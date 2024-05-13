Herbal Pancakes with Sheep Cheese and Dandelions
- Vegetarisch
- Hoofdgerecht
That's how spring tastes: Spinach pancakes with a filling of wild herbs and smoked sheep cheese.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 45 min.
- 4 Porties
For the pancakes
Beat the eggs and cream with salt until smooth using a whisk. Pour a small ladle of pancake batter into a non-stick pan (20 cm / 8 inches). Quickly rotate the pan to spread the batter evenly. After 1 minute, flip with a spatula and cook for another minute. Repeat with the remaining batter.
Für die Schafkäse-Kräuter-Fülle
Clean and finely chop the spring onions, including the green parts. Wash, spin dry, and roughly chop the spinach and herbs. Melt the butter until foamy. Add the spring onions and sauté, then add the herbs and deglaze with a splash of water. Sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add two-thirds of the crumbled sheep's cheese. Season with salt and pepper, transfer to a bowl and let cool.
Tip: Use feta instead of smoked sheep's cheese. Serve with smooth sheep's yoghurt.
Butter a baking dish. Place 2-3 tablespoons of filling in the centre of each pancake. Fold in the sides and roll up until the filling is used up. Place seam-side down in the buttered dish. Pour vegetable soup into the dish and sprinkle the pancakes with the remaining crumbled smoked sheep's cheese. Cook for 20 minutes at 160°C (320°F) fan-assisted in a preheated oven.
Marinate dandelion greens with apple balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Place the pancakes on plates. Garnish with marinated dandelion, radish slices, dandelion petals, and wild herbs if desired.
Drink suggestion: Quince nectar
Tip: For crispy dandelion flowers, beat 1 egg white until creamy. Dip the dandelion flowers in plain flour, then in the egg white, and then in flour again. Fry in hot oil at 160°C (320°F) until golden brown. Drain on kitchen paper and salt.