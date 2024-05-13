Mail and Telecommunication

Everything about Telephoning on Holidays

Thanks to the EU roaming regulation, you can use your data volume, text messages and minutes in Austria as usual without paying additional charges. If you do not have a mobile phone tariff, you will be charged the same price as at home in Austria.

In exceptional cases, mobile phone operators may charge additional fees; the contract must provide information about this.

Free WLAN hotspots are also available in many places in Austria.

If you have any questions about your landline, telephone cable, etc., please contact Telekom Austria.