranges from powder and spring snow slopes to challenging mogul runs – winter sports at altitudes of up to 3,250 m (10,663 feet).
Snowboarders will love the wide slopes, the spectacular altitude, the legendary après-ski, and the fun slope. The kids' slope in the beginner area at Sommerbergalm promises exciting fun for the little ones with snow tunnels, steep turns, and wave tracks. And the Nature Ice Palace fascinates with huge icicles and bizarre ice formations – a glittering natural spectacle.
60 km of slopes
winter season from September until June (snow-depending)
Stubai Glacier in Tirol
Austria's largest glacier ski area features 35 runs for all skill levels, from wide, easy slopes to challenging mogul runs and tough ski routes. The snowboard fun park, race track, speed measurement track, skating trail, and ice climbing tower add to the variety of winter sports on offer. A standout attraction is the Top of Tirol platform at 3,200 m (10,499 ft), which extends 6 m (20 ft) over the abyss, offering a breathtaking panoramic view of the entire Tirolean Alpine landscape.
For a break, you can head to a cosy snack bar or the "floating" restaurant – dining options are almost endless.
35 pistes | 26 lifts
winter season from October until May (snow-depending)
Glacier ski area Sölden in Ötztal in Tirol
The ski area at Rettenbach and Tiefenbach Glaciers features three peaks over 3,000 m (9,843 ft), accessible with modern cable cars. The glacier ski area offers over 34 km (21 mi) of slopes, connected by a spectacular ski tunnel.
The Tiefenbach Glacier ski area has slopes for all levels and gentler terrain, making it ideal for beginners. The nearby Rettenbach Glacier impresses experienced skiers with its varied conditions. There are restaurants, an event pavilion, a snow bar, and a ski and snowboard school. By the way, the Sölden Glacier World is home to the European test centre for the winter sports industry.
more than 34 km of slopes
winter season from end of September until May (snow-depending)
Kaunertal Glacier in Tirol
The Kaunertal Glacier has 55 km (34 mi) of slopes for all skill levels, accessible via the Kaunertal Glacier Road. The ski area is up to 3,100 m (10,171 ft) high. In addition to skiers and training teams, freeriders will find excellent glacier conditions, including the snow park with the longest half-mile jib line in the Alps.
The glacier area is also fully accessible! The region has received awards for its inclusivity. All access points are barrier-free, and special courses for wheelchair users with mono-ski sledges are available.
55 km of slopes
winter season from October until May (snow-depending)
Pitztal Glacier
Feel on top of the world on Pitztal Glacier, Tirol's highest glacier. With guaranteed snow from early December to late April, nothing is stopping you from tackling all 40 km of groomed runs.
Round off your day by taking the Wildspitzbahn cable car to 3,440 m (11,286 ft), where you can relax on the panorama terrace of Austria's highest café, Café 3.440, which comes with a free-floating terrace and panoramic glass front. The view of the surrounding glacier world with around 50 three-thousand-metre peaks is gigantic.
40 km of slopes (a total of 68 km of slopes with interconnected Rifflsee ski area)
winter season from September until May (snow-depending)
Events on the glacier
FAQ
How can we make winter holidays more climate-friendly?
Book environmentally certified hotels
Spend your winter holiday on an organic farm
Plan your journey by train
Use sustainable mobility in the ski resort
Hire eco-friendly ski equipment
Enjoy regional, seasonal and organic food
Try out slow winter activities