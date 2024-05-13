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Travel to Austria by Plane
Everything you need to know about airports, transfers and parking – for a smooth and stress-free arrival

Whether you're travelling from within Europe or from overseas – Austria is extremely well connected by air. Short distances, climate-friendly transfers and modern service

International airports in Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt connect the country with the world. After landing, you can choose from convenient shuttle buses, rail connections and car rental services. All major airports offer multi-storey car parks with EV charging stations, short-stay parking and barrier-free access.

Whether it's a city break in Vienna, a cultural holiday in Salzburg or a ski adventure in Tirol – Austria is well connected and easy to reach. With short distances and smart infrastructure, the journey becomes part of the holiday itself: efficient, comfortable and seamless.

Information on trains and buses

From Vienna Airport to the city centre with ease

Whether by train, taxi or bus – there are several fast ways to reach the city centre:

The City Airport Train (CAT) takes you from Vienna Airport to Wien Mitte in just 16 minutes.

At the City Airport Terminal in Wien-Mitte, you can check in and drop off your luggage with selected airlines – up to 75 minutes before departure or even the evening before.

The Vienna Airport Lines buses connect the airport with key transport hubs across Vienna.

The S-Bahn (S7) offers a budget-friendly alternative, running every 30 minutes with a journey time of around 25 minutes.

ICE trains run every two hours from Vienna Airport via Vienna Hauptbahnhof and Vienna Meidling to St. Pölten and Linz.

Information desks are located in the departure halls of Terminals 1 and 3, as well as in the arrivals hall of Terminal 3. Flight information is available around the clock at +43-1-7007-0.

Arriving at Vienna Airport with ÖBB

Construction works on Vienna's S-Bahn main line
From 7 September 2026 until the end of October 2027, the Vienna S-Bahn main line between Wien Praterstern and Wien Hauptbahnhof / St. Marx will be closed. Several connections to and from Vienna Airport remain available: long-distance trains run via Wien Hauptbahnhof to the airport, the REX 7 is rerouted to Hauptbahnhof, and the S7 runs to and from St. Marx. A "CAT by bus" service operates between Wien Mitte and the airport, and the Vienna Airport Bus lines continue to run as normal.

Information on taxis and car rentals

From Vienna Airport to the city centre with ease

Airport taxis are dedicated taxis used exclusively for journeys to and from the airport. They must be booked in advance and charge a fixed price (including luggage) with no extra fee for the empty return trip.

For journeys from Vienna to the airport (make sure to request an “airport taxi” when booking), an additional fee is charged to cover the empty return trip.

Tips and information for your next taxi ride in Vienna.

Car rental at Vienna AirportTaxis &limousines to/from the airport

How to reach Austria's airports

Whether you're flying into Austria or taking a domestic connection, the airports in Salzburg, Innsbruck, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt offer short distances, quick transfers and modern parking. With convenient rail, bus and road links, you'll reach the terminal in no time.
Tips for short- and long-term parking

Parking at Vienna Airport

Vienna Airport offers plenty of options for safe parking – whether for a few minutes, several hours, or multiple days. Car parks 3 and 4 are located directly opposite the terminal. Parking areas A and C can be reached with a walk of around 15 minutes. For short stops, the departure drop-off area is ideal – you can stop there free of charge for 10 minutes, after which parking costs €2.90 per 15 minutes.

Parking space A and C, car park 3 and 4, short term parking

If you're looking for low-cost long-term parking, use the parking areas located around the airport.

Parking at other Austrian airports

Whether right at the terminal or slightly outside with shuttle service, the airports in Salzburg, Innsbruck, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt offer convenient and secure parking. Short distances, safe spaces and modern services make parking easy.

Everything you need for your flight to Austria

Hand luggage regulations

For flights departing from EU airports as well as from Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, EU security regulations for hand luggage apply. If your bag exceeds the 8-kilogram limit, it must be checked in – often at a higher fee than during the regular check-in process. On some flights to Austria, hand luggage may need to be stowed in the hold due to limited space.

You may also bring one personal item, such as a handbag, laptop bag or shoulder bag. It’s best to keep documents, valuables and medication in this item.

Check with your airline before departure for the exact rules.

EU hand luggage security regulations

Passenger identity check at boarding

Due to an EU regulation, passengers must present their boarding pass and a photo ID directly at the gate to maintain a high level of security. This check ensures that the boarding pass is being used by the same person who presented the ticket at check-in. It also verifies that the travel documents meet the entry requirements of the destination country, helping to avoid any issues upon arrival.

Passport control

What is ETIAS?

The ETIAS travel authorisation is required for nationals of visa-exempt countries who wish to enter any of the 30 European countries.

Who needs an ETIAS?

Useful travel tips for your flight to Austria

  • Arrive early: Plan around two hours for EU flights and about three hours for long-haul flights.

  • Use online check-in: Save time and avoid stress – store your boarding pass on your phone and head straight to the gate.

  • Security check: Liquids must be in containers of max. 100 ml, packed in a 1-litre bag; laptops and devices must be presented separately.

  • Peak travel times: Allow extra time during holidays and weekends.

  • Comfort & services: Free Wi-Fi, family areas, lounges and accessible facilities make travelling more comfortable.

Passport and proof of identity

Travelling without borders: Entry documents

Even though there are usually no border checks within the Schengen area, travellers must always carry a valid travel document. It serves as proof of identity during random checks – whether you’re travelling by train, car or plane.

Children also need their own passport or ID card – entries in a parent’s document are no longer permitted.
Tip: Travelling with children

Entry from Switzerland:

Swiss citizens may enter with a valid ID card or a passport that expired up to five years ago. We recommend carrying a valid travel document in any case, as it is often required for hotel or car rental bookings.
Further information: Austrian Embassy in Bern

Entry from Germany:

Citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany require a valid ID card or passport to enter Austria (or one that has expired for no more than one year).
Further information: Austrian Embassy in Berlin

Required entry documents

Flying with Austrian Airlines: Useful services

With Austrian Airlines, your journey begins the moment you board. Enjoy warm Austrian hospitality, thoughtful service, and a first taste of Austria through signature onboard cuisine, complemented by a range of convenient services designed to make travel effortless.

Overview digital services

Online check-in and uploading travel documents in the Austrian app saves you time and provides you with useful information throughout your journey.

Digital Austrian Services

Worry-free travel

With the step-by-step guide to a safe and worry-free flight, you'll be well prepared for your next trip or travel plans.

Step-by-step guide

The most important questions and answers about your journey

Austria has six international airports: Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt. Vienna International Airport (Vienna-Schwechat) is the main hub with numerous worldwide connections. From all airports, you can reach your destination easily by bus, train or shuttle.

For flights to Austria, the following applies:

  • EU citizens: passport or national ID card

  • Non-EU citizens: passport, and a visa if required

  • Children: their own travel document (children’s passport)

Check the current entry regulations before you travel.

There are various options available. ICE trains stop regularly at Vienna Central Station. The Vienna Airport Lines run buses to various important transport hubs.

Please note: from 7 September 2026 until the end of October 2027, construction works on the S-Bahn main line mean services are adjusted. The S7 runs to and from St. Marx, the REX 7 is rerouted to Wien Hauptbahnhof, and a "CAT by bus" service replaces the City Airport Train between Wien Mitte and the airport.

Yes, children also need their own passport or identity card to enter Austria.

You can find information on the timetable and fares on the ÖBB website www.oebb.at (Austrian Federal Railways).

For flights to Austria or within Europe, you should arrive at the airport around 2 hours before departure.

For intercontinental flights, it’s best to allow 3 hours.

If you check in online and travel with hand luggage only, you can save time – in most cases, 1 hour before departure is sufficient.

The most important emergency numbers

  • European emergency number 112

  • Fire brigade 122

  • Police 133

  • Ambulance 144

Breakdown Services

  • ÖAMTC emergency breakdown service 120

  • ARBÖ emergency breakdown service 123

  • Mountain rescue 140

  • Doctor-on-call 141

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