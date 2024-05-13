Charr à la Meunière
- Vis
- Hoofdgerecht
The clear lakes in Salzburg offer the best conditions for local fish, among those are charr, trout, pike, and many more.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 35 min.
- 4 Porties
Wash the fish in cold water and pat dry using kitchen paper.
Season the stomach cavity with salt and pepper. Season the outside of the charr generously with salt and coat both sides in flour.
In a large pan (or ideally in 2 fish pans), slowly melt half the butter (not allowing it to brown too much) and fry the charr on both sides, depending on their size, for a total of 12–18 minutes until crispy and golden brown (when turning the fish do not use sharp equipment, to prevent the skin from tearing).
Carefully lift the charr from the pan, arrange on pre-heated plates, and keep warm by covering with foil (or by placing in a pre-heated oven on a low setting).
Discard any excess fat from the pan, add the rest of the butter, and allow to bubble up before adding a generous squeeze of lemon juice. Add salt and allow to bubble up again. Drizzle over the charr on the plates and then sprinkle with the freshly chopped parsley.
Tip: Serve with potatoes coated with butter or parsley, accompanied by a seasonal salad. Instead of the whole fish, it is also possible to prepare fish fillets in this way.
Ingrediënten
Did you know, that...?
The clear waters of the Salzburg lakes, with drinking water quality, provide excellent living conditions for the local fish population. Primarily char and trout, but also pike, tench, carp, eels, and perch, thrive in Lake Fuschl and other nearby lakes. Similarly diverse and vibrant is the international crowd that populates the region, especially in summer. That does not come as a surprise, as the Salzburg Lake District is only a stone's throw away from the festival city of Salzburg.