Ginger Mint Drink
- Dranken
Refreshing garden mint meets the powerful aroma of ginger and gin.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 30 min.
- 2 Porties
For the ginger syrup
Peel the ginger and cut it into thin slices. Wash the mint leaves.
Halve the lemon and squeeze it, then mix it in a pot with the water.
Add the ginger slices, mint leaves and sugar. Stir well and bring it to a boil. Then reduce the temperature and let the mixture simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes.
Remove the mint leaves. Pour the syrup with the ginger slices into a clean bottle and let it cool. Close the bottle and store it in the fridge.
For the ginger mint drink
Wash the lemon and cut int into thin slices.
Put the lemon slices into the glasses along with the ice cubes. Add ginger syrup and gin.
Add the mineral water and garnish with fresh mint.
Option: Leave out the gin for an alcohol-free summer drink.