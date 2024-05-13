Coconut macaroons on grey cloth with fir branch, star anise and fairy lights in background
  1. Homepage
  2. Recipes from Austria
  3. Kokosbusserl - Coconut Kisses Biscuits

Kokosbusserl - Coconut Kisses Biscuits

  • Klassiekers
  • Zoet
  • Vegetarisch
  • Nagerecht

A light and fluffy treat that's very popular around Christmas.

Voorbereiding

  • Bereidingstijd: 25 min.
  • 120 pieces
Stap 1

Beat the egg whites until very stiff and gradually mix in the icing sugar.

Stap 2

Now add the coconut flakes and the lemon juice.

Stap 3

Gently place small heaps of the dough onto a backing tray and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C / 350°F for approx. 15 minutes until golden yellow.

Ingrediënten

For the Kokosbusserl

Misschien ook interessant voor jou

Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abbonneer je nu op onze nieusbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepunten en recepten

  • Unieke evenementen

  • Actueel reisaanbod en specials