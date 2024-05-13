Stap 2

In the meantime, combine the flour with 1 pinch of salt in a large bowl and mix. Add the yeast mixture, butter, and eggs and knead everything with the dough hooks of the hand mixer until a smooth dough is formed. Alternatively, dust a work surface with a little flour and work the dough by hand. Then, place the dough in a bowl dusted with a little flour, cover with a tea towel, and leave to rise at room temperature for 1 hour.