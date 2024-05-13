Mail and Telecommunication
Introduction
Post Office
Austria has a branch network of around 400 Österreichische Post AG branches and around 1,300 postal partners. You can find out where the nearest postbox or branch is located and what its opening hours are using the branch finder.
Outside of opening hours, customers can use the 24-hour mail service for sending and receiving mail in the self-service zone . The rates vary depending on the format and weight.
Design and send your personalised holiday greeting card with the Postcards app and a photo!
Everything about Telephoning on Holidays
Thanks to the EU roaming regulation, you can use your data volume, text messages and minutes in Austria as usual without paying additional charges. If you do not have a mobile phone tariff, you will be charged the same price as at home in Austria.
In exceptional cases, mobile phone operators may charge additional fees; the contract must provide information about this.
Free WLAN hotspots are also available in many places in Austria.
If you have any questions about your landline, telephone cable, etc., please contact Telekom Austria.