Blueberry Nockerl
- Zoet
- Nagerecht
At the Döllerer restaurant and Wirtshaus in Golling, SalzburgerLand, local ingredients are used to cook with, and traditional dishes are given a new twist.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 60 min.
- 4 Porties
Blueberry Nockerl
Mix the blueberries thoroughly with the flour and milk, crushing about half the berries so their juice is released. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a pan until foaming, add small dumplings of the mixture and fry for about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with caster sugar, add a little more butter and turn the dumplings over. Sprinkle with sugar again and fry for a further 3 minutes. Serve dusted with icing sugar.
Tip: Sweetened soured cream, vanilla ice cream or a glass of cold milk all go well with this.
Tip: If using frozen berries, the milk can be left out, as enough juice will be released. If the mixture becomes too runny, pour off any excess juice or add more flour.