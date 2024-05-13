Passenger ship 'Schmittenhöhe' on Zeller See at sunset, Alps in background.
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Travel and City Cards
Bag discounts and freebies

With the advantage cards of the provinces, regions and cities, you can enjoy free or heavily discounted admission to attractions, events and public transport.

Some travel cards are available free of charge when booking through one of the participating accommodations, allowing overnight guests to enjoy numerous discounts. The advantage card is typically issued directly at the accommodation or at the local tourist office. Some cards do come with a fee, but offer additional services.

The regional and provincial cards offer a wide range of exciting benefits across various areas: from main attractions and landmarks to leisure and adventure activities, as well as free or discounted use of public transport and cable cars. Enjoy your holiday days filled with culture, sporty activities, and pure enjoyment.

These provincial cards are particularly appealing for families, providing a great holiday bonus. The wide variety of leisure activities also inspires a diverse and engaging itinerary.

Find up-to-date information about opening hours and individual card conditions directly on the provider websites.

In the land of sunshine

Burgenland Card

Experience the province of Burgenland between Lake Neusiedl and the Pannonian Planes with the Burgenland Card - from your first night onwards.

At a glance:

  • free of charge

  • includes public transport

  • free-of-charge travel to and from Vienna

  • Highlights: Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park, Roman City of Carnuntum, Castle Forchtenstein

Burgenland Card
In Austria's sunny south

Carinthia Card

With the Kärnten Card, more than 100 excursion destinations in Carinthia can be visited as often as you like - in summer and winter alike. Additionally, there are flexible weekly travel cards for shorter stays.

At a glance:

  • available for a fee

  • seasonal card for summer valid from 4 April until 1 November 2026

  • weekly cards: 3 days (during Advent time), 7 days, 14 days

  • Highlights: Obir Stalactite Caves, viewing tower Pyramidenkogel, cable cars

Carinthia Card SummerCarinthia Card Winter
Land of castles and palaces

Lower Austria Card

The Lower Austria Card offers access to more than 365 excursion destinations - from cultural highlights to nature experiences in the province and the surrounding regions.

At a glance:

  • available for a fee

  • valid from 1 April until 31 March the following year

  • includes cable cars

  • Highlights: Roman Baths Baden, Melk Abbey, DDSG Blue Danube Cruise Line

Lower Austria Card (in German only)
Across the Danube and in the Alps

Advantage Cards Upper Austria

Three regions and three different card models: The Upper Austria holiday cards get you access to cable cars, nature experiences and excursion destinations - each region offers free-of-charge services or great discounts.

At a glance:

  • free or charge or available for a fee (depending on card and region)

  • occasionally available from your first overnight stay

  • includes cable cars

  • Highlights: Dachstein Giant Ice Cave, Kalkalpen National Park ranger tours, Gmundner ceramics manufacturer

Upper Austria Cards
Experience Alpine nature idyll

SalzburgerLand Card

The SalzburgerLand Card is available for six or twelve days, and offers free admission to about 180 attractions in the whole province and the city of Salzburg. Some offers like the thermal spas and cable cars include one entry only, some can be used more often.

At a glance:

  • available for a fee

  • valid from 1 May until 1 November 2026

  • includes cable cars

  • Highlights: Salzburg Salt Worlds, Thermal Spa Bad Gastein, Großglockner High Alpine Road

SalzburgerLand Card
In the green heart of Austria

Advantage Cards Styria

In Styria, nature, culture and gastronomy are all only a short distance apart. Discover about 180 excursion destinations either free of charge or at reduced rates with the Styria Card.

At a glance:

  • available for a fee

  • valid from 1 April until 31 October 2026

  • more regional discount cards available

  • includes cable cars

  • Highlights: Lipizzaner stud farm Piber, Benedictine Abbey of Admont, Forchtenstein Castle

Styria Cards
In the Alpine stronghold

Advantage Cards Tirol

Across Tirol, supra-regional experience passes complement the extensive network of regional guest cards. Two key options stand out: the ErlebnisCard Tirol for summer activities and the Snow Card Tirol for intensive skiing.

The ErlebnisCard Tirol follows a 1+1 model for attractions, while the Snow Card Tirol provides access to numerous ski areas across the province.

At a glance:

  • available for a fee

  • ErlebnisCard: 1+1 for more than 200 excursion destinations

  • Snow Card: valid in more than 90 ski areas

  • additionally: numerous regional guest cards with included services

  • includes cable cars

  • Highlights: Aqua Dome Längenfeld, Area 47 Ötztal, Bergisel ski jump Innsbruck

ErlebnisCard Tirol (in German only)Snow Card Tirol (in German only)
Discover the foothills of the Alps

Vorarlberg V-Card

The "V-Card" connects about 90 excursion destinations in the province of Vorarlberg - from cable cars to museums and swimming pools (one admission per card included).

At a glance:

  • available for a fee

  • valid from 1 May until 31 October

  • More advantage cards are available in the various valleys and at Lake Constance. There are also some leisure cards offering additional services.

  • Highlights: Pfänderbahn, Rolls-Royce museum, cruise lines at Lake Constance

V-Card
City cards: Sightseeing pass for your city trip
Everything about the Graz Card

City Card Graz

The Graz Card connects culture and mobility in the Styrian capital. Discover numerous museums, sights and attractions easily, topped up by free rides on public transport.

At a glance

  • available for a fee

  • valid for 24, 48 or 72 hours

  • Graz Card: includes free use of public transport

  • Graz Card Light: reduced card price excluding public transport

  • Highlights: Schlossberg funicular and lift, Kunsthaus Graz

Graz Card
Discounts in the city of Innsbruck

City Card Innsbruck

Innsbruck combines city flair and Alpine experiences like no other. The Innsbruck Card is your ticket to museums, sights and mountain vistas - for a compact city experience.

At a glance:

  • available for a fee

  • valid for 24, 48 or 72 hours

  • includes public transport

  • includes admission to 22 museums and sights, as well as the use of selected cable cars

  • optional: Hop-on-hop-off bus

  • Highlights: Swarovski Crystal Worlds, Imperial Palace Innsbruck, Alpine Zoo Innsbruck-Tirol

Innsbruck Card
Overview of the City Card Linz

City Card Linz

Art, technology and the Danube region shape the urban experience in Linz. The Linz Card makes it easier to access museums, sights and selected experiences, combined with benefits for public transport.

At a glance:

  • available for a fee

  • valid for 24, 48 or 72 hours

  • includes public transport

  • additional services included depending on validity

  • Highlights: Ars Electronica Center, Pöstlingbergbahn, Lentos Museum of Art

Linz Card
Advantages of the Salzburg Card

City Card Salzburg

Free entry to the city’s main attractions, short distances between highlights and seamless mobility without additional tickets: the Salzburg Card makes exploring the city particularly efficient.

At a glance:

  • available for a fee

  • valid for 24, 48 or 72 hours

  • includes public transport

  • selected fast-track options

  • Highlights: Mozart birth place, Fortress Hohensalzburg, Sound of Music Tour

Salzburg Card
Explore the capital

Vienna City Card

The Vienna City Card combines mobility with cultural experiences accross the city. More than 200 partner organisations offer discounts on museums, sights and selected offers throughout the urban area.

At a glance:

  • available for a fee

  • includes all public transport

  • valid for 24, 48 or 72 hours, as well as 7 days

  • optional: airport transfer and Hop-on-hop-off bus

  • Highlights: Spanish Riding School Vienna, Schönbrunn Zoo, Museum of Arts Vienna

Vienna City Card

More city cards

  • The Vienna PASS includes free entry to up to 90 attractions and unlimited rides on the Hop-on Hop-off buses for 1, 2, 3, or 6 consecutive days. Also offers fast-track services at selected attractions.

  • The Vienna E-Pass offers free entry to the top sights of Vienna.

  • With the Vienna FLEXI Pass, you'll choose more flexibility and free mobility on your trip to Vienna.

  • The Vienna Welcome Card offers discounts and free use of public transport and the Big Busses.

FAQs

Depending on the card, guests benefit from free entry, discounts on sights, included use of public transport and additional leisure offers.

Depending on the region, cards are available online, at local tourist offices or through partner businesses.

Austria offers city cards for Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Graz and Linz, among others. They are designed for city breaks and provide added value for sightseeing.

No, there is no single card valid across the whole of Austria. Instead, provincial cards – such as the SalzburgerLand Card or the Lower Austria Card – offer a wide range of benefits, some of which can also be used beyond regional borders.

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