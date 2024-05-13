Stap 3

Sprinkle the paprika powder over them, quickly take out any heat by splashing over with a dash of vinegar, and stir in the tomato paste. Add the meat, stir briefly, and then flavour with the garlic, caraway, salt, pepper, and a pinch of marjoram. Add some water, so the meat is just covered, and depending on the type of meat steam for around 2 – 3 hours until soft. Stir occasionally and top up regularly with small amounts of water.