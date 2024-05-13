Laid table with Easter pastries, coloured egg, jam, butter, cress and cutlery on white tablecloth.
  1. Homepage
  2. Recipes from Austria
  3. Easter Bread Wreaths

Easter Bread Wreaths

  • Klassiekers
  • Zoet
  • Vegetarisch
  • Nagerecht

With just a few ingredients and a few simple steps, you can conjure up your own Easter bread wreaths.

Voorbereiding

  • Bereidingstijd: 45 min.
  • 6 pieces
Stap 1

Mix the honey and yeast with the milk until the yeast is completely dissolved. Let rest until small bubbles form.

Stap 2

In the meantime, combine the flour with 1 pinch of salt in a large bowl and mix. Add the yeast mixture, butter, and eggs and knead everything with the dough hooks of the hand mixer until a smooth dough is formed. Alternatively, dust a work surface with a little flour and work the dough by hand. Then, place the dough in a bowl dusted with a little flour, cover with a tea towel, and leave to rise at room temperature for 1 hour.

Stap 3

After the resting period, preheat the oven to 180°C.

Stap 4

Dust a work surface with flour. Divide the dough into six pieces. Form the dough pieces into rolls about 25cm long. Then, cut 2x lengthwise with a sharp knife. Braid the three dough strands into a plait. Close the ends to form a circle.

Stap 5

Before baking, brush the wreaths with a bit of milk.

Stap 6

Bake at the same temperature for about 25-30 minutes until golden brown.

Stap 7

Let cool after baking. Before serving, place an Easter egg in the center and enjoy with butter and jam.

Ingrediënten

For the dough

Misschien ook interessant voor jou

Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abbonneer je nu op onze nieusbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepunten en recepten

  • Unieke evenementen

  • Actueel reisaanbod en specials