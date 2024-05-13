Kokosbusserl - Coconut Kisses Biscuits
- Klassiekers
- Zoet
- Vegetarisch
- Nagerecht
A light and fluffy treat that's very popular around Christmas.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 25 min.
- 120 pieces
Stap 1
Beat the egg whites until very stiff and gradually mix in the icing sugar.
Stap 2
Now add the coconut flakes and the lemon juice.
Stap 3
Gently place small heaps of the dough onto a backing tray and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C / 350°F for approx. 15 minutes until golden yellow.
Ingrediënten
For the Kokosbusserl