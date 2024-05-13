Stap 2 Carp jus

For the jus, roast the fish carcasses in the oven at 200°C (conventional, top and bottom heat) until browned. Meanwhile, roughly dice the vegetables (except the garlic) and fry until dark in a large pot with the lard. Once everything has good colour, chop the garlic and add briefly with the caraway and pepper. Add the roasted fish carcasses, deglaze with the beer, and cover two-thirds with water. Simmer very gently for 1 hour. Then strain and season to taste with salt.