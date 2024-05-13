With the advantage cards of the provinces, regions and cities, you can enjoy free or heavily discounted admission to attractions, events and public transport.

Some travel cards are available free of charge when booking through one of the participating accommodations, allowing overnight guests to enjoy numerous discounts. The advantage card is typically issued directly at the accommodation or at the local tourist office. Some cards do come with a fee, but offer additional services.

The regional and provincial cards offer a wide range of exciting benefits across various areas: from main attractions and landmarks to leisure and adventure activities, as well as free or discounted use of public transport and cable cars. Enjoy your holiday days filled with culture, sporty activities, and pure enjoyment.

These provincial cards are particularly appealing for families, providing a great holiday bonus. The wide variety of leisure activities also inspires a diverse and engaging itinerary.

Find up-to-date information about opening hours and individual card conditions directly on the provider websites.